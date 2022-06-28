Pet Apparel Market expanding at a healthy 5.0% CAGR with projected to total US$ 7.0 Bn by 2032 - Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The United States is expected to maintain its reign as the continent's top pet apparel market, with sales growing at a 4% CAGR through 2032.In India though demand for these clothes among dogs and cats are projected increase exponentially over this same time period-- increasing by 5%

Increasing trend of pet humanization across the globe is expected to augment the growth in the market. The advent of premium pet attire through collaborations with well-known fashion labels such as H&M and Ralph Lauren is propelling sales in the market.

Furthermore, the industry is experiencing an upward trend as a result of the prevalence of pet fashion influencers, small pet apparel businesses, and product design advancements. For example, Boobie Billie, the stylish Instagram dog, has launched a high-end fashion brand. Dsquared2, which just collaborated with Poldo Canine Couture to develop a full collection of dog clothes and accessories.

The presence of non-profit organizations dedicated to animal welfare is expected to spur demand for pet apparel. The demand for dog and animal clothes from shelters, animal protection organizations, and communities concerned about stray animals will boost the market.

“Rising concerns regarding pet care and safety amid harsh weather conditions, along with increasing demand for premium pet apparel will augment the growth in the market,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, sales of shirts & tops will increase at a considerable pace over the forecast period.

In terms of pet types, the dog segment is anticipated to remain most lucrative through 2032.

By sales channel, demand for pet apparel across online retail channels will continue rising.

The U.S. Will dominate the North America pet apparel market over the forecast period, with sales growing at a 4% CAGR through 2032.

Demand in the India pet apparel market is expected to increase at a 5% CAGR over the assessment period.





Competition Landscape

Leading manufacturers of pet apparels are focusing on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches to improve sales in the market.

Key players operating in the global pet apparels market include Pet Factory Company, ABO Gear, Body Glove Pet, Good2Go, Hip Doggie, Moshiqa, Petstock, Hunter International GmbH, Insect Shield, MILK&PEPPER, and Bedhead Pajamas Inc.

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global pet apparels market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the pet apparels market based on the product type (coats, jackets, sweaters & hoodies, & others), pet type (dogs, cats & others), material type (cotton, polyester, Lenin & others) sales channel (supermarkets & hypermarket, retailers & wholesalers, direct sales, pet specialty stores, online retailers & other sales channel) across seven major regions.

Global Pet Apparel Market by Category

By Product Type:

Coats

Jackets

Shirts & Tops

Sweaters & Hoodies

Others





By Material Type:

Cotton

Polyester

Lenin

Others

By Pet Type:

Dogs

Cats

Others





By Sales Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarkets

Wholesalers/Distributors

Direct sales

Pet Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA





