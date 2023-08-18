Pet company says your dog can earn $100 promoting CBD-infused peanut butter treats

Your pup may be able to pitch in for their own treat budget with this new job posting.

Ever wished your furry friends could get a job to help pull their weight around the house? If you have a pooch who is a fan of peanut butter, you might be in luck.

Pet wellness company Honest Paws has a special job opening for Canine Ambassadors for its all-natural CBD-infused peanut butter products. The job calls for pups with big personalities who are ready to represent the brand with passion and enthusiasm.

The right candidate will: Be good boys and girls who love people and pets

According to the posting, the ambassador will appear at dog-friendly venues to promote products and mingle with humans and fellow canines alike.

Job responsibilities include “barking rights” to tour local dog parks, canine events, and pet stores marketing the peanut butter; taste testing in front of live audiences; and serving as a “woofing reporter,” communicating feedback from consumers to ensure everyone is enjoying the peanut butter treats.

Of course, like any job, Honest Paws has a few qualities they’re looking for in a candidate besides good looks and the ability to sit and stay.

Aspiring ambassadors should be friendly dogs with a love for treats, people and other pets. They should be well-trained and able to keep their cool in busy situations (even if a squirrel runs by) and have a human wiling to accompany them and assist in their duties.

Successful candidates stand to gain more than just an abundance of snacks – ambassadors will also earn $100 an hour and a litany of benefits, including fun days at the park, new friends, plenty of peanut butter and lots of belly rubs.

As an equal opportunity employer, Honest Paws is ready to consider “Corgis to Great Danes, and every breed in between.”

Interested pawrents are encouraged to check out Honest Paws’ website to check out the requirements.

Applications can be sent to promotions@honestpaws.com and should include your name, email, address, dog’s name and a 200-word max brief, along with a picture, on why your pet is best suited for the gig. Be sure to submit your information by Friday, September 1, 2023, to be considered.

CBD products for pets

The presence of CBD in pet products has increased in recent years, with uses ranging from anxiety or pain management. While research has shown it can have similar benefits for pets as it does humans, pet parents should still exercise caution, according to the American Kennel Club.

As the FDA has yet to officially approve any prescription or over-the-counter CBD pet products, it is important to keep in mind there is no a standardized means of testing and labeling them, according to Good RX Health.

Because CBD products for pets are not yet federally regulated, the labels run the risk of being misleading or not entirely accurate and may incorrectly report dosage or fail to report contaminants. Because of this, Good RX suggests asking manufactures for their Certificate of Analysis (COA), a document verifying ingredients that should be publicly available.

