U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,298.53
    -64.96 (-1.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,356.04
    -438.62 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,301.48
    -236.46 (-1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,001.15
    -31.26 (-1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.54
    +5.87 (+5.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.70
    +21.80 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    25.62
    +0.41 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    -0.0159 (-1.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7380
    -0.1060 (-5.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3224
    -0.0122 (-0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9210
    -0.5400 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,848.54
    -2,299.89 (-5.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    914.75
    -12.95 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.79
    -194.06 (-2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JOBS:

February report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market reaching US$ 4 billion by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market By Animal Type (Cats, Dogs, and Horses), Device (Insulin Delivery Devices, Insulin Delivery Pen, Insulin Syringes and Glucose Monitoring Devices), End User (Veterinary clinics, Home Care Settings, Veterinary Hospitals) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2032

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent study done by FMI, the pet diabetes care devices market is expected to reach US$ 3.90 billion by 2032, up from US$ 2 billion in 2021, expanding at a high CAGR of 6.6%. This study explains how the pet diabetes care devices market is directly proportional to an increased number of suffering pets and diabetes spreading amongst them. E.g., caring for a blind dog with diabetes.

Attributes

Details

Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market CAGR (2022 – 2032)

6.5%

Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market (2032)

US$ 4 Bn

Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market Attraction

The increasing obesity of pets as a result of fewer physical activities and major eating disorders are driving forces behind the development of pet diabetes care devices.

The domestication of animals is leading to a lack of insulin production in them. The limited flow of glucose to the cell can be termed diabetes. This chronic disease is a major concern for pet owners and needs to be taken care of. This concern leads to the expansion of the pet diabetes care devices market. Devices like the alphatrak blood glucose meter are in use as they help the pet owners monitor the pet’s health.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14346

The increased number of people adopting pets and then domesticating them around in their households, treating and caring for them as family members are some other factors for the proliferation of the pet diabetes care devices market.

As diabetes is a chronic disease, the care devices are used for a lifetime for taking care of the pet. This leads to the high sales of structured devices and care units like dog fitness trainers, special diet consultants, and regular insulin injections.

Effective diabetic care and management are important for the pet’s health. Stating American Pets Products Association, 90.5 Mn families have adopted a pet, increasing the amount of capital spent on a single pet for the healthcare and wellbeing of their beloved pet.

“Limited amount of awareness of pet’s health and monitorization, poor management of pet’s having diabetes are some reasons that restrict the global market growth. This leads the pet to get indulged with other infections that harm their health and cause effects on; eyesight, liver, smelling abilities.”

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14346

Key Takeaway

  • With Covid-19 affecting the global supply and demand chains, the healthcare market is already affected. The pet care market, including the pet wellbeing care devices market, has seen a blow during the surge in the cases.

  • The animal rights and pet rights organizations are working hand in hand in order to spread awareness about different diseases that pets deal with. The cure and care have been taught to the pet parents through online conferences during the pandemic.

  • The global pet diabetes care devices market is segmented by device type, animal type, and end users. These segments perform differently in each marketing space.

  • On the basis of device type, the global market is divided into Insulin Delivery Devices and Glucose Monitoring Devices. The leading segment is insulin delivery. E.g., Pet wellbeing sugar gold for dogs, Vetsulin for dogs and cats. On the basis of animal type, the market is segmented into Cats, Dogs, and Horses. The leading segment in the market is dogs, as they are domesticated the most in this category. Taking care of a diabetic dog needs plenty of care and regular check-ups from time to time.

  • On the basis of end-use, veterinary clinics, home care settings, and veterinary hospitals are the segments.

Buy Now Report Here - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14346

Comparative View of the Adjacent Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market

Attributes

Pet Diabetes Care Devices Market

Diabetes Care Devices Market

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market

CAGR
(2022-2032)

6.5%

7%

11%

Market Value
(2026)

US$ 2.74 Bn

US$ 28 Bn

US$ 6.3 Bn

Growth Factor

Growing number of pets suffering from diabetes and improper biological response to it is driving the market growth.

