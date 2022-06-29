PET Packaging Market Size, Growth, Global Analysis, Industry Development and Forecast by 2022-2029

Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in PET Packaging Market are Amcor Ltd, Resilux NV, Gerresheimer AG, Berry Global, Silgan holding, CCL Industries And many more

Pune, India, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global PET packaging market size is projected to experience dynamic expansion in the forthcoming years owing to the rising demand for PET from the food and beverages industry across the world, finds Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “PET Packaging Market, 2022-2029”.

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) is a type of polyester that is used in the manufacturing of plastic jugs, cartons, packages, containers, and other consumer items. There has been an increasing demand for PET from the food and beverages industry across the world owing to its wide availability and less cost. Further, the PET possesses high strength to weight ratio, high moisture resistance, and high chemical resistance. PET can be molded into plastic bottles for packaging of food and beverages. Hence, the growing demand for PET from the food and beverage industry has resulted in the propelling of this market during the forecast period.

However, the PET is produced using raw material such as crude oil. The constant changes in the prices of crude oil are projected to hinder the growth of this market.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/pet-packaging-market-104899

List of Key Players Covered in the PET Packaging Market Report:

Amcor Ltd

Resilux NV

Gerresheimer AG

Berry Global

Silgan holding

CCL Industries

COVID-19 Impact:

Most of the industries and businesses have been severely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns, social distancing, and infection fears have stymied economic activities, disrupting supply chain networks across the world. This pandemic has also impacted the PET packaging market which has led to a reduction in the manufacturing of PET across several regions in the market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Story continues

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/pet-packaging-market-104899

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of pack type, this market is classified into bottles and jars, bags and pouches, lids, caps and closures, and others. By application, the market is divided into food and beverages, personal care, industrial goods, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and others. In terms of geography, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights/Summary:

The report provides an exhaustive assessment of each market segment and also offers an in-depth analysis of the market drivers, trends, opportunities, and hindrances. Furthermore, the report contains a granular examination of the regional developments impacting the market, along with a thorough evaluation of the top market players and their key strategies.

Key information from the Research Report:

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect themarket growth and share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects of market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

Drivers/Restraints:

Increasing Research and Development Activities in Chemicals Industry to Fuel the Market

There has been a significant increase in the research and development activities in the chemicals and materials industry by the governments of various countries around the world. This has resulted in the increasing investments in the chemicals industry, which is anticipated to bolster the growth of this market across several regions.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/pet-packaging-market-104899

Regional Insights:

Rising Demand for Food Packaging to Boost the Asia Pacific Market Growth

Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the PET packaging market share on account of the rising demand for food packaging in the countries such as India and China.

North America region is anticipated to grow steadily in this market due to the increasing number of PET manufacturing companies in the countries such as the US and Canada.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players to Exploit Broad Innovation Opportunities

With industries moving toward sustainable manufacturing practices, leading companies in the PET packaging market are looking to exploit the unprecedented innovation opportunities in the chemicals and pharmaceuticals industries. To exploit these opportunities, companies are partnering with each other to increase their research capabilities and enhance their production capacity, both of which ultimately enable them to widen their foothold in the market.

Key Players Assessment in this Research:

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in this market

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/pet-packaging-market-104899

Industry Development:

August 2020: Berry M&H introduced a new range of recyclable PET bottles for fruit juice market. The bottles are available in five different sizes ranging from 250ml to 1 litre.

Read Related Insights:

Cosmetic Packaging Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter



