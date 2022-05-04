Pet Insurance Market Size to Grow by USD 12.05 billion | Rising Pet Population to Drive Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet insurance market growth will be led by North America during the forecast period. The region will account for 59% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market size is anticipated to grow by USD 12.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.11% during the forecast period.
Market Driver and Challenge
The rising pet population is driving the growth of the market. In the US, around two-thirds of households have at least one pet. Other countries such as China, India, and Brazil are also witnessing an increase in pet population. According to a study on the psychology of pet owners, the majority of pet owners believe that their pets have a positive impact on their physical and mental health, which has resulted in a growing market for pets. This connection with their pets has encouraged three out of four pet owners to take pet insurance for their pets. Therefore, pet insurance providers are taking into consideration the growing population of pets worldwide to broaden their portfolios and develop pet-specific insurances. Thus, the rising pet population is expected to contribute to the growth of the global pet insurance market in the upcoming years.
The low adoption in developing countries will challenge the pet insurance market during the forecast period. Countries in APAC, such as India, Sri Lanka, China, Indonesia, and the Philippines, do not have such strict regulations regarding the safety of pets. Governments in these countries mainly focus on the safety of endangered species. This lack of attention toward pets' safety discourages pet owners from keeping pets or adopting pet insurance.
Major Pet Insurance Companies:
Agria Pet Insurance Ltd
Anicom Holdings Inc.
Dotsure Ltd.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd.
Hollard Insurance Co. Ltd
JAB Holding Co. Sarl
Oneplan Underwriting Managers (Pty) Ltd
Petplan Iberica S.L.
Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais
WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Pet Insurance Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026
Regional Analysis
North America will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing pet insurance, high pet ownership, and technological developments in the diagnostics field will drive the pet insurance market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is the key market for pet insurance in North America.
Pet Insurance Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.11%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 12.05 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
26.15
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 59%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, France, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Agria Pet Insurance Ltd, Anicom Holdings Inc., Dotsure Ltd., Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., Hollard Insurance Co. Ltd, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Oneplan Underwriting Managers (Pty) Ltd, Petplan Iberica S.L., Porto Seguro Companhia de Seguros Gerais, and WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
