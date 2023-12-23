Pet food recall: Blue Ridge Beef for kittens, puppies recalled over salmonella, listeria

Pet food maker Blue Ridge Beef is recalling some of its products for kittens and puppies because they may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria.

The Statesville, North Carolina company recalled certain lots of its Kitten Grind, Kitten Mix, Puppy Mix pet foods after being notified Dec. 15 by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services it found salmonella and listeria monocytogenes in one lot of each of the products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The products were distributed between Nov. 14, 2023 and Dec. 20, 2023 and were primarily sold in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, the FDA says. To date, no illnesses have been reported connected to the recalled products, Blue Ridge Beef told the agency.

This recall is separate from Blue Ridge Beef's October recall of Breeder's Choice #2 packages for salmonella contamination.

How to identify recalled kitten and puppy food products

The potentially contaminated products have use by dates of N24 1114 to N24 1224. Those dates, as well as lot numbers, are located on the silver tabs at the end of the products, which come in tubes. Here are the products, lot numbers and used by dates for each:

Kitten Grind: 2-lb. package; lot number: 8 54298 00101; use by date: 6 N24 1114 to N24 1224.

Kitten Mix: 2-lb. package; lot number: 8 54298 00243 6; use by date: N24 1114 to N24 1224.

Puppy Mix: 2-lb. package; lot number: 8 54298 00169 6; use by date: N24 1114 to N24 1224.

Symptoms of salmonella and listeria infections

Infection from bacteria such as salmonella and listeria can affect pets and people. Humans can become infected through handling the contaminated pet products. So experts recommend thoroughly washing hands and cleaning surfaces that come in contact with the products.

Symptoms of salmonella and listeria infection for humans include:

Nausea.

Vomiting.

Fever.

Diarrhea.

You should call a doctor if you have diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees or if you have diarrhea for more than and it is not improving, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More severe cases of salmonella infection may result in arthritis, arterial infections, inflammation of the hear, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. More severe cases of listeria infection, or listeriosis, may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. For the very young, the elderly, and the immune-compromised listeriosis can result in death, the FDA says.

Consumers with any of these symptoms after coming into contact with the product should contact their healthcare provider, the agency says.

Some pets with these bacterial infections may exhibit decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. In more severe cases, they may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting, the agency says. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, the FDA recommends contacting a veterinarian.

Here's what to do if you have recalled pet foods

Consumers who bought the products can contact Blue Ridge Beef at blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com for a full refund; for additional questions you may contact Steven Lea with Blue Ridge Beef at (704) 880-4500 Monday through Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm EST.

The pet foods should be destroyed so that children, pets, and wildlife cannot get it. Also, wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, utensils, and storage containers that may have come in contact with the product.

