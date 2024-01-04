Pet food recall expands to 16 states. Here's what you need to know.

The Blue Ridge Beef pet food company expanded its recall due to traces of Salmonella and Listeria found in some of its products, causing potential harm to pets and their owners.

The expanded recall includes food for kittens and puppies distributed to 16 states.

The Statesville, North Carolina company last month initially recalled the following items:

2lb Kitten Grind

2lb log of Kitten Mix

2lb log of Puppy Mix

The company was notified by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services that salmonella and listeria monocytogenes were found in one lot of each of the products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The products were distributed between Nov. 14, 2023 and Dec. 20, 2023 and were primarily sold in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, the FDA says.

Now the number of states with recalled products has expanded.

To date, no illnesses have been reported connected to the recalled products, Blue Ridge Beef told the agency.

Pet food maker Blue Ridge Beef is recalling certain lots of its Kitten Mix and other pet foods because they may be contaminated with salmonella and listeria.

Where were the recalled products distributed?

The recalled products were "packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores" in 16 states, including Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New York, Michigan, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Symptoms of salmonella and listeria infections

Infection from bacteria such as salmonella and listeria can affect pets and people. Humans can become infected through handling the contaminated pet products. So experts recommend thoroughly washing hands and cleaning surfaces that come in contact with the products.

Symptoms of salmonella and listeria infection for humans include:

Nausea.

Vomiting.

Fever.

Diarrhea.

Here's what to do if you have recalled pet foods

Consumers who bought the products can contact Blue Ridge Beef at blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com for a full refund; for additional questions you may contact Steven Lea with Blue Ridge Beef at (704) 880-4500 Monday through Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm EST.

Story continues

The pet foods should be destroyed so that children, pets, and wildlife cannot get it. Also, wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, utensils, and storage containers that may have come in contact with the product.

Mike Snider contributed to this reporting

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pet food recall for Blue Ridge expands to 16 states in 2024