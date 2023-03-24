U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.50
    +3.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,342.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,857.25
    +3.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,737.80
    +5.30 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.43
    -0.53 (-0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.70
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4060
    -0.0940 (-2.69%)
     

  • Vix

    22.61
    +0.35 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2282
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5210
    -0.2680 (-0.20%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,260.38
    +907.53 (+3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.91
    +20.45 (+3.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.60
    -67.24 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,354.20
    -65.41 (-0.24%)
     

Pet Food Extrusion Market Boom with 6.2% CAGR and surpass US$ 143.39 billion through 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The pet food extrusion market refers to the manufacturing and processing of pet food products using extrusion technology. Extrusion is a process that involves forcing a mixture of ingredients through a die to create a specific shape or texture. Pet food extrusion is used to produce various types of pet food, including dry kibble, semi-moist, and wet canned food.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pet food extrusion market is anticipated to expand significantly, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The valuation of the market is expected to reach US$ 78.57 billion in 2023. The market size of pet food extrusion is anticipated to surpass US$ 143.39 billion by the year 2033. 

Extrusion technology for pet food becomes increasingly popular because it makes it possible to produce pet food that contains all of the vital vitamins and minerals that animals need. With no need for supplemental meals or nutrients, it is now simple for pet owners to give their pets a balanced and comprehensive diet.

One of the key reasons fueling the expansion of the pet food extrusion market is the global upsurge in awareness of animal health. The boom in pet humanization and the growing emphasis on natural and grain-free goods both speed up market expansion. The market is also influenced by the rise in spending in the pet business and the increasing desire for feeding items designed to improve the productivity and health of domesticated animals.

Find a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The Sample report is available in PDF format

The market has undeniably seen commendable growth as a result of rising investment levels in the pet industry, growing pet owner investment for various pet foods, increasing prevalence of extrusion machines and equipment, as well as demand for pricey food products for long-lived pets.

Another key determinant of the demand for extruded pet food products globally is the growing pet population. On the other hand, the market is expected to see growth during the forecast period due to the increasing need for food extrusion.

Owing to the exponential growth of the pet food processing sector and the presence of significant corporations in the region, North America dominates the global pet food extrusion market. Given the increase in investments in the region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have considerable growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

  • In China, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 38.47 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

  • During the projection period, a CAGR of 4.5% is anticipated for the market in Germany.

  • During the projection period, a CAGR of 3.6% is predicted for the market in Japan.

  • The complete diets segment is anticipated to secure a 6.7% CAGR to reach US$ 104.03 billion by 2033.

Explore More, Discuss with Our Experts@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16683

Competitive Landscape:

The top manufacturers of the pet food extrusion market are American Extrusion International, Andritz, Baker Perkins, Brabender, Buhler, Clextral, Coperion, Diamond America, Doering Systems, Kahl Group, Lindquist Machine, Mars, Nestle, Pavan Group, The Bonnot Company, The J.M. Smucker Company, and others.

To fulfill customer needs and stay competitive, manufacturers in the pet food extrusion industry are extending product lines, adding natural ingredients, emphasizing sustainability, adopting cutting-edge packaging, putting in place food safety procedures, and working with retailers. They want to retain a solid market position while enhancing quality and customer experience.

Recent Developments:

  • In February 2021, across all Co-Ex MasterTM co-extrusion equipment, Baker Perkins enhanced process management, productivity, and sanitation.

  • In January 2021, two brand-new twin-screw extruders for the pet food and aqua feed sectors were introduced by ANDRITZ.

Pet Food Extrusion Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

  • Complete Diets

  • Treats

  • Other

By Animal Type:

  • Dog

  • Cat

  • Fish

  • Birds

  • Others

By Extruder Type:

  • Single Screw

  • Twin Screw

By Ingredient:

  • Animal Derivatives

  • Vegetables & Fruits

  • Grains & Oilseeds

  • Vitamins & Minerals

  • Additives

  • Others

By Process:

  • Hot Extrusion

  • Cold Extrusion

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now to gain access to detailed information about each segment

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Pet Food Extrusion Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

Read More TOC....

Get the full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pet-food-extrusion-market

Explore FMI’s Related Ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Pet Food Ingredients Market Size: The pet food ingredients market is estimated to reach US$ 42.2 billion in 2023. It is projected to be valued at US$ 68.3 billion by 2033. It is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033.

Pet Food Processing Market Share: The global pet food processing market size is estimated to be valued at USD 5.0 Billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 8.4 Billion by 2032, which record a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period from 2022–2032.

Pet Food Microalgae Market Trends: The demand for microalgae in the pet food sector market value is expected to total US$ 22.2 Mn in 2021, exhibiting year on year growth of nearly 7%, according to Future Market Insights (FMI).

Cat Food Market Analysis:  The cat food market sales are expected to reach US$ 65.21 Bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% for 2021-31.

Dog Food Market Growth: According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall sales in the dog food market will total US$ 81.65 Bn by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 6.2% for 2021-31.

