Pet Hair Handheld Vacuums Market size was worth USD 11.9 million in 2021 and it will grow at a CAGR of 6.0% till 2029 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·9 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Pet Hair Handheld Vacuums Market Size By Type (Canister, Handheld, Stick and Upright), By Application (Household and Commercial), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2029.

Pune India, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the Pet Hair Handheld Vacuum market is operating currently and is predicted to expand in the near future. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the Pet Hair Handheld Vacuum market is present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/pet-hair-handheld-vacuums-market/134/request-sample

The report provides detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as by type, and by application. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the Pet Hair Handheld Vacuum market are PetSmart Inc., The Pooch Mobile, Muddy Paws, Petsfolio, Hollywood Grooming Inc., Aussie Pet Mobile, Pet Palace, Doggyman H.A. Co., Ltd, Prodiet Pet Foods, Inc., Petvalu and Chewy, and  among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Pet Hair Handheld Vacuum market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

‍People can preserve an ongoing record of their pets with the support of remote communication systems thanks to the use of electronic wearable devices known as a vacuum for pet hairs. These devices assist people in checking their health, assisting in providing special distinguishing proof of their pets, monitoring their whereabouts, and assisting in continuously studying their behavior and the development activities that they engage in. The rise in the rapid growth in demand for better services related to the healthcare of pets is a crucial factor that is accelerating the market growth. Rise in the adoption of GPS-enabled devices and components, a rise in the consumption of heat detection, identification, and tagging solutions, an increase in the urbanization and rise in popularity of pets in Latin America, a rise in the disposable income in Asia Pacific countries, and rise in the need for obligatory RFID tagging for farm animals are also factors that are contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rise in the quick improvements in wan and Lpwan technologies as well as the exponential demand for pet wearables from developing nations in APAC will further offer new opportunities for the pet wearable market throughout the projected period that was previously mentioned. However, the high power consumption and short battery life of vacuums for pet hairs are the primary issues among others that are inhibiting the market growth.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/134

Scope of Pet Hair Handheld Vacuum Market Report

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2021-2029

Base Year            

2021

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

By Type, By Application and Region

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

PetSmart Inc., The Pooch Mobile, Muddy Paws, Petsfolio, Hollywood Grooming Inc., Aussie Pet Mobile, Pet Palace, Doggyman H.A. Co., Ltd, Prodiet Pet Foods, Inc., Petvalu and Chewy, and  among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The handheld segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The product type segment includes Canister, Handheld, Stick, and Upright. The handheld segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.  Handheld Vacuum cleaners are domestic vacuum cleaners that are typically compact in size and suited for use in homes. They typically have a battery power that ranges from 1 to 12 volts, and their capacity ranges anywhere from 0.5 to 2 liters on average. The structure is comfortable to use because of its ergonomic shape, and its lightweight construction makes it easy to maneuver in confined areas. The majority of these items can be utilized on hard surfaces in addition to carpets as a result of their flexible airflow technology, which assists in thorough cleaning with a minimal amount of work being required.

The commercial segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2021.

The application segment includes Household and Commercial. The commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Commercial usage of vacuum cleaners may be found in establishments such as hotels, restaurants, hospitality clubs and spas, educational institutes, and other types of facilities such as warehouses and industrial units. Product sales in this market sector with excellent growth potential are being helped by an increase in the number of commercial spaces, such as hotels and restaurants, that are located in a variety of areas. Over the next few years, a significant increase in the number of business applications is expected as a direct result of technological improvements that make it possible for portable devices to function more effectively.

Regional Analysis                                                         

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception about the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the Pet Hair Handheld Vacuum include US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

  • Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization and a rising population in countries such as China, Japan, India, and Indonesia, amongst others, are expected to drive product adoption across a variety of applications, including commercial spaces. This is one of the reasons why the Asia Pacific is projected to be one of the regions with the fastest growth over the course of the forecast period.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's Pet Hair Handheld Vacuums market size was valued at USD 0.14 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.21 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2029.
Germany has one of the leading Pet Hair Handheld Vacuums industries in Europe. As people's discretionary incomes rise, there has been a concomitant rise in demand for premium goods such as vacuum cleaners that are specifically designed to remove hair from animals.

  • China

China’s Pet Hair Handheld Vacuums market size was valued at USD 0.37 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.63  million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2029. China's growing population and improved standard of living have boosted the demand for Pet Hair Handheld Vacuums. Because of the enormous progress that has been made in technology over the last few years, manufacturers have been able to create vacuums that are superior in both quality and performance, allowing them to remove pet hair from carpets and other surfaces with ease.

  • India

India's Pet Hair Handheld Vacuums market size was valued at USD 0.34 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 0.55 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2029. India is one of the strongest growing economies in Asia. The increased knowledge among customers about the benefits of using a vacuum cleaner for pet hair is leading to an increase in the demand for items falling into this category.
Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the expansion of this market can be attributable to the rising demand for vacuum cleaners that are created expressly to remove pet hair from different types of flooring and other surfaces.

