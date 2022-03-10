Pet food Market size in Argentina to grow by USD 207.8 Million | Driven by the growth of organized retail sector | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- " Pet Food Market in Argentina by Distribution Channel and Animal Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " has been added to Technavio's offering. The market is expected to witness a YOY growth of 2.54% in 2022 and progress at a CAGR of 2.76% between 2021 and 2026. The report segments the market by distribution channel (offline and online) and animal type (dog, cat, and others).

Vendor Insights

The pet food market in Argentina is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of numerous large, medium, and small-scale manufacturers. These players are competing on various parameters such as price, quality, brand identity, and distribution.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Grupo Molino Chacabuco

Mars Inc.

Metrive

Nestle SA

Schell and Kampeter Inc.

The J.M. Smucker Co.

Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH

Tuffys Pet Foods

Wellness Pet Co. Inc.

Key Segment Analysis

By distribution channel, the market share by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment includes hypermarkets, supermarkets, and specialty stores that sell pet food. The availability of various kinds of pet food products under a single roof has been crucial in driving the growth of the segment. Moreover, offline stores offer discounts and give away free products when consumers purchase products worth a certain amount, which is increasing the sales of pet food products.

Similarly, by animal type, the market will generate maximum revenue in the dog's pet food segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing number of dog ownership across the country. In addition, factors such as the rising dog population and the increasing awareness about the benefits of packaged dog food products will foster the growth of the market in the dog pet food segment.

Story continues

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

The pet food market is primarily driven by the growth of the organized retail sector. The proliferation of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores has led to the growth of organized retail in Argentina. Many retail chains in the country are continuously strengthening their distribution networks and generating more revenue by opening new stores. This is increasing the availability of a wide variety of pet food products under a single roof. Besides, many organized retailers offer dedicated shelf spaces for branded and private-label packaged pet food products. All these factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the pet food market in Argentina during the forecast period.

Another factor supporting the growth of the pet food market in Argentina is the increasing demand for organic pet food. The rising focus on the health and wellness of pets among pet parents has increased the demand for organic pet food. In addition, the rising number of health issues caused by conventional food products has forced many pet owners to shift toward the use of organic pet food. It offers various benefits such as reduced skin allergies and ailments, fewer digestive disorders, and improved quality of health. This growing trend is expected to increase the demand for organic pet food, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Pet Food Market in Argentina: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.76% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 207.80 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.54 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Colgate-Palmolive Co., Grupo Molino Chacabuco, Mars Inc., Metrive, Nestle SA, Schell and Kampeter Inc., The J.M. Smucker Co., Tiernahrung Deuerer GmbH, Tuffys Pet Foods, and Wellness Pet Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

