Pet Releaf, the Original Pet CBD Brand, Showcases Record-Selling Products & Industry Education at Global Pet Expo

PR Newswire
·4 min read

Attending Global Pet Expo for their 7th year, Pet Releaf is thrilled to showcase brand new products and industry-leading pet CBD education.

DENVER, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Releaf, the industry's first and leading plant-based pet CBD brand, has started 2023 with exciting growth. The company, which has now expanded its offerings both internationally and to the equine and grooming industry, will end a successful first quarter at Global Pet Expo.

Pet Releaf's new functional CBD oils – for Stress and Hip & Joint – are available for equine in addition to dogs and cats.
Pet Releaf's new functional CBD oils – for Stress and Hip & Joint – are available for equine in addition to dogs and cats.

Pet Releaf's new grooming category helped start the year with a bang, selling out of all four shampoos and conditioners immediately. Also this month, the #1 pet CBD brand expanded its international market penetration to Costa Rica, and the brand plans future expansion to other countries.

With these new products and recent growth, Pet Releaf is honored to attend this year's Global Pet Expo and share the brand's latest.

"We have seen that education has been a huge component of our success, and sharing our sustainable mission and plant-based, planet-forward philosophy is a large part of what we look forward to each year at Global Pet Expo," said President and Co-Founder Chelsea Gennings.

Education is a big focus of this year's event, which takes place March 22-24 in Orlando and continues nearly two decades of bringing the pet industry together.

As the category leader, Pet Releaf continues to push forward CBD research and legislation. The brand's educational cornerstones include new products and packaging, education on CBD and sustainability, and education on what sets Pet Releaf apart – including the fact that they have now helped nearly 5 million pets see results.

This is the 7th year Pet