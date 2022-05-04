Pet Insurance Market Size to Grow by USD 12.05 billion | Rising Pet Population to Drive Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet insurance market growth will be led by North America during the forecast period. The region will account for 59% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market size is anticipated to grow by USD 12.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.11% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pet Insurance Market by Pet Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Market Driver and Challenge

The rising pet population is driving the growth of the market. In the US, around two-thirds of households have at least one pet. Other countries such as China, India, and Brazil are also witnessing an increase in pet population. According to a study on the psychology of pet owners, the majority of pet owners believe that their pets have a positive impact on their physical and mental health, which has resulted in a growing market for pets. This connection with their pets has encouraged three out of four pet owners to take pet insurance for their pets. Therefore, pet insurance providers are taking into consideration the growing population of pets worldwide to broaden their portfolios and develop pet-specific insurances. Thus, the rising pet population is expected to contribute to the growth of the global pet insurance market in the upcoming years.

The low adoption in developing countries will challenge the pet insurance market during the forecast period. Countries in APAC, such as India, Sri Lanka, China, Indonesia, and the Philippines, do not have such strict regulations regarding the safety of pets. Governments in these countries mainly focus on the safety of endangered species. This lack of attention toward pets' safety discourages pet owners from keeping pets or adopting pet insurance.

Major Pet Insurance Companies:

Agria Pet Insurance Ltd

Anicom Holdings Inc.

Dotsure Ltd.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.

Hollard Insurance Co. Ltd

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Oneplan Underwriting Managers (Pty) Ltd

Petplan Iberica S.L.

Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais

WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD

Pet Insurance Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing pet insurance, high pet ownership, and technological developments in the diagnostics field will drive the pet insurance market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is the key market for pet insurance in North America.

Pet Insurance Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 59% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Agria Pet Insurance Ltd, Anicom Holdings Inc., Dotsure Ltd., Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., Hollard Insurance Co. Ltd, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Oneplan Underwriting Managers (Pty) Ltd, Petplan Iberica S.L., Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais, and WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

