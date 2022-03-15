U.S. markets open in 9 hours 9 minutes

PET Bottle Market Size to Grow by USD 11.21 bn | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PET bottle market is expected to grow by USD 11.21 bn from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis as well as exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled PET Bottle Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled PET Bottle Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Find additional highlights related to the market.

PET Bottle Market 2022-2026: Scope

The PET bottle market report covers the following areas:

PET Bottle Market 2022-2026: Drivers and Challenges

The rising adoption of PET as a packaging solution is driving the PET bottle market growth. PET is used for encasing products such as beverages, food, and others. The use of PET bottles for beer is gaining popularity in the eastern and central parts of Europe. They weigh less than glass and metal ones and are preferred across various end-user industries for reduced transportation emissions and resources in the supply chain.

Stringent government regulations and policies on the use of plastics are hindering the PET bottle market growth. Plastics are non-biodegradable and remain in the environment for a long time. Various international regulatory bodies and governments across the world are introducing regulations to minimize the use of plastics as packaging film. For instance, in January 2018, the EU formulated a region-wide strategy wherein all types of plastic packaging in the EU countries must be recyclable or reusable, and businesses should reduce plastic waste.

PET Bottle Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment.

PET Bottle Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the PET bottle market, including Amcor Plc, Alpha Plastics Inc., BASF SE, BERICAP Holding GmbH, Berry Global Group Inc., Captiva Co., Cospack America Corp., Graham Packaging Co., Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd., and Plastipak Holdings Inc. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Amcor Plc - The company offers PET bottles that are lighter and more convenient.

  • Alpha Plastics Inc. - The company offers PET bottles for drugs and vaccines.

  • BASF SE - The company offers pet bottles under the brand name of Petra.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

PET Bottle Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist PET bottle market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the PET bottle market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the PET bottle market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of PET bottle market vendors

Related Reports:

Micro Packaging Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Single Use Packaging Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

PET Bottle Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 11.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.41

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amcor Plc, Alpha Plastics Inc., BASF SE, BERICAP Holding GmbH, Berry Global Group Inc., Captiva Co., Cospack America Corp., Graham Packaging Co., Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd., and Plastipak Holdings Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market Overview

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 01: Parent market

*Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Metal and glass containers market

*2.2.1 Inputs

*2.2.2 Inbound logistics

*2.2.3 Operations

*2.2.4 Outbound logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Aftermarket and service

*2.2.7 Support activities

*2.2.8 Innovations

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 05: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

*3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5 Market Segmentation by End-user

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by End-user

*Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

**5.3 Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 17: Food and beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 18: Food and beverage - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 19: Household - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 20: Household - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 21: Personal care - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 22: Personal care - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

*Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End-user

***6. Customer landscape

**6.1 Overview

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

*Exhibit 26: Customer landscape

***7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

**7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

*Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.8 Key leading countries

*Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

**7.9 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Rising adoption of PET as a packaging solution

*8.1.2 Growth in the organized retail segment

*8.1.3 Rising consumption of bottled water

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Stringent government regulations and policies on the use of plastics

*8.2.2 Volatility in crude oil price

*8.2.3 Issues related to the recyclability of PET

*Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Growing popularity of lightweight packaging

*8.3.2 Rising demand for Bio-PET material worldwide

*8.3.3 Increasing demand for functional drinks

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Vendor landscape

*Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

*The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

**9.2 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 44: Industry risks

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 Amcor Plc

*Exhibit 47: Amcor Plc - Overview

*Exhibit 48: Amcor Plc - Business segments

*Exhibit 49: Amcor Plc– Key news

*Exhibit 50: Amcor Plc - Key offerings

*Exhibit 51: Amcor Plc - Segment focus

**10.4 Alpha Plastics Inc.

*Exhibit 52: Alpha Plastics Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 53: Alpha Plastics Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 54: Alpha Plastics Inc. - Key offerings

**10.5 BASF SE

*Exhibit 55: BASF SE - Overview

*Exhibit 56: BASF SE - Business segments

*Exhibit 57: BASF SE - Key news

*Exhibit 58: BASF SE - Key offerings

*Exhibit 59: BASF SE - Segment focus

**10.6 BERICAP Holding GmbH

*Exhibit 60: BERICAP Holding GmbH - Overview

*Exhibit 61: BERICAP Holding GmbH - Product and service

*Exhibit 62: BERICAP Holding GmbH - Key offerings

**10.7 Berry Global Group Inc.

*Exhibit 63: Berry Global Group Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 64: Berry Global Group Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 65: Berry Global Group Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 66: Berry Global Group Inc. - Segment focus

**10.8 Captiva Co.

*Exhibit 67: Captiva Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 68: Captiva Co. - Product and service

*Exhibit 69: Captiva Co. - Key offerings

**10.9 Cospack America Corp.

*Exhibit 70: Cospack America Corp. - Overview

*Exhibit 71: Cospack America Corp. - Product and service

*Exhibit 72: Cospack America Corp. - Key offerings

**10.10 Graham Packaging Co

*Exhibit 73: Graham Packaging Co. - Overview

*Exhibit 74: Graham Packaging Co. - Product and service

*Exhibit 75: Graham Packaging Co. - Key offerings

**10.11 Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd.

*Exhibit 76: Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 77: Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 78: Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.12 Plastipak Holdings Inc.

*Exhibit 79: Plastipak Holdings Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 80: Plastipak Holdings Inc. - Product and service

*Exhibit 81: Plastipak Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 83: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 85: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

*Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pet-bottle-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-11-21-bn--technavio-301501165.html

SOURCE Technavio

