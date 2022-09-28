U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,650.75
    -10.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,129.00
    -74.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,295.75
    -38.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,664.00
    -4.40 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.91
    -0.59 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.30
    -3.90 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    18.27
    -0.07 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9563
    -0.0035 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    +0.0860 (+2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    32.60
    +0.34 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0669
    -0.0062 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5560
    -0.2350 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,980.23
    -805.80 (-4.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.97
    -24.16 (-5.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,276.44
    -295.43 (-1.11%)
     

Pet Carriers Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.2 Bn in 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Sales in the U.S. market are expected to increase at a 3.5% CAGR over the assessment period, accounting for a dominant share in the North America pet carriers market. In addition to this, growing awareness regarding pet hygiene and safety while travelling is expected to spur demand for compactable pet carriers in the U.K.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet carriers market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.2 Bn by 2032, with sales growing at an average CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Predicted to reach an estimated US$ 830.0 Mn in 2022, the pet carriers market is driven by the prevailing trend of solo traveling. The escalation in pet adoption rates and the growing pet humanization will further supplement the growth of the pet carriers market over the forecast period.

Solo traveling or traveling with pets is gaining momentum among travelers and tourists. For people traveling with pets, pet carriers are a good choice as these provide a sturdiness that offers comfort to bigger animals during the travel. In addition to this, a growing emphasis on pet humanization, along with rising pet adoption all over the world is expected to fuel the demand for pet carriers.

Moreover, due to rising concern for the environment and sustainability trends, there’s been a surge in demand for biodegradable and eco-friendly pet carriers. Hence, product innovation and development play a vital role in driving the pet carrier market.

Download In-depth Report Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12000

More and more consumers are inclined toward pet carriers made of sustainable materials as well as one that offer a comfortable and sturdy seat for pets. This, too, aids in the expansion of the pet carriers market. Again, the advancing trend of ‘humanization’ among pet owners is augmenting the global sales of pet carriers. Pet owners are more aware and concerned about their pet’s health.

The increasing knowledge among pet owners of separation and travel anxiety among pets supplements the market growth of pet carriers. Since most consumers are keen on spending more on high-quality and premium products for their pets, many manufacturers are releasing customized pet carriers which boost the target market growth.

“Pet humanization trends along with a surge in pet adoption is expected to propel the market growth of the pet carriers over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Key Takeaways:

  • Increasing product innovation will strengthen market prospects.

  • Pet carriers market in the U.S. is predicted to record a 3.5% CAGR.

  • The U.K. market is expected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR.

  • By product type, hard kennels for dogs will register a high demand.

  • Nylon-based pet carriers will witness a surge in sales.

  • In terms of sales channels, pet specialty stores will gain traction over the forecast period.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Competitive Landscape 

Sleepypod, Paw & Pals, Sherpa, SLEEKO, Peanuts, EliteField, Frisco, PetAmi, PetsHome, OxGord, Mr. Peanuts, Pet Magasin, MidWest Homes for Pets, Ferplast, Sturdi Products, and Less Trading Corp among others are some of the major players in the pet carriers market profiled in the full version of the report.

Key market players are focusing on re-inventing their product lines and releasing attractive, comfortable, and functional carriers in the market.

More Insights into Pet Carriers Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global pet carriers market, providing historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (purse carriers, sling carriers, hard kennel, other product types), material type (polyester, nylon, fur, others), pet type (dogs, cats, others), sales channels (supermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, other stores), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the pet carriers market in the United Kingdom is expected to present substantial growth over the forecast period. The market in this country is expected to record a 4.4% CAGR. This growth can be attributed to the increasing preference for compact pet carriers. The rising awareness of pet safety and hygiene while traveling will further supplement regional growth. Apart from the U.K., India and the United States are predicted to exhibit significant growth over the assessment period.

Based on segmentation, in terms of product type, the hard kennels segment will likely register a high demand while, on the basis of material type, the nylon-based pet carrier segment will lead the market growth during 2022-2032.

Read Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pet-carriers-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Summary of Key Findings

  1.3. Summary of Key statistics

  1.4. FMI Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Product Innovation Trends

  3.3. Future Prospects of Pet Carriers Market

To Continue TOC…

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Consumer Product Domain:

Pet Gadgets Market Share : Pet humanization has resulted in people being more concerned about their pet’s health, routine, and lifestyle.

Pet Toys Market Size : The pet toys market is classified as highly competitive with high penetration of regional and local players.

Pet Furniture Market Growth : The global pet furniture market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.8 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3.1 Bn by 2032.