Availability of new insulin delivery systems are likely to drive the demand for diabetes care devices.

Rapid increase in the population of companion animal and focus on pet insurance to govern growth.

Opportunity

Rising incidence of obesity in pets is likely to boost opportunities.

Increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders to boost demand for diabetes care devices.

Untapped opportunities available in the emerging countries.

Key Trends

Increasing expenditure in pet healthcare to remain a key trend in the market.

Asia Pacific to remain the fastest-growing market.

Agreements and partnerships with small and mid-sized players to be a way for inorganic growth.

Competitive Landscape

The global pet diabetes care devices market is dominated by Apotex Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim VetMedica Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, FitBark, Henery Schein Animal Health, Merck Animal Health, Ulticare, and TaiDoc. These companies are adopting new organic and inorganic plans to increase their stronghold in the pet diabetes care devices market.

Lately, Merck Animal Health, Zoetis, and Purina are continuing the diabetes pet care alliance program. This involves alliances, aids, and pet screenings.

Request Special Price for this Report to our Sales Executive@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-advisory/rep-gb-14346

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Market: The coronary artery bypass graft market size was valued at USD 16.5 billion in 2020 and is expected grow with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Nerve Monitoring Devices Market: The nerve monitoring devices market is likely to record a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, up from US$ 1.1 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 1.7 Bn by 2026.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market: The magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) market is projected to record a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, up from US$ 7.9 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 12.2 Bn by 2028.

Refractive Surgery Devices Market: With the increase in patient population suffering from refractive errors and an increased awareness in the treatment options, the global market for refractive surgery devices is expected to witness and healthy growth in the forecast years (2015-2025)

Biomedical Refrigerators and Freezers Market: The biomedical refrigerators and freezers market is projected to record a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, up from US$ 3.2 Bn in 2020 to reach a valuation of US$ 6 Bn by 2031.

Disposable Medical Sensors Market: The disposable medical sensors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period, from USD 6.5 billion in 2021 to USD 9.4 billion in 2026.

Surgical Navigation System Market: The surgical navigation system market is projected to attain a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, up from US$ 940 Mn in 2020 to reach a valuation of US$ 1,700 Mn by 2030.

Artificial Pancreas Device System Market: During the forecast period, the artificial pancreas device system market is expected to advance at a rapid pace with a CAGR of 18.2%.

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market: The therapeutic drug monitoring market is projected to record a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, up from US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020 to reach a valuation of US$ 2.9 Bn by 2026.

Pharmaceuticals Excipients Market: The pharmaceuticals excipients market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, up from US$ 7.9 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 10.9 Bn by 2026.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pet-diabetes-care-devices-market



Recommended Stories

  • Are Home Equity Loans Tax-Deductible?

    You may be able to take a home equity loan tax deduction when you file your federal income tax return if you follow IRS rules. This includes itemizing deductions and using the loan to buy,…

  • UPDATE: Pentair to acquire Manitowoc Ice for about $1.38 billion including tax benefits

    Water treatment company Pentair plc said Thursday it has entered an agreement to acquire Manitowoc Ice, a provider of commercial ice makers, for $1.6 billion. Adjusted for about $220 million of tax benefits, the company will pay about $1.38 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter and London-based Pentair will fund it by issuing new debt that it expects to be investment grade. Manitowoc Ice is a portfolio company of Welbilt Inc. [s :wbt] a maker od commercial ice machines for

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • Tesla Stock Gains As Berlin Approves Gigafactory, Musk Invites Union Vote In California

    With officials in Germany approving Tesla's $5.5 billion gigafactory in Berlin, founder and CEO Elon Musk is easing his opposition to unionization in the carmaker's California factory.

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • Unsurprisingly, Costco's (NASDAQ: COST) Insiders are Selling Their Shares

    "Nomen est omen" (the name is a sign), says an old Latin proverb. There are few companies that better fit this description than Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) This company does everything in its power to pass the cost-saving benefits onto its customers. Yet, while it controls the price of the products it sells, it doesn't control the stock price, which has soared to a hefty valuation.

  • Russia-Ukraine crisis: What can prevent $150 oil prices

    This is the only thing that could prevent oil prices from surging to $150 soon, explains one top energy trader.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Was Sinking This Week

    The company's fourth-quarter net loss was far deeper than expected; a raft of analyst price target cuts didn't help, either.

  • JPMorgan Warns Russia Faces 1998-Like Collapse in Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is on course for an economic collapse that will rival or even eclipse the size of the 1998 slump which followed its debt default, although the financial fallout may be less than then.Most Read from BloombergRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteRussia’s Rating Cut to Junk; Talks on Tap: Ukraine UpdateGerman Authorities Said to Deny Seizing Usmanov YachtWall Street Is Pouncing on Russia’s Cheap Co

  • The Smart Strategy Behind Devon's (NYSE:DVN) 6.8% Dividend Yield

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a lesser known stock to retail investors, judging from the fact that 87% of shares are held by institutions. However, it seems that this US$39b market cap oil company could be very interesting for investors, especially given the rise in energy prices, the company's dedication to returning cash to investors and their latest 6.8% dividend yield.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Rocketed 33% Higher Today

    A big regulatory win was reaping huge prizes for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) on Thursday. Following a new nod from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for one of its leading pipeline drugs, the biotech's shares went on a quick trip skyward, rising 33% in price on the day. With obvious pride and satisfaction, Tonix announced that the FDA has granted its TNX-2900 orphan drug designation for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome.

  • Better Buy Now: Lithium Stocks or EV Charging Stocks?

    Both lithium and charging stocks give you exposure to the electric vehicle industry, but one faces stiffer competition than the other.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • These 10 dividend-paying stocks show why cash isn’t trash in a brutal market

    The best shareholders love dividend stocks —and anyone concerned about the current global financial market turmoil should consider them. Dividend stocks give shareholders regular cash payouts year after year. For investors, cash dividends put money in your pocket.

  • This Change to How Dutch Bros Finances Future Growth Should Excite Investors

    Although Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) came up a little short of Wall Street's earnings expectations, the fast-growing coffee chain easily topped analysts' fourth-quarter revenue forecasts and says it remains on a caffeinated growth trajectory. Because the coffee shop will be front-loading its costs, the immediate picture might look as tasty as a cup of day-old joe, causing the market to knock Dutch Bros back. Dutch Bros business is doing exceptionally well.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were tumbling again Thursday after sliding Wednesday. Traders are likely reacting to recent news about supply chain problems at Ford and Rivian Automotive. The Chinese electric vehicle company's stock price was down by 8.6% as of 2:22 p.m. ET.

  • Why Alibaba Is the ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia

    Alibaba Group Holding is probably “the cheapest company in the world” outside of Russia as investors put a high China risk premium on the e-commerce giant, according to Daniel O’Keefe, a managing director and portfolio manager at Artisan Partners. Speaking at a roundtable group discussion Tuesday with other value-oriented portfolio managers, O’Keefe said that Alibaba (ticker: BABA) is “one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen, especially for a business of that quality with that financial strength.” The discussion, called Invaluable Insights, was sponsored by Ariel Investments and included John Rogers of Ariel, Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Oakmark Funds, and Barron’s Roundtable member Mario Gabelli.

  • India is exploring a rupee-ruble arrangement for smooth bilateral trade with Russia

    India is looking to strengthen its rupee-ruble arrangement to ensure seamless trade with Russia amid disruptions caused by Western sanctions following the Ukraine war. Indian banks rely on The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, or SWIFT, to settle international transactions related to trade and remittances. Indian traders have naturally raised concerns.