PET Bottle Market to Record a CAGR of 4.07% by 2026 | Amcor Plc and Alpha Plastics Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PET bottle market is expected to grow by USD 11.21 bn from 2021 to 2026. Technavio's latest market forecast report estimates that the PET bottle market will progress at a CAGR of 4.07%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled PET Bottle Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The PET bottle market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising adoption of PET as a packaging solution, growth in the organized retail segment, and rising consumption of bottled water will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the stringent government regulations and policies on the use of plastics will hamper the market growth.

The report also covers the following areas:

PET Bottle Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By end-user, the PET bottle market has been segmented into food and beverage, household, personal care, and others. The food and beverage segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This segment will continue to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the increasing global consumption of packaged beverages.

By geography, the PET bottle market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will account for 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

PET Bottle Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the PET bottle market include Amcor Plc, Alpha Plastics Inc., BASF SE, BERICAP Holding GmbH, Berry Global Group Inc., Captiva Co., Cospack America Corp., Graham Packaging Co., Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd., and Plastipak Holdings Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • Amcor Plc - The company offers PET bottles that are lighter and more convenient.

  • Alpha Plastics Inc. - The company offers PET bottles for drugs and vaccines.

  • BASF SE - The company offers pet bottles under the brand name of Petra.

PET Bottle Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist pet bottle market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the pet bottle market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the pet bottle market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet bottle market vendors

Related Reports:

Aluminum Cans Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Plastic Container Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

PET Bottle Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 11.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.41

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amcor Plc, Alpha Plastics Inc., BASF SE, BERICAP Holding GmbH, Berry Global Group Inc., Captiva Co., Cospack America Corp., Graham Packaging Co., Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd., and Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pet-bottle-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-4-07-by-2026--amcor-plc-and-alpha-plastics-inc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301478689.html

SOURCE Technavio