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A, 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates 
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Leaked Documents Show Amazon Made an Enormous Mistake

    The last year has seen a large number of job layoffs in the technology sector. Major companies like Salesforce, ESPN, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Platforms have all announced cuts to staffing -- a move that has been largely attributed to the rapid growth of online tech during the covid-19 lockdown. Amazon is one of the biggest companies announcing waves of job cuts -- in January, the company let go of more than 2,300 employees in the payments, health care, human resources, robotics, and web services departments.

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark?

    It can be hard to know if your retirement savings are on track, but comparing your balance to where others similar in age are can help. In particular, taking a look at the average 401(k) balance by age is a good place … Continue reading → The post The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Coinbase Announces Very Bad News

    The cryptocurrency exchange says it received a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), suggesting a possible enforcement action.

  • Employees are checked out at work more than at any time in history — and it makes no difference if they work from home or not. Here's why

    Work at home? Work at the office? It makes no difference, according to a Gallup poll.

  • The Big Quit: Almost 70% of US workers plan to leave their jobs in 2023 — and Gen Z, millennials are leading the charge. 3 tips to successfully carve a new career path this year

    Leave your job but don't resign yourself to a frugal future.

  • 'Most vulnerable' U.S. banks lost $1 trillion in deposits in a year -JPMorgan

    JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts estimate that the "most vulnerable" U.S. banks are likely to have lost a total of about $1 trillion in deposits since last year, with half of the outflows occurring in March following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The team of JPMorgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou did not name any of the banks they categorized as "most vulnerable" or say how many they included in this group. "This risk is heightened by the fact that mid- and small-size banks play a disproportionably large role in U.S. bank lending," they added in a note dated March 22.

  • Ford’s Model E Segment Means Something For Rivian. It Isn’t Good.

    Ford Motor is letting investors peek under the hood of the electric-vehicle startup the 119-year-old company is building. Ford (ticker: F) said it “refounded” on Thursday. Ford also released recast financial results for the three business units.

  • Let's Pump the Brakes On GameStop's Profitable Quarter

    At the risk of angering the meme stocks/Reddit crowd, the company's trajectory still looks a lot more like Sears than it does like Best Buy's.

  • Lindsay Lohan Accused by SEC of Illegally Touting Tokens

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission sued crypto mogul Justin Sun for allegedly violating securities rules, and said eight celebrities including Lindsay Lohan and the artist known as Soulja Boy illegally touted tokens.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace

  • Exclusive-Walmart laying off hundreds of US workers at five e-commerce fulfillment centers

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hundreds of workers at five U.S. Walmart facilities that fulfill e-commerce orders are being asked to find jobs within 90 days at other company locations, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters. About 200 workers at Pedricktown, New Jersey, and hundreds of others at Fort Worth, Texas; Chino, California; Davenport, Florida; and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania were let go due to a reduction or elimination in evening and weekend shifts, the spokesperson said. The layoffs at Walmart, a retail bellwether because of its size, could be a harbinger of further turmoil in the U.S. economy, which many economists predict could enter recession this year.

  • Roth IRA Income Limits For 2023

    A Roth individual retirement account (IRA) can be a helpful tool for retirement planning. These tax-advantaged accounts offer a way to save money in addition to what you might be contributing to a 401(k) or similar workplace plan. And if … Continue reading → The post Roth IRA Income Limits for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • California may punish oil companies for high gas prices

    A first-in-the-nation bill to punish oil companies for profiting from price spikes at the pump breezed through the California Senate on Thursday at the urging of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the first major vote in an effort to pass the law by month's end. The proposal is in response to sales last summer, when the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California soared to a record high $6.44. Newsom, a Democrat seen as a possible presidential candidate beyond 2024, reacted by attacking the oil industry, specifically the five companies that provide 97% of gasoline in the state.

  • Freshpet, Petco Health Launch Customized Fresh Pet Food Subscription Delivered To Pet Parents' Doors

    Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) and Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) have partnered to produce and deliver fresh, customized subscription meal plans directly to pet parents’ doors. Called Freshpet Custom Meals, the plans which veterinary nutritionists craft for dogs will be available to order exclusively on Petco.com. The initiative results from increasing consumer interest in direct-to-doorstep fresh, personalized pet meal plans, said both companies. According to Nielsen IQ, Pac

  • I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what can I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 easy ways to catch up (and fast)

    You're in a race against time and your dream retirement awaits at the finish line.

  • Emerging Social Security proposals may fall short on addressing retirement crisis

    The proposals may unintentionally hurt those least prepared for retirement.

  • The Companies Conducting Layoffs in 2023: Here’s the List

    U.S. businesses in sectors ranging from manufacturing to technology are recalibrating after a period of rapid growth.

  • Coinbase Furious as SEC Suggests It Will Take Enforcement Action

    Announcing the news, a punchy blog post from the exchange said: "We asked the SEC for reasonable crypto rules for Americans. We got legal threats instead."

  • Indeed to Lay Off 2,200 Employees, 15% of Workforce

    The job-search platform will reduce head counts on nearly every team. CEO Chris Hyams said he would be taking a 25% cut in his base pay.

  • Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement?

    It may seem like an odd notion, but it is possible to save too much money. You may have financial habits that allow you to sock away tons of money but cause your current quality of life to deteriorate. As … Continue reading → The post Am I Saving Too Much for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.