Pet Rugs Market Demand : North America holds a significant share in pet rugs market owing to the fact stated by National Pet Owners Survey that sixty-seven percent of U.S. households own a pet.

Pet Pens Market Forecast : North America is likely to dominate the pet pens market owing to high pets population and adoption rate. Europe is anticipated to have a positive growth rate due to rising concerns for pets and pet care.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower, 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, 
United Arab Emirates  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Intel debuts 13th generation processors amid PC sales slump

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses the debut of Intel's newest core processors, which are geared towards gamers and creators.&nbsp;

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • Eli Lilly and Co. is on the hunt for a large expansion in South San Francisco

    Drug giant Eli Lilly and Co. is on the hunt for 300,000 square feet of additional space in South San Francisco. Multiple sources with knowledge of the company's real estate strategy confirmed the large requirement, though they could not provide additional details. A spokesperson said on Monday that Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has two locations in South San Francisco totaling approximately 130,000 square feet, but declined to comment on its expansion plans.

  • China Lacks the Right Workers to Boost Xi’s Favored Tech Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- For a decade, China’s tech giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. were a major driver of its economy, drawing the lion’s share of top talent to work in their ecosystems that controlled everything from messaging to payments. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUS Housing Prices Fall for F

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.

  • Oracle to Settle SEC Foreign Bribery Charges For the Second Time

    Oracle Corp. agreed to pay more than $23 million to settle allegations it violated antibribery laws, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

  • Ford announces massive investment in Louisville ahead of truck launch

    Ford Motor Co. plans to expand its presence in Louisville with a huge investment, creating 500 full-time jobs as the company prepares to produce the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty truck.

  • FedEx Pilots Hold a Protest at a Surprising Location

    FedEx pilots protest a lack of a new pilot contract with the peak shipping season is just weeks away.

  • Ford Seeks New Trial After $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict in Truck Rollover Lawsuit

    Ford is asking a Georgia court for a new trial, after a jury reached a $1.7 billion verdict against the auto maker last month involving a truck rollover accident that left two people dead.

  • 3D Printing Is About to Explode; Here's 1 Way to Profit From It

    After many years of disappointment, the promise of 3D printing is about to be fulfilled -- and Velo3D could be the top dog and first mover.

  • Oil prices mixed as Hurricane Ian output cuts support, dollar weighs

    Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade on Wednesday as support from U.S. production cuts caused by Hurricane Ian contended with crude storage builds and a strong dollar. Brent crude futures fell 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $86.23 per barrel by 0022 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 22 cents at $78.03 per barrel. Producers began returning workers to offshore oil platforms after shutting in output ahead of Hurricane Ian, which entered the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and is forecast to become a dangerous Category 4 storm over the warm waters of the Gulf.

  • US Agency EEOC Files Lawsuit Against Eli Lilly Over Nationwide Age Discrimination

    The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) accused Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) of illegally refusing to hire older workers for sales representative jobs because of their age. According to the EEOC's suit, in 2017, Lilly's senior vice president for human resources and diversity recognized at a Leadership Town Hall that Lilly's workforce was composed of older workers. The senior vice president then announced goals for "Early Career" hiring to add more millennials to Lilly's workforce

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Make a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • How Much Retirement Will $600K Get You?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Trump Might Be Shielded From Defamation Suit, Appeals Court Rules

    A federal appeals court said a federal law shielding U.S. government employees from tort claims could potentially protect former President Donald Trump from a defamation lawsuit brought by a New York writer.

  • Wall Street Hit With $2 Billion of Fines in WhatsApp Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- US regulators reached settlements with a dozen banks in a sprawling probe into how global financial firms failed to monitor employees’ communications on unauthorized messaging apps, bringing total penalties in the matter to more than $2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsUS Housing Prices Fall for First

  • FleetCor Technologies CFO Charles Freund takes new job, interim replacement picked

    After two years, Charles Freund is stepping down from as chief financial officer of FleetCor for a new job.

  • Cracker Barrel Profit Falls as Inflation Weighs on Customers

    The restaurant chain says weak summer travel, fewer older guests and inflation-weary customers crimped sales.

  • Rackspace names interim CEO as Kevin Jones steps down

    San Antonio-based Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXT) announced Monday morning that CEO Kevin Jones is stepping down, effective immediately. Amar Maletira, the company's president and chief financial officer since November 2020, has taken on Jones' responsibilities. Before joining Rackspace, Maletira was CFO at Viavi Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: VIAV).