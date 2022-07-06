Pet Care Market Size to Grow by USD 58.96 million | 36% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet care products include a wide range of products that are a basic necessity for pets. Pet owners purchase pet care products from online as well as offline distribution channels.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pet Care Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

According to the report "Pet Care Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.52% in 2022 and a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (dogs, cats, and others), product (food, accessories, and grooming), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Key Market Drivers & Challenges

Shifting preference toward natural and organic pet care products is driving the market growth. The demand for natural and organic pet care products has increased, as they are perceived to be safe, nutritious, and of high quality. Hence, market competitors consider such factors while manufacturing pet care products to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

The growing awareness of pet allergies among people will challenge the market growth during the forecast period. Several animals carry harmful bacteria, such as campylobacter jejuni and cryptosporidiosis, which can be transmitted to humans. In addition, many animals such as cats, rodents, and birds can cause allergies, such as pet dander in humans. Hence, some people do not prefer to adopt pets.

Vendor Insights

The pet care market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Affinity Petcare SA

Aller Petfood Group AS

Ancol Pet Products Ltd.

Beaphar Beheer BV

C and D Foods Ltd.

Cambrian Pet Foods Ltd.

Champion Petfoods LP

Colgate Palmolive Co.

Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc.

General Mills Inc.

heristo aktiengesellschaft

Mars Inc.

Monge and C. Spa

Nestle SA

Pets Choice Ltd.

saturn petcare gmbh

Schell and Kampeter Inc.

Tail Blazers

The JM Smucker Co.

Unicharm Corp.

Vendor Landscape

The acquisition of new brands and partnerships will help leading competitors maintain their dominance in the global pet care market during the forecast period. Many players are expected to expand their global presence during the forecast period. Competition among key players will lead to the introduction of many innovative ways of producing pet care products.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the pet care market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 36% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is a major market in North America. The increasing population of elderly people and the rising trend of pet humanization will drive the pet care market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The dogs segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Dogs are the most commonly owned pets. They are believed to reduce anxiety, stress, and depression and ease loneliness, improve cardiovascular health, and encourage exercise. These factors are expected to drive this segment.

Pet Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 58.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Affinity Petcare SA, Aller Petfood Group AS, Ancol Pet Products Ltd., Beaphar Beheer BV, C and D Foods Ltd., Cambrian Pet Foods Ltd., Champion Petfoods LP, Colgate Palmolive Co., Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., heristo aktiengesellschaft, Mars Inc., Monge and C. Spa, Nestle SA, Pets Choice Ltd., saturn petcare gmbh, Schell and Kampeter Inc., Tail Blazers, The JM Smucker Co., and Unicharm Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

