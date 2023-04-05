Pet oral care products market size to grow by USD 569.23 million from 2021 and 2026; Dogs segment to account for maximum market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pet oral care products market size is estimated to grow by USD 569.23 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by animal type (dogs, cats, and horses) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report
The market growth in the dogs segment will be significant during the forecast period. Pet ownership and pet population have grown significantly over the years. Adopting pets such as dogs is known to lower blood pressure, reduce stress, and lower risk of heart disease. In addition, growing pet humanization among pet owners has significantly increased the spending on pet care including, pet oral care products. All these factors are driving the growth of the segment.
Why Buy?
Add credibility to strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio - Buy the Report
Global Pet Oral Care Products Market - Geography Overview
The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pet oral care products market.
North America will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The awareness of pet health among pet owners is high in the region. This is increasing the per capita animal healthcare expenditure in the region. Oral care is one of the primary animal healthcare expenditures among the pet owners. Besides, North America is one of the most urbanized regions in the world. This has translated into a rise in the disposable income of the people and increased the penetration of discretionary products such as pet care products in countries such as the US and Canada. These factors are driving the growth of the pet oral care products market in North America.
Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise and forecast market size (2022 to 2026) - Download a Sample Report
Global Pet Oral Care Products Market – Vendor Analysis
The global pet oral care products market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of leading global players holding considerable market share. Several companies are entering into mergers and acquiring other companies, which is leading to consolidation in the market. This is intensifying the competition in the market. Hence, vendors are seeking to gain a competitive edge by constantly adapting to the changing marketplace. With the rising focus on veterinary healthcare, it is believed that new companies are expected to enter the market and hold a substantial share during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:
All4pets
AllAccem Inc.
Ark Naturals
Beaphar Beheer BV
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Central Garden and Pet Co.
Ceva Sante Animale
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc
HealthyMouth LLC
ImRex Inc.
Manna Pro Products LLC
Nestle SA
Petosan AS
Petsmile
TropiClean Pet Products
Vets Best
Vetoquinol SA
Virbac Group
Global Pet Oral Care Products Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving growth
The growth of the market is driven by the high prevalence of dental diseases.
Calculus, gingivitis, gum disease, and tooth fractures are some of the common dental problems that occur in pets.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), periodontal diseases can cause serious health problems ranging from tooth loss to organ failure in pets.
Hence, the growing awareness of these dental diseases has led most pet owners to brush their pet's teeth once or twice a day.
This has resulted in an increased demand for pet oral care products such as dental treats, water additives, dental wipes, and breath fresheners.
As a result of these factors, the market size will increase during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing growth
Increase in the number of pet owners and increased spending on pets is identified as the key trend in the market.
The number of people owning pets has increased significantly in recent years. For instance, about half of the population in the US owned at least a cat or a dog in 2021.
Besides pet humanization, owning pets has become a status symbol among consumers. Some people are owning more than one pet and this has increased spending on innovative and specialized premium products for pets.
Moreover, the rising number of dual-income households has increased the spending power as well as the standard of living. This is increasing the affordability of pets and products related to pet care.
This trend is expected to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering growth
The high cost associated with pet oral care products is identified as the major challenge in the market.
Most pet oral care products are widely available. However, their high cost has become a major obstacle in driving sales.
The expensive nature of pet oral care products makes them unaffordable to people in the middle-class segment.
Besides, there is no scientific evidence to support the belief that expensive products are superior. This further limits the adoption of these products among pet owners.
These factors will negatively affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this pet oral care products market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pet oral care products market between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the pet oral care products market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the pet oral care products market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pet oral care products market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The pet dietary supplements market size is expected to increase by USD 858.27 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77%. The market is segmented by animal type (dogs, cats, and others), application (joint-health, skin and coat, gastrointestinal tract, liver and kidney, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The frozen and freeze dried pet food market is projected to increase by USD 2,468.92 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.25% between 2022 and 2027. The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), animal type (dog, cat, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
Pet Oral Care Products Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 569.23 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.7
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
All4pets, AllAccem Inc., Ark Naturals, Beaphar Beheer BV, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Central Garden and Pet Co., Ceva Sante Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, HealthyMouth LLC, ImRex Inc., Manna Pro Products LLC, Nestle SA, Petosan AS, Petsmile, TropiClean Pet Products, Vets Best, Vetoquinol SA, and Virbac Group
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Animal Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Animal Type
5.3 Dogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Cats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Horses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Animal Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AllAccem Inc.
10.4 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
10.5 Ceva Sante Animale
10.6 HealthyMouth LLC
10.7 ImRex Inc.
10.8 Manna Pro Products LLC
10.9 Nestle SA
10.10 TropiClean Pet Products
10.11 Vetoquinol SA
10.12 Virbac Group
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pet-oral-care-products-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-569-23-million-from-2021-and-2026-dogs-segment-to-account-for-maximum-market-growth---technavio-301787252.html
SOURCE Technavio