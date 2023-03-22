PET FOOD EXPRESS INVITES ANIMAL-LOVING CALIFORNIANS TO JOIN "RESCUE RESERVES" AHEAD OF KITTEN SEASON, EXPANDING FOSTER HOMES DATABASE FOR 120+ ORGANIZATIONS

Volunteer drive kicks off Kitten Season awareness campaign to ease pressure off rescues and shelters

CONCORD, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pet Food Express, a trusted resource for rescues and shelters, invites animal-loving Californians to join its Rescue Reserves - a database of foster families - ahead of kitten season for when the need for fosters is high and the strain on rescues and shelters is months long. Expanding the Rescue Reserves will ensure there are enough trustworthy foster homes to meet the incoming boom of kittens.

Join the Pet Food Express Rescue Reserves database to foster kittens like this one during kitten season. PHOTO CREDIT: Alyssa Soares

Pet Food Express' robust online registration system catalogs potential fosters, reducing a time-intensive step in the process for the organizations. Once a person or family signs up, their information is made available to the network of over 120 rescue and shelter partners through the Rescue Reserves program. Specific foster home needs vary by organization, time of year, and other circumstances, so the animal-welfare organizations search the database and contact the appropriate foster home when they need the help.

"We've been told over and over again by our rescue partners that the #1 thing they need is more volunteers and foster homes, but the process to sign up to foster or volunteer can be confusing and time-consuming for all involved," said Megan Kniepkamp, community manager for Pet Food Express. "We're using our platform to make the process simple for both sides; to give customers one place to "apply" for multiple organizations in their area; and to give rescues and shelters an easy one-stop-shop for qualified foster homes near them."

Fostering is an invaluable part of the rescue process. Every pet in a foster home means that two lives are saved: the pet in the foster home and the pet who takes their place in the shelter. And, especially for pets who have certain medical needs, who have been abused, or who just need a little extra love and attention, a foster family can mean the difference between going on to a happy lifelong home through adoption or struggling to come out of their shell and being seen as unadoptable. In most cases, fostering doesn't cost the foster home anything other than time and attention; the rescue partners pay for supplies and medical care, and just ask for open homes and hearts to these lovable pets in need.

Kitten Season 2023

Starting April 3, Pet Food Express will launch its annual month-long Kitten Season awareness campaign dedicated to easing the influx of in-need kittens and the related surge in demand for help from the 100+ participating rescues and shelters. The campaign focuses on three impactful ways to affect the 1,000's of kittens throughout the state in need of a new furever home: adopt, foster, and give.

Adopt! Open your home to a kitten or cat. Pet Food Express will help you find a rescue or shelter in your neighborhood. Plus, we'll provide suggestions on the best food and care products to give your new furry friend a longer, healthier life. Foster. Not ready for long-term commitment? You can provide a loving, temporary home to a kitten in need while the shelter matches them with their forever home. Give. 100% of your financial contribution goes to purchase supplies like food, litter, and toys for local rescues and shelters to continue their amazing work of robust foster, adopt and spay/neuter programs.

In 2022, Pet Food Express Kitten Season campaign collected and gifted over $235,000 in product donations to participating local rescues and shelters.

Additionally, Pet Food Express provides free resources and actionable "How to Foster" guidance for kitten fosters on its blog, The Pet Owner's Handbook, at https://www.petfood.express/learn/prewean-kittens/.

To participate in the Kitten Season campaign starting April 3, visit www.petfood.express/kittenseason or walk into any of the 65 Pet Food Express stores.

ABOUT PET FOOD EXPRESS

Pet Food Express is California's trusted pet expert dedicated to helping pets live longer, healthier lives. It has reimagined pet care by focusing on the very best products, selling only what they trust to care for their own pets. From the variety of nutrient-rich foods like raw and fresh prepared foods and high quality pet supplements to the extensive training its animal-loving customer service team gets and its 65 neighborhood stores with pet community support groups. Pet Food Express leads the way for pet parents and as a committed partner to 300+ non-profit animal rescue and shelter organizations. Shop and learn more at www.petfood.express. Get social on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter. Pet Food Express is proud to support California's animal rescue network through its Community Outreach programs. Learn more at https://www.petfood.express/community-outreach/.

CONTACT: Sarah Andrus | Pet Food Express | Sarah@bloomwellconsulting.com

