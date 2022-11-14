U.S. markets open in 7 hours 14 minutes

Pet Milk Market to grow by USD 57.16 Mn by 2026, Rising Awareness of Pet Nutrition to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet milk market is expected to grow by USD 57.16 Mn during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.09% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Beaphar Beheer BV, Grober Nutrition, Manna Pro Products LLC, Mars Inc., Milk Specialties Global, Nukamel BV, PBI Gordon Co. Inc., and Petlife International Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pet Milk Market 2022-2026

Pet Milk Market 2022-2026: Major Driver

One of the significant factors fueling the market expansion for pet milk substitutes is the growing awareness of pet nutrition. Even if pets receive homemade diets prepared by pet owners utilizing organic and vegetarian goods, nutritional deficiencies frequently exist in animals. This is because pet meals can't be as healthy or nutritionally balanced to meet the dietary demands of pets because they don't go through the same rules and testing procedures as commercial pet foods.

Additionally, pet diets must accommodate a range of ages and weights. As a result, pet owners are choosing specialized, functional pet food items more frequently than homemade diets. It is projected that throughout the forecast period, growing consumer awareness of pet nutrition will propel market expansion. Download a Free Sample Report.

Pet Milk Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, Buy Sample Report.

Pet Milk Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pet milk market report covers the following areas:

The rising awareness of pet nutrition, growth of the organized retail sector, and growing number of pet owners globally will offer immense growth opportunities. However, stringent regulations in the US pet food industry restricting the entry of new vendors might hamper the market growth.

Pet Milk Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist pet milk market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the pet milk market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the pet milk market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet milk market vendors

Related Reports:
Emergency Food Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the emergency food market segmentation by product type (ready-to-eat meals, non-perishable pasteurized milk, infant food, dried food, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Global Probiotics Market by Product, End-user, Distribution channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the probiotics market segmentation by product (probiotic functional food and beverage, dietary supplements, and animal feed), end-user (human probiotics and animal probiotics), distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, independent retailers, discounters, convenience stores, and online stores), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Pet Milk Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.09%

Market growth 2022-2026

$57.16 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

6.6

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Beaphar Beheer BV, Grober Nutrition, Manna Pro Products LLC, Mars Inc., Milk Specialties Global, Nukamel BV, PBI Gordon Co. Inc., and Petlife International Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Beaphar Beheer BV

  • 10.4 Grober Nutrition

  • 10.5 Manna Pro Products LLC

  • 10.6 Mars Inc.

  • 10.7 Milk Specialties Global

  • 10.8 Nukamel BV

  • 10.9 PBI Gordon Co. Inc.

  • 10.10 Petlife International Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pet-milk-market-to-grow-by-usd-57-16-mn-by-2026--rising-awareness-of-pet-nutrition-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301674670.html

SOURCE Technavio

