U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,091.00
    -29.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,560.00
    -207.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,854.50
    -108.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,871.70
    -13.70 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.26
    -0.63 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.90
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    20.30
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0235
    -0.0027 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.57
    +3.24 (+15.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2210
    -0.0045 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9940
    -0.6450 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,885.27
    -145.01 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.00
    -19.41 (-3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,401.30
    -12.12 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Pet OTC Medication Market Growing at a Phenomenal Pace Surpassing US$ 13.2 Bn by 2032 witnessing a growth of 4.5% CAGR - Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

The pet OTC medication market in the U.S. is currently valued at US$ 2.12 Bn, with sales growing at a CAGR of 2%. Consumers in the U.S. are known to spend highly pet care products, accessories, toys, and medication. France is home to some of the leading pharmaceutical firms, making it a launchpad for many new products. The India pet OTC medication market is currently valued at US$ 0.35 Bn. As per the report, sales are forecast to increase at a CAGR of 5.5%. Growth can be attributed to increasing pet adoption in the country, coupled with rising pet-care awareness among consumers

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the pet OTC medication market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 8.5 Bn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 4.5% CAGR, with the market size reaching US$ 13.2 Bn by 2032.

The global pet OTC medication market is forecast to grow at a steady rate during the assessment period. Rising pet adoption across the globe is expected to push sales in the market through 2032. Increasing awareness regarding pet healthcare has also made a significant contribution to the growth in pet OTC medication market.

Emerging markets in low and middle-income countries are expected to offer opportunities for expansion. In addition to this, surging demand for herbal topical medication for fleas and other allergies in pets will boost sales in the market.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15353

“Rising availability of pet insurance in countries such as the U.S. and France, along with increasing demand for natural ingredient-based pet care products is expected to fuel the growth in the market over the assessment period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

  • Demand for natural ingredients-based medications is expected to gain traction at a considerable pace.

  • Chewables and tablets will account for nearly 30% of the total market share over the forecast period.

  • Total sales of OTC medicines for dogs will hold approximately 40% of the global pet OTC medication market share.

  • The U.S. will continue dominating the North America pet OTC medication market over the assessment period, with sales growing at a 2% CAGR.

  • Demand in the India market is forecast to surge at a 5.5% CAGR through 2032.

  • France will account for a lion’s share in the Europe pet OTC medication market over the forecast period.

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15353

Competition Landscape

The key players in the pet OTC medication market are Ceva Santé Animale Co., Elanco Animal Health Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Zoetis Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Virbac SA Co., Bayer AG, IDEXX Laboratories Co., Covetrus Inc., Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Vetoquinol SA, Phibro Animal Health Co., Kyoritsuseiyaku Co., Krka, d. d., Novo Mesto, Sequent Scientific Ltd., Heska Co., Eco Animal Health Group, and Neogen Co.

Pet OTC Medication Market by Category

Pet Type:

  • Dogs

  • Cats

  • Birds

  • Fish and Reptiles

  • Small Pets

  • Others

Application:

  • Fleas & Ticks

  • Allergies

  • Pain Relief & Arthritis

  • De-wormers

  • Others

Form:

  • Chewables & Tablets

  • Capsules & Ointment

  • Sprays

  • Others

Sales Channel:

  • Pet Specialty Stores

  • Veterinary Clinics

  • Drug & Pharmacy Stores

  • Online Retail

  • Others

Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • MEA

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15353

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

4. Global Pet OTC Medication Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5. Global Pet OTC Medication Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Pet Type

To be continued…!

Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global Pet OTC Medication market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the Pet OTC Medication market based on Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Birds, Fish and Reptiles, Small Pets, and Others), by Application (Fleas & Tick, Allergies, Pain Relief & Arthritis, De-wormers, and Others), by Form (Chewables & Tablets, Capsules & Ointment, Sprays, and Others), by Sales Channel (Pet Specialty Stores, Veterinary Clinics, Drug & Pharmacy Stores, Online Retail, and Others) and Region.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Consumer Product Domain

Pet Toys Market Size: The pet toys market participants are currently engaged in leveraging their presence in both commercial and residential sectors that include households, pet hotels and day care centers.

Pet Furniture Market Sales: The global pet furniture market is estimated to total US$ 5 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 9.2 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Aquarium Water Treatment Market Value: The global aquarium water treatment market size is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 7,320.0 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach ~US$ 10,835.3 Mn by 2032.

Bird Toy Market Size: The global bird toy market size is estimated to reach US$ 386 Mn in 2022. With demand growing at a 5% CAGR over the forecast period, the market valuation is projected to reach US$ 631 Mn by 2032.

Horse Stable Supplies Market Share: The global horse stable supplies market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.5 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2.7 Bn by 2032.

