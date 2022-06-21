U.S. markets open in 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,732.50
    +56.75 (+1.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,284.00
    +415.00 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,473.75
    +177.00 (+1.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,691.60
    +26.50 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.28
    +1.72 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.60
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    +0.23 (+1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    +0.0530 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    30.39
    -2.56 (-7.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2279
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2080
    +1.1230 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,130.98
    +652.91 (+3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.60
    +20.66 (+4.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,156.88
    +35.07 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     

Pet Food Packaging Market to Reach $16.6 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·6 min read

Increase in demand & accessibility for high-quality food products, rise in pet adoption in urban areas, and multi-functionality of pet food packaging products drive the growth of the global pet food packaging market.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pet Food Packaging Market by Material Type (Paper and Paperboard, Plastic, Metal), by Food Type (Dry Food, Wet Food, Others), by Animals Type (Dogs, Cats, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global pet food packaging industry generated $9.4 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $16.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Increase in demand & accessibility for high-quality food products, rise in pet adoption in urban areas, and multi-functionality of pet food packaging products drive the growth of the global pet food packaging market. However, stringent government regulations restrain the market growth. On the other hand, the launch of new products that will help in storing pet food for long duration and maintaining sustainability present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8371

Covid-19 Scenario

  • During the Covid-19 pandemic, the production activities of packaging materials stopped completely or partially due to lockdown measures implemented in many countries. Moreover, the disruptions in the supply chain and shortage of raw materials presented challenges in production facilities.

  • The demand for packaging of pet food decreased considerably as the pet food production activities faced hindrances due to closure of facilities and other issues. However, the demand for packaging increased steadily post-lockdown.

The paper and paperboard segment to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period

Based on material type, the paper and paperboard segment held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global pet food packaging market, and is expected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in adoption of these materials in the packaging industry due to environmental benefits. However, the plastic segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increase in utilization of single-use plastic bags in the packaging of pet food.

The dry food segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on food type, the dry food segment accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global pet food packaging market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to popularity among pet owners, long shelf life, and great taste & superior quality. The report also analyzes the segments including wet food and others.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Pet Food Packaging Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8371

North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global autonomous mobile robot market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to convenience offered by packaging with innovative slider closures, pouch packaging, and fitments for pet food. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, owing to awareness of hazardous packaging products and focus on animal health.

Leading Market Players

  • Mondi Group

  • Sonoco Products

  • Berry Plastics

  • Amcor Limited

  • American Packaging Corporation

  • Ampac Packaging

  • Ball Corporation

  • Bemis Company

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8371

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports We Have:

Aseptic Packaging Market - global aseptic packaging market is expected to reach $32,301.4 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Rigid Plastic Packaging Market - global rigid plastic packaging market is projected to reach $270,595.1 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Beverage Packaging Market - global beverage packaging market is growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026

Cosmetic Packaging Market - global cosmetic packaging market is projected to reach $55.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Edible Packaging Market - Global edible packaging market is projected to reach $1,097 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.81% from 2017 to 2023.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Retort Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2029

Aseptic Paper Packaging For Flat Top Carton Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 –2029

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2029

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pet-food-packaging-market-to-reach-16-6-bn-globally-by-2030-at-5-7-cagr-allied-market-research-301572008.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    (Reuters) -Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada, in June. According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory.

  • US Sanctions Help China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingRally Builds After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets Wrap

  • Amazon’s warehouse problems? It’s running out of workers to hire, and has too much space

    Amazon’s no-frill, low-wage, high-turnover labor model is finally beginning to show cracks.

  • Kellogg Plans to Split Into 3 Companies. The Stock Is Spiking.

    The cereal giant plans to split into three companies — one focused on global snacking and food, another on North American cereal sales, and a pure-play on plant-based snacking.

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maid

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 'This is headquarters for us': TD Bank CEO Leo Salom on local growth, remote work and recruiting tech talent

    TD Bank CEO Leo Salom weighs in on workforce issues and looks ahead to a generational wealth transfer he believes the banking industry needs to get ahead of.

