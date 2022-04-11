U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,457.00
    -26.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,460.00
    -153.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,229.50
    -97.50 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.60
    -11.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.22
    -2.04 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.30
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.86
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0893
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.16
    -0.39 (-1.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3017
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.9940
    +0.6740 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,288.20
    -403.05 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.51
    -33.09 (-3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,787.42
    -198.38 (-0.74%)
     

Pet Care Market size to increase by USD 48.94 Bn | High growth expected in North America | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pet care market size is expected to increase by USD 48.94 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 4.09% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pet Care Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pet Care Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download a Free Sample Now to know more about the report coverage.

The global pet care market is fragmented due to the presence of multiple established players. Key vendors are competing in terms of factors like price, quality, brand, and variety. Some vendors are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market shares. The acquisition of new brands and several partnerships will provide an opportunity for the leading competitors to maintain their dominance in the global pet care market during the forecast period.

Technavio identifies Beaphar Beheer BV, Colgate-Palmolive Co., heristo AG, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Laroy Group, Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., The J.M. Smucker Co., and Unicharm Corp. as dominant players in the market. Although the shifting preference toward natural and organic pet care products, increase in the number of people owning pets and increased spending on pets, and the availability of a wide range of fashionable and multifunctional pet furniture will offer immense growth opportunities, growing awareness of pet allergies among people, increasing evidence of product recalls, and stringent regulatory challenges will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy our full report to explore successful growth strategies adopted by vendors and the factors influencing their growth.
Start by Downloading a Free Sample Report

Pet Care Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Pet Care Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Product

  • Geography

By application, the dog segment currently generates the highest revenue in the market. Similarly, by product, the food segment is creating maximum growth opportunities for vendors. The market growth in these segments will be significant during the forecast period.

North America currently holds the largest share of the market. Consumers in the region spend highly on premium and luxury goods for their pets. In addition, the rising demand for pet accessories and other pet care products from pet care centers, veterinary hospitals, and clinics and the increasing availability of pet care products are contributing to the growth of the pet care market in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pet care market report covers the following areas:

Pet Care Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the pet care market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the pet care market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Pet Care Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist pet care market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the pet care market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the pet care market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet care market vendors

Related Reports:

Automatic Self-cleaning Cat Litter Box Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Pet Accessories Market by Distribution Channel, Product, End-user, and Geography Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Pet Care Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 48.94 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.09

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Beaphar Beheer BV, Colgate-Palmolive Co., heristo AG, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Laroy Group, Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., The J.M. Smucker Co., and Unicharm Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

  • Market overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Dogs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Grooming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Impact of drivers and challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Beaphar Beheer BV

  • Colgate-Palmolive Co.

  • heristo AG

  • Inter IKEA Holding BV

  • Laroy Group

  • Mars Inc.

  • Nestle SA

  • Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

  • The J.M. Smucker Co.

  • Unicharm Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pet-care-market-size-to-increase-by-usd-48-94-bn--high-growth-expected-in-north-america--technavio-301520982.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall In Ailing Market Rally; Tesla CEO Elon Musk Won't Join Twitter's Board

    Futures fall and yields rise as the market rally ails. Tesla CEO Elon Musk won't join Twitter's board after all. Callon leads stocks trading tightly.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • 2 Top Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Dividend-paying companies can form the bedrock of a diversified investment portfolio. That's because the best dividend stocks can provide you with a powerful way to protect and grow your wealth. They can also deliver a steadily growing stream of cash income along the way.

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2026

    Over the past three and a half months, Wall Street and investors have been given a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can rise. Since the year began, both the broad-based S&P 500 and 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average entered official correction territory with declines of at least 10%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fared even worse, with a peak decline between mid-November and mid-March of 22%.

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $16,000 in These 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years

    In times of volatility, it's never a bad idea to turn your attention to more stable dividend stocks.

  • Sanctions were supposed to crush the Russian ruble. So why did it just hit a 2-month high?

    U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says the ruble's rise is a result of Russian "manipulation," but there's more to it than that.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in April

    The metaverse is an emerging concept that's expected to explode thanks to its adoption in several fields -- including gaming, education, work, and entertainment -- as it will enable the virtual avatars to interact with each other in a three-dimensional, digital world. According to a third-party estimate, the size of the global metaverse market could increase at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 43% through 2030, reaching $1.6 trillion in size. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are three companies that could win big from the metaverse.

  • China Stocks Caught in Fresh Rout on Covid, Regulation Worries

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks plunged on Monday as mounting concern over a Covid outbreak at home and rising global interest rates added to persistent regulatory headwinds.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has studied businesses for decades. With that kind of track record, it seems reasonable to expect that Buffett's portfolio includes some great ideas for investors who aren't billionaires. Here are three no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right now.

  • Bank Deposits Could Drop for First Time Since World War II

    Analysts have been slashing expectations for bank deposits in recent weeks as expectations for interest rates have soared.

  • 3 Powerful Stocks That Can Beat Inflation

    These businesses have strong pricing power, which should make their stocks excellent hedges against inflation for investors.

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.

  • Russia’s First Default in a Century Looks All But Inevitable Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsRussia’s first external default in a century now looks all but inevitable after another brutal week for the country’s finances.First, the Treasu

  • The housing market is running hot. Can the Fed cool it before it crashes?

    When the “Bond King” Bill Gross sat down recently with Barry Ritholtz for an episode of “The Big Picture” podcast, the billionaire investor and PIMCO founder took a pretty skeptical view of who might next build a kingdom out of debt. “I don’t think anybody can be the future bond king because central banks basically are the kings and queens of the market,” Gross said. “They rule — they determine where interest rates are going,” he said.

  • Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals

    Deciding when to time your retirement plan withdrawals matters for determining how long your money will last and what you'll pay in taxes for those distributions. If you have a 401(k) at work, you might follow the Rule of 55 … Continue reading → The post Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Safe Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy This Spring

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is notorious for letting opportunity come to it instead of chasing overpriced assets. After years of sitting on a massive pile of cash, Berkshire has flipped the switch and been on a buying spree over the last few months. In March, it added to its stake in Occidental Petroleum (now its eighth-largest holding) and announced the acquisition of Alleghany, an insurance company.

  • 3 Creativity Software Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Because of advances in internet technology and cloud-based software services, many industries were ready for the change to more remote work. Adobe has faced hardship before in its multi-decade history. It survived the pop of the dot-com bubble, it endured the Great Recession of 2008-2009, and it successfully navigated the challenge of going from traditional software to cloud-based services in the 2010s.

  • Berkshire Hathaway and Buffett Are Not a Buy

    Chasing Warren Buffett's conglomerate here is unlikely to end well, Real Money Columnist Paul Price argues.