Pet Milk Market to grow by USD 57.16 Mn by 2026, Rising Awareness of Pet Nutrition to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet milk market is expected to grow by USD 57.16 Mn during 2021-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.09% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Beaphar Beheer BV, Grober Nutrition, Manna Pro Products LLC, Mars Inc., Milk Specialties Global, Nukamel BV, PBI Gordon Co. Inc., and Petlife International Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Request a Free Sample Report.

Pet Milk Market 2022-2026: Major Driver

One of the significant factors fueling the market expansion for pet milk substitutes is the growing awareness of pet nutrition. Even if pets receive homemade diets prepared by pet owners utilizing organic and vegetarian goods, nutritional deficiencies frequently exist in animals. This is because pet meals can't be as healthy or nutritionally balanced to meet the dietary demands of pets because they don't go through the same rules and testing procedures as commercial pet foods.

Additionally, pet diets must accommodate a range of ages and weights. As a result, pet owners are choosing specialized, functional pet food items more frequently than homemade diets. It is projected that throughout the forecast period, growing consumer awareness of pet nutrition will propel market expansion.

Pet Milk Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Pet Milk Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pet milk market report covers the following areas:

The rising awareness of pet nutrition, growth of the organized retail sector, and growing number of pet owners globally will offer immense growth opportunities. However, stringent regulations in the US pet food industry restricting the entry of new vendors might hamper the market growth.

Pet Milk Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist pet milk market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pet milk market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pet milk market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet milk market vendors

Pet Milk Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.09% Market growth 2022-2026 $57.16 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 6.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beaphar Beheer BV, Grober Nutrition, Manna Pro Products LLC, Mars Inc., Milk Specialties Global, Nukamel BV, PBI Gordon Co. Inc., and Petlife International Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

