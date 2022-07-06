U.S. markets closed

Pet Care Market Size to Grow by USD 58.96 million | 36% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet care products include a wide range of products that are a basic necessity for pets. Pet owners purchase pet care products from online as well as offline distribution channels.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pet Care Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pet Care Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

According to the report "Pet Care Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.52% in 2022 and a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by application (dogs, cats, and others), product (food, accessories, and grooming), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

For more insights related to market growth, View our Sample Report

Key Market Drivers & Challenges

Shifting preference toward natural and organic pet care products is driving the market growth. The demand for natural and organic pet care products has increased, as they are perceived to be safe, nutritious, and of high quality. Hence, market competitors consider such factors while manufacturing pet care products to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

The growing awareness of pet allergies among people will challenge the market growth during the forecast period. Several animals carry harmful bacteria, such as campylobacter jejuni and cryptosporidiosis, which can be transmitted to humans. In addition, many animals such as cats, rodents, and birds can cause allergies, such as pet dander in humans. Hence, some people do not prefer to adopt pets.

Download a sample for highlights on market drivers & challenges impacting the market.

Vendor Insights

The pet care market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Affinity Petcare SA

  • Aller Petfood Group AS

  • Ancol Pet Products Ltd.

  • Beaphar Beheer BV

  • C and D Foods Ltd.

  • Cambrian Pet Foods Ltd.

  • Champion Petfoods LP

  • Colgate Palmolive Co.

  • Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc.

  • General Mills Inc.

  • heristo aktiengesellschaft

  • Mars Inc.

  • Monge and C. Spa

  • Nestle SA

  • Pets Choice Ltd.

  • saturn petcare gmbh

  • Schell and Kampeter Inc.

  • Tail Blazers

  • The JM Smucker Co.

  • Unicharm Corp.

Vendor Landscape

The acquisition of new brands and partnerships will help leading competitors maintain their dominance in the global pet care market during the forecast period. Many players are expected to expand their global presence during the forecast period. Competition among key players will lead to the introduction of many innovative ways of producing pet care products.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings. View a Sample Report

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the pet care market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute 36% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The US is a major market in North America. The increasing population of elderly people and the rising trend of pet humanization will drive the pet care market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. View our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The dogs segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Dogs are the most commonly owned pets. They are believed to reduce anxiety, stress, and depression and ease loneliness, improve cardiovascular health, and encourage exercise. These factors are expected to drive this segment.

View a Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Related Reports:

Pet Insurance Market by Pet Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Pet Furniture Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Pet Care Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 58.96 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.52

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Affinity Petcare SA, Aller Petfood Group AS, Ancol Pet Products Ltd., Beaphar Beheer BV, C and D Foods Ltd., Cambrian Pet Foods Ltd., Champion Petfoods LP, Colgate Palmolive Co., Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., heristo aktiengesellschaft, Mars Inc., Monge and C. Spa, Nestle SA, Pets Choice Ltd., saturn petcare gmbh, Schell and Kampeter Inc., Tail Blazers, The JM Smucker Co., and Unicharm Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Dogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Grooming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Champion Petfoods LP

  • 11.4 Colgate Palmolive Co.

  • 11.5 Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc.

  • 11.6 General Mills Inc.

  • 11.7 Mars Inc.

  • 11.8 Monge and C. Spa

  • 11.9 Nestle SA

  • 11.10 Tail Blazers

  • 11.11 The JM Smucker Co.

  • 11.12 Unicharm Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us: 
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pet-care-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-58-96-million--36-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--technavio-301580260.html

SOURCE Technavio

