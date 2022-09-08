Pet Dietary Supplements Market: North America to account for 32% market share

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Pet Dietary Supplements Market by Animal Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 858.27 million between 2021 and 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period. The report considers various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pet Dietary Supplements Market by Animal Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The global pet dietary supplements market is fragmented due to the presence of some well-established vendors that compete on the bases of price, quality, innovation, packaging, reputation, marketing, and distribution. The performances of existing market players are impacted by changing consumer spending patterns, evolving consumer tastes, regional and local economic conditions, as well as demographic trends. The evolving economic scenario impacts customers' living standards and vendors' businesses.

Intense competition among vendors, along with rapid technological changes, poses significant challenges to vendor operations. To withstand market competition, the existing vendors ought to focus on product differentiation strategies.

The report identifies Ark Naturals, Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., Beaphar Beheer BV, Bimini LLC, C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG, FoodScience LLC, Kemin Industries Inc., Makers Nutrition LLC., NBF Lanes Srl, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutramax Laboratories Inc., Only Natural Pet, PetHonesty LLC, Supplement Manufacturing Partner Inc., Virbac Group, Vox Nutrition Inc., Zesty Paws, and Zoetis Inc. as some of the major market participants.

Although the rising pet ownership will offer immense growth opportunities, competition from the functional and fortified pet food category will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Story continues

The global pet dietary supplements market is segmented as below:

Animal Type

Based on the animal type, the market growth in the dogs segment will be significant over the forecast period. The growing pet adoption and increasing emotional bonding with dogs are key factors driving the growth of the segment.

Application

The joint-health segment accounted for maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for pet dietary supplements for aging pets.

Geography

North America is the key market and is expected to occupy 32% of the global market share during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the growing interest in pet ownership in countries such as the US and Canada. Growing concerns regarding pets' muscle health, digestion, and cognitive health are also playing an instrumental role in accelerating the demand for pet dietary supplements in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pet dietary supplements market report covers the following areas:

Pet Dietary Supplements Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Pet Dietary Supplements Market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the pet dietary supplements market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Pet Dietary Supplements Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist pet dietary supplements market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pet dietary supplements market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pet dietary supplements market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet dietary supplements market vendors

Related Reports:

Pet Dietary Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 858.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, UK, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ark Naturals, Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., Beaphar Beheer BV, Bimini LLC, C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG and Co. KG, FoodScience LLC, Kemin Industries Inc., Makers Nutrition LLC., NBF Lanes Srl, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Nutramax Laboratories Inc., Only Natural Pet, PetHonesty LLC, Supplement Manufacturing Partner Inc., Virbac Group, Vox Nutrition Inc., Zesty Paws, and Zoetis Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Animal Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Animal Type

5.3 Dogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Animal Type

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Joint-health - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Skin and coat - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Gastrointestinal tract - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Liver and kidney - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Ark Naturals

11.4 Beaphar Beheer BV

11.5 FoodScience LLC

11.6 Nestle SA

11.7 NOW Health Group Inc.

11.8 Nutramax Laboratories Inc.

11.9 PetHonesty LLC

11.10 Virbac Group

11.11 Zesty Paws

11.12 Zoetis Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pet-dietary-supplements-market-north-america-to-account-for-32-market-share-301620119.html

SOURCE Technavio