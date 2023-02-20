Pet Food Flavors Market Size to Surpass USD 15.23 Billion with CAGR of 7.95% by 2029, Share, Growth, Demand, Global Trends and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the pet food flavours market was valued at a USD 8.26 billion in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 15.23 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.95 % during the forecast period of 2022-2029

Pet food is a specialized food or diet for domesticated animals that is designed to meet their nutritional requirements. Pet food flavours are made from a variety of pet food products, including animal or natural based ingredients.

As consumer preference for pet food flavours has increased over the last five years, manufacturers and suppliers of pet food products must optimise their product offerings to meet consumer demand. Flavour is a high-growth segment in the overall food ingredients market, and consumer preference for pet food flavours, combined with manufacturers' willingness to capitalise on the opportunity in this niche business, translated into increased demand for pet food flavours around the world.

Recent Development

Nulo, Inc., a leading brand that manufactures and distributes pet food products such as super premium pet food and treats, announced in June 2020 that it has launched a new line of flavoured water supplements that can improve dogs' diets and maximise hydration.

The company announced four new flavours: pork tenderloin, rotisserie chicken, beef brisket, and roasted lamb. Natural flavouring agents, vitamin B12, branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), sodium, and potassium are among the other ingredients in these water supplements.

West Paw, Inc., a leading U.S.-based pet foods brand that manufactures eco-friendly dog products, announced in May 2020 that it has launched a new portfolio of dog treats with two innovative flavours: peanut butter with banana and beef liver with pumpkin.

The Pet Food Flavors Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Kerry (Ireland)

Givaudan (Switzerland)

Firmenich SA (Switzerland)

Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S)

Symrise, (U.S)

T.HASEGAWA CO., LTD. (Japan)

ADM (U.S)

Huabao International Holdings Limited. (Hongkong)

Takasago International Corporation (Japan)

Opportunities for Key Players:

Veganism is no longer limited to the human food industry; the trend is also gaining traction in the pet care and pet food industries. A growing number of pet parents are turning to veganism because they believe that vegan food products are more nutritious than conventional counterparts, and they are making the same decision when selecting dog food products. Leading players in the dog food flavouring market are investing heavily in R&D to increase the use of vegan ingredients in their products and ensure that these ingredients have the same nutritional properties as meat-based variants.

Investing in this study would grant you access to valuable information, including:

Comprehensive coverage of the Pet Food Flavors Industry , both globally and broken down by region.

Regional-level breakdowns of the market, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Country-specific market size splits for the most important countries with major market shares.

Market share and revenue/sales data for the industry's leading players.

Analysis of market trends such as emerging technologies, products, and start-ups, as well as PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, and more.

Detailed market size data, including breakdowns by application/industry verticals.

Projections and forecasts for the market's future growth and development.

Key Market Segments Covered in Pet Food Flavors Industry Research

Type

Natural Flavours

Application

Cat Food

Bird Food

Fish Food

Dog Food

Key Growth Drivers:

Rising trend of pet humanization around the world.

As more and more pet owners want to provide their pets with human-like products or experiences, the term "pet humanization" is becoming a globally accepted term in the pet industry. Pet owners consider their pets to be family members, so they demand pet food that provides nutritional benefits, high ingredient quality, improved digestibility, and animal safety. This trend is boosting demand for high-quality pet food with high nutritional value. The humanization of pets has increased public awareness of healthy eating habits. It has enabled pet owners to spend more on high-quality pet food products, as evidenced by an increase in pet-related spending in recent years.

Increase in the adoption of pets as well as diversification in flavours offered by the manufacturers

As the number of pets grows, so does the demand for pet food. The pet food flavour market closely follows the growing pet food market. The market offers a diverse selection of pet food flavours. Furthermore, many companies are emphasising the addition of new and more appealing flavours to their products.

Many companies, on the other hand, are focusing on developing new pet food flavours in order to increase their market presence. Demand for pet food flavour is increasing at a rapid pace in the global pet food flavour market, owing to increased disposable income and the growing trend of owning a pet.

Pet Food Flavors Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the pet food flavors market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

The majority of demand for pet food flavour comes from Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The increasing demand for pet food flavour in this region is due to a variety of factors, including increased humanization and pet ownership. Furthermore, higher per capita expenditure on various pet food flavour products. In Latin America and the Middle East and Africa, rising urbanisation, per capita income, and the expansion of pet food companies will all contribute to an increase in demand for pet food flavour during the forecast period.

Core Objective of Pet Food Flavors Market:

Every firm in the Pet Food Flavors market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Pet Food Flavors Market Size and growth rate factors.

Important changes in the future Pet Food Flavors Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Pet Food Flavors Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.

Global Pet Food Flavors top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Pet Food Flavors Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Pet Food Flavors Market, By Type Global Pet Food Flavors Market, By Application Global Pet Food Flavors Market, By Region Global Pet Food Flavors Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