Aquarium Hydrometers Market Analysis Forecast: The global horse stable supplies market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.5 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2.7 Bn by 2032.

Bird Carriers Market Trends: The global bird carriers market size is estimated at US$ 116 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 251 Million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8% between 2022 to 2032.

Pet Shampoo Market Growth: The pet shampoo market is forecast to reach US$ 517 Mn in 2022. With demand growing at a steady 6% CAGR over the assessment period, the market valuation will reach US$ 934 Mn by 2032.

Bird Food Market Demand: The global bird food market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3.0 Bn by 2032.

Aquarium Pumps and Filters Market Outlook: The global aquarium pumps and filters market is estimated to be valued at US$ 821 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1,546 Mn by 2032. It is likely to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2032.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pet-otc-medication-market
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse Latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports  
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • The FAANMGs have been whittled down to the fantastic four

    Four mega-cap companies proved they can withstand a global economic slowdown, super-high inflation and a massive rise in interest rates.

  • Pinterest stock jumps despite reporting a Q2 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre helps break down Pinterest's second-quarter earnings report.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • Apple Sells $5.5 Billion of Bonds to Fund Buybacks, Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. tapped the US high-grade bond market Monday with a $5.5 billion sale in four parts. Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsManchin Spending Deal Includes Billions in Oil Import TaxesBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanThe longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, yields 118 basis points over US Treasuries, down from initial price discussions in

  • China's Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

    China is after the head of its leading state-backed chip investment fund, shortly following a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund, Reuters reports. China suspected Ding Wenwu, the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or the "Big Fund," of severe law violations and was under disciplinary review. In July, China placed Lu Jun, former head of investment firm Sino IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund, under investigation, citing a "serious violation of dis

  • Apple Is Borrowing Money to Buy Back Stock. What That May Say About the Bond Market.

    Apple is gearing up for a four-part bond sale to fund stock buybacks. Apple (ticker: AAPL ) is planning to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes, including buying back shares and paying dividends, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Apple didn’t disclose how much money it was raising or what interest rates it will pay, but the latest report from Bloomberg said the offering was for $5.5 billion.

  • PayPal Q2 Preview: Can Shares Rebound?

    Year-to-date, PayPal shares have plunged, losing more than half of their value.

  • IRS Changes Guidelines for Inherited IRAs, Causing Confusion and Pushback

    Figuring out the most efficient way to navigate the tax impact of inheriting individual retirement accounts has become more complicated since the Internal Revenue Service issued proposed new rules in February. The rules on inherited IRAs were most recently changed in the 2019 Secure Act, which introduced a new 10-year payout rule for inherited accounts. The previous rule said those who inherited an IRA, Roth IRA or 401(k) could spread out withdrawals over their lifetime.

  • Cat Financial Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Results

    Cat Financial reported second-quarter 2022 revenues of $668 million, an increase of $22 million, or 3%, compared with $646 million in the second quarter of 2021. Second-quarter 2022 profit was $143 million, an increase of $1 million, or 1%, compared with $142 million in the second quarter of 2021.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Services & Fees

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • BP boosts dividend after profit hits 14-year high

    BP's second quarter profit soared to $8.45 billion, its highest in 14 years, as strong refining margins and trading prompted it to boost its dividend and spending on new oil and gas production. BP shares were up 3.5% by 0925 GMT, their highest since June, strongly outperforming the broader European energy index which was up 0.5%. Looney, who took office in 2020 with a vow to rapidly shift BP away from fossil fuels to renewables, said that the company will increase its spending on new oil and gas by $500 million in response to the global supply crunch.

  • Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $295.86, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session.

  • BP profits triple after 'exceptional' oil trading and high prices

    BP has posted its biggest profits in 14 years after "exceptional' oil trading amid months of high energy prices as Russia's war on Ukraine worsens global shortages.

  • TD to Expand its U.S. Investment Banking Business and Capabilities with Acquisition of Cowen Inc.

    TD Bank Group ("TD") (TSX: TD) and (NYSE: TD) and Cowen Inc. ("Cowen") (NASDAQ: COWN) today announced a definitive agreement for TD to acquire Cowen in an all-cash transaction valued at US$1.3 billion, or US$39 for each share of Cowen common stock. Through this transaction, TD Securities will accelerate its long-term growth strategy in the United States by acquiring a high-quality and rapidly growing investment bank with outstanding talent and highly complementary products and services.

  • Mosaic (MOS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Mosaic (MOS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -7.38% and 4.29%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • EV Stocks: Fisker, Lucid, Nikola Tee Up For Earnings As NKLA Stock Pops On Battery Deal

    When Fisker, Lucid and Nikola report earnings this week, here are key milestones to watch. NKLA stock popped Monday on acquisition news.

  • Airbnb (ABNB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Airbnb's (ABNB) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to reflect solid momentum among its hosts and guests.