  • Tesla under pressure to boost wages to attract workers to German plant

    Electric carmaker Tesla is having to raise wages to attract employees to its new manufacturing plant outside Berlin, a top German union said, warning of a looming pay dispute among the workforce there. Recruitment at the company's so-called Gigafactory in Gruenheide, which began production in March 2022, is behind schedule, Birgit Dietze, a regional representative for IG Metall's branch for Berlin, Brandenburg and Saxony, said in a statement. Many interested in switching to Tesla "earn significantly more in their current jobs at other automakers," she added.

  • Russian Oil Flows to Europe Have Quietly Started Creeping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s resolve to stop buying Russian crude may be starting to ebb.The continent’s oil refineries took 1.84 million barrels a day of crude from Russia last week, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the the third consecutive weekly increase and took flows from Russia to Europe, including Turkey, to their highest in almost two months.Partly it was about Litasco SA, the trading unit of Russia’s largest oil producer, taking barrels to the company’s refi

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • College grads are snaring high-paying jobs. How the labor shortage made way for better benefits

    College graduates get better jobs at higher pay, along with flexible hours, remote work and student debt repayment, as employers face worker shortages.

  • Germany risks recession as Russian gas crisis deepens

    BERLIN/COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Germany faces certain recession if already faltering Russian gas supplies completely stop, an industry body warned on Tuesday, as Italy said it would consider offering financial backing to help companies refill gas storage to avoid a deeper crisis in winter. European Union states from the Baltic Sea in the north to the Adriatic in the south have outlined measures to cope with a supply crisis after Russia's invasion of Ukraine put energy at the heart of an economic battle between Moscow and the West. The EU relied on Russia for as much as 40% of its gas needs before the war - rising to 55% for Germany - leaving a huge gap to fill in an already tight global gas market.

  • U.S. Natural-Gas Exporter Completes First Deal With German Buyer

    Venture Global struck the first binding deals by a U.S. natural-gas exporter to supply a German company, as Europe turns to America to help replace supplies from Russia.

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • Intel seeks $624 million in interest from EU after antitrust fine win

    U.S. chipmaker Intel has filed a claim for 593 million euros ($624 million) in interest from the European Commission, five months after it convinced Europe's second-top court to scrap a 1.06-billion-euro EU antitrust fine, an EU filing showed on Monday. Europe's top court paved the way for such damage demands last year in a landmark ruling which ordered the EU executive to pay default interest on reimbursed fines in annulled antitrust cases. Intel in its application to the Luxembourg-based General Court said the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 27-country European Union, had refused to reimburse the company the default interest.

  • Solend Says Whale at Center of Solana DeFi Controversy Starts Moving Funds

    A large wallet at the center of the governance drama started to move millions of dollars of cryptocurrencies this morning, Solend said in a tweet.

  • U.S. oil benchmark bounces after breaking streak of 7 straight weekly gains

    Oil futures rose Tuesday as U.S. traders returned from a three-day holiday weekend, with crude bouncing after recession fears saw a retreat last week. U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Juneteenth holiday. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery (CL) (CLN22) rose $1.33, or 1.2%, to $110.89 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

  • Electric automakers make last-ditch plea for more tax credits before U.S. election

    Shifting political winds during the U.S. November mid-term elections could spell trouble for automakers' hopes of getting billions of dollars in consumer tax credits that would help the United States compete with Chinese and European rivals. General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV and Toyota Motor Corp have pledged to invest more than $170 billion through 2030 to bolster EV development, production and sales. Automakers are making a furious last-ditch effort to convince Congress to approve an extension of EV incentives before Republicans, who are largely opposed to doling out EV subsidies, could potentially take over both houses of Congress next year.

  • Massive Oil Refining Capacity Idle in China as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- As gasoline prices soar and the US considers invoking Cold War-era laws to boost production, there’s a massive pool of oil refining capacity on the other side of the Pacific Ocean that’s sitting idle. Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage M

  • Kellogg to focus on snacks with surprise three-way split

    (Reuters) -Snack and cereal giant Kellogg said on Tuesday it would split into three independent companies, in the latest U.S. corporate overhaul aimed at simplifying its structure and focusing on expanding its snack business. Shares of the company, which began life in 1894 when W.K Kellogg created Corn Flakes and became known around the world for its breakfast cereals, jumped 6% in premarket trading. Its North American cereal unit and plant based segment, which includes brands such as MorningStar Farms, will be spun off to its shareholders in a tax-free transaction, the Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops cereal maker said.