Pet Insurance Market Size to Grow by USD 12.05 billion | Rising Pet Population to Drive Growth | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet insurance market growth will be led by North America during the forecast period. The region will account for 59% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market size is anticipated to grow by USD 12.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.11% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pet Insurance Market by Pet Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pet Insurance Market by Pet Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Make confident decisions using the insights and analysis provided by Technavio. Download a Sample Report

Access our detailed report with exhibits on "Pet Insurance Market by Geography and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot

Market Driver and Challenge

The rising pet population is driving the growth of the market. In the US, around two-thirds of households have at least one pet. Other countries such as China, India, and Brazil are also witnessing an increase in pet population. According to a study on the psychology of pet owners, the majority of pet owners believe that their pets have a positive impact on their physical and mental health, which has resulted in a growing market for pets. This connection with their pets has encouraged three out of four pet owners to take pet insurance for their pets. Therefore, pet insurance providers are taking into consideration the growing population of pets worldwide to broaden their portfolios and develop pet-specific insurances. Thus, the rising pet population is expected to contribute to the growth of the global pet insurance market in the upcoming years.

The low adoption in developing countries will challenge the pet insurance market during the forecast period. Countries in APAC, such as India, Sri Lanka, China, Indonesia, and the Philippines, do not have such strict regulations regarding the safety of pets. Governments in these countries mainly focus on the safety of endangered species. This lack of attention toward pets' safety discourages pet owners from keeping pets or adopting pet insurance.

Major Pet Insurance Companies:

  • Agria Pet Insurance Ltd

  • Anicom Holdings Inc.

  • Dotsure Ltd.

  • Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.

  • Hollard Insurance Co. Ltd

  • JAB Holding Co. Sarl

  • Oneplan Underwriting Managers (Pty) Ltd

  • Petplan Iberica S.L.

  • Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais

  • WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Pet Insurance Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

Do you want to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market? View an Exclusive Sample Report

Regional Analysis

North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing pet insurance, high pet ownership, and technological developments in the diagnostics field will drive the pet insurance market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is the key market for pet insurance in North America.

Related Reports:

Gene Synthesis Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Reinsurance Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Pet Insurance Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.11%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 12.05 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

26.15

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 59%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, France, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Agria Pet Insurance Ltd, Anicom Holdings Inc., Dotsure Ltd., Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., Hollard Insurance Co. Ltd, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Oneplan Underwriting Managers (Pty) Ltd, Petplan Iberica S.L., Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais, and WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Pet type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Pet type

  • Dogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Cats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Pet type

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Agria Pet Insurance Ltd

  • Anicom Holdings Inc.

  • Dotsure Ltd.

  • Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.

  • Hollard Insurance Co. Ltd

  • JAB Holding Co. Sarl

  • Oneplan Underwriting Managers (Pty) Ltd

  • Petplan Iberica S.L.

  • Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais

  • WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pet-insurance-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-12-05-billion--rising-pet-population-to-drive-growth--technavio-301536941.html

SOURCE Technavio

