Forecasts by Packaging Type (Rigid, Flexible), by Beverage Packaging (Water, Carbonated Soft Drinks, Other), by Pack Type (Bottles & Jars, Bags & Pouches, Trays, Lids/Caps & Closures, Other), by End-use (Beverage Packaging, Food Packaging, Personal Care & Cosmetics Packaging, Household Products Packaging, Pharmaceutical Packaging), by Filling Technology (Hot, Cold, Aseptic, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

The PET Packaging Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



The rise in the Demand for Plastics Globally



Flexible plastics are expected to increase at the quickest pace in the globe from 2019 to 2024, followed by rigid plastics and board. The increased desire for prolonged shelf life in the retail sector, as well as customer demand for convenience items, are boosting barrier packaging film sales. Multilayer flexible packaging technologies, including metallised film, are being used by a variety of end-use industries. PET-based transparent deposition films are finding new applications in retort foods and pharmaceutical packaging, while high-barrier films are employed in case-ready and modified atmosphere packaging.



Changing Consumer Preferences



Consumers are increasingly purchasing things on the internet. This will continue to rise until 2028, resulting in a surge in demand for packaging solutions – particularly corrugated board shapes – that can securely transport goods via more complicated distribution routes. Corrugated boxes make for a major portion of worldwide transit packaging usage, and this trend will continue over the next five years as e-commerce sales channels become more widely used. The usage of intermediate bulk containers (IBCs) and, to a lesser degree, plastic and steel drums, will increase in industrial transportation.



Food, drinks, and medications are being consumed on the move by an increasing number of individuals. The flexible plastics industry is one of the key beneficiaries of this rising demand for simple and portable packaging solutions.



Global PET Packaging Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Packaging Type

• Rigid Packaging

• Flexible Packaging



Global PET Packaging Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Beverage Packaging

• Water Packaging

• Carbonated Soft Drinks Packaging

• Other Beverages Packaging



Global PET Packaging Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Pack Type

• Bottles & Jars

• Bags & Pouches

• Trays

• Lids/Caps & Closures

• Other Pack Type



Global PET Packaging Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by End-Use

• Beverage Packaging

• Food Packaging

• Personal Care & Cosmetics Packaging

• Household Products Packaging

• Pharmaceutical Packaging

• Other End-Use



Global PET Packaging Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Filling Technology

• Hot Fill

• Cold Fill

• Aseptic Fill

• Other Filling Technology



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• U.S. PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Canada PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Mexico PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



Europe PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• Germany PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Spain PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• United Kingdom PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• France PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Italy PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



Asia Pacific PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• China PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Japan PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• India PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Australia PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Korea PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis



LAMEA PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Outlook

• Brazil PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Turkey PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Saudi Arabia PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• South Africa PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• UAE PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

• Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Amcor plc.

• Andler Packaging Group

• Berry Global Group Inc.

• Canyon Plastics Inc.

• Clark Corporation

• Comar LLC

• Dunmore Corporation

• Gerresheimer Ag

• Graham Packaging Company

• GTX Hanex Plastic Sp. z o.o.

• Huhtamaki OYJ

• Illing Packaging

• Lowes Corporation

• Millet Plastics Inc.

• Nampak Ltd

• Plastipak Packaging Inc.

• Pluto Corporation

• Resilux NV

• Silgan Holdings Inc.

• Sonoco Products Company



Overall world revenue for PET Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$77,813 million in 2022, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



