Pet Care Industry to Reach USD 325.74 Billion by 2028 | Global Pet Care Market Size, Share, Revenue, Upcoming 2022 Trends and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·4 min read

Companies covered in per care industry are Mars Incorporated (Virginia, U.S.), Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland), Spectrum Brands Inc. (Wisconsin, U.S.), Diana Group (Bang Krachao, Thailand), The J.M. Smucker Company (Ohio, U.S.), Unicharm Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. (Kansas, U.S.), SCHELL & KAMPETER, INC (Missouri, U.S.), Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH (Bretten, Germany), Heristo AG (Bad Rothenfelde, Germany) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet care industry is expected to reach USD 325.74 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The growing shift towards plant-based and nutritious food among animal owners will foster healthy growth of the market. The market size stood at USD 207.90 billion in 2020.


List of Companies Covered in the Global Pet Care Market are:

  • Mars Incorporated (Virginia, U.S.)

  • Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)

  • Spectrum Brands Inc. (Wisconsin, U.S.)

  • Diana Group (Bang Krachao, Thailand)

  • The J.M. Smucker Company (Ohio, U.S.)

  • Unicharm Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. (Kansas, U.S.)

  • SCHELL & KAMPETER, INC (Missouri, U.S.)

  • Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH (Bretten, Germany)

  • Heristo AG (Bad Rothenfelde, Germany


Get a Sample PDF Brochure on Pet Care Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/pet-care-market-104749


Introduction of Advanced Pet Care Products to Favor Growth

The development of innovative animal care products by prominent companies such as location tracker devices, cardboard pet feeder devices, smart laser cat toys, and others will have a tremendous impact on the market. For instance, in February 2020, Nestle S.A. launched ‘Unleashed’ a global pet care industry's global innovation program. This program was aimed to provide total funding of USD 51,922.4 to the start-up companies associated with the manufacturing of the various pet care items from Europe, North America, Middle East by the end of 31st March 2020.

Moreover, the heavy demand for premium quality animal products is expected to spur the pet care market growth opportunities in the forthcoming years.


Prevalence of Coronavirus in Animals to Uplift Market during Pandemic

The increasing concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus in dogs have accelerated demand for dog healthcare products among dog owners. For instance, from 1st December 2019 to 1st February 2020, Fox News reported a tenfold increase in the sales of the total number of dog face masks in China. Moreover, the surging pet ownership will consequently favor the growth of the market amid coronavirus. According to a survey ‘2019-2020 APPA National Pet Ownership’ conducted by American Pet ProductsOrganization, as of 2020, 67% of the U.S. households owned a pet over 56% in 1988.


Regional Analysis:

High Spending on Animal Care to Boost Market in North America

North America's market is expected to expand radically during the forecast period due to the high-spending on-animal care products and services by the Canadian and U.S. population. According to the Statistical Department's data, the Government of Canada, in 2019, Canadian household expenditure on pet insurance, veterinary, and other related services reached USD 2,720 million, up from USD 2,550 million in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant pet care market share during the forecast period due to prominent companies such as Mars Incorporated, Nestle S.A., and others. Besides, the expansion plans of companies can have an excellent effect on the market in the region. For instance, in May 2020, Nestle S.A. invested USD 103.2 million to inaugurate two manufacturing facilities of pet supplies in China.


Browse Summary of this Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/pet-care-market-104749

Major Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19)

    • 4.5.1 Impact of COVID-19

    • 4.5.2 Supply Chain Challenges

    • 4.5.3 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

  • Global Pet Care Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Product Type (Value)

        • Pet Food Products

        • Veterinary Care

        • Others

      • By Pet Type (Value)

        • Dog

        • Cat

        • Others

      • By Distribution Channel (Value)

        • Online

        • Offline

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!


Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Facility Expansion & Investment to Strengthen their Market Prospectus

The global market contains a large number of prominent companies that are constantly trying to develop unique devices to cater to the demand from patients across the globe. To do so, they are joining hands with local or reputed firms, launching new solutions to strengthen their portfolio in the market.

Speak to our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/pet-care-market-104749


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


