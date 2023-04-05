Pet oral care products market size to grow by USD 569.23 million from 2021 and 2026; Dogs segment to account for maximum market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pet oral care products market size is estimated to grow by USD 569.23 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by animal type (dogs, cats, and horses) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pet Oral Care Products Market 2022-2026

The market growth in the dogs segment will be significant during the forecast period. Pet ownership and pet population have grown significantly over the years. Adopting pets such as dogs is known to lower blood pressure, reduce stress, and lower risk of heart disease. In addition, growing pet humanization among pet owners has significantly increased the spending on pet care including, pet oral care products. All these factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Global Pet Oral Care Products Market - Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global pet oral care products market.

North America will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The awareness of pet health among pet owners is high in the region. This is increasing the per capita animal healthcare expenditure in the region. Oral care is one of the primary animal healthcare expenditures among the pet owners. Besides, North America is one of the most urbanized regions in the world. This has translated into a rise in the disposable income of the people and increased the penetration of discretionary products such as pet care products in countries such as the US and Canada. These factors are driving the growth of the pet oral care products market in North America.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise and forecast market size (2022 to 2026)

Global Pet Oral Care Products Market – Vendor Analysis

The global pet oral care products market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of leading global players holding considerable market share. Several companies are entering into mergers and acquiring other companies, which is leading to consolidation in the market. This is intensifying the competition in the market. Hence, vendors are seeking to gain a competitive edge by constantly adapting to the changing marketplace. With the rising focus on veterinary healthcare, it is believed that new companies are expected to enter the market and hold a substantial share during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

All4pets

AllAccem Inc.

Ark Naturals

Beaphar Beheer BV

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Central Garden and Pet Co.

Ceva Sante Animale

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc

HealthyMouth LLC

ImRex Inc.

Manna Pro Products LLC

Nestle SA

Petosan AS

Petsmile

TropiClean Pet Products

Vets Best

Vetoquinol SA

Virbac Group

Global Pet Oral Care Products Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving growth

The growth of the market is driven by the high prevalence of dental diseases.

Calculus, gingivitis, gum disease, and tooth fractures are some of the common dental problems that occur in pets.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), periodontal diseases can cause serious health problems ranging from tooth loss to organ failure in pets.

Hence, the growing awareness of these dental diseases has led most pet owners to brush their pet's teeth once or twice a day.

This has resulted in an increased demand for pet oral care products such as dental treats, water additives, dental wipes, and breath fresheners.

As a result of these factors, the market size will increase during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing growth

Increase in the number of pet owners and increased spending on pets is identified as the key trend in the market.

The number of people owning pets has increased significantly in recent years. For instance, about half of the population in the US owned at least a cat or a dog in 2021.

Besides pet humanization, owning pets has become a status symbol among consumers. Some people are owning more than one pet and this has increased spending on innovative and specialized premium products for pets.

Moreover, the rising number of dual-income households has increased the spending power as well as the standard of living. This is increasing the affordability of pets and products related to pet care.

This trend is expected to further boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering growth

The high cost associated with pet oral care products is identified as the major challenge in the market.

Most pet oral care products are widely available. However, their high cost has become a major obstacle in driving sales.

The expensive nature of pet oral care products makes them unaffordable to people in the middle-class segment.

Besides, there is no scientific evidence to support the belief that expensive products are superior. This further limits the adoption of these products among pet owners.

These factors will negatively affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

What are the key data covered in this pet oral care products market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the pet oral care products market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the pet oral care products market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the pet oral care products market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of pet oral care products market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Pet Oral Care Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 569.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled All4pets, AllAccem Inc., Ark Naturals, Beaphar Beheer BV, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Central Garden and Pet Co., Ceva Sante Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, HealthyMouth LLC, ImRex Inc., Manna Pro Products LLC, Nestle SA, Petosan AS, Petsmile, TropiClean Pet Products, Vets Best, Vetoquinol SA, and Virbac Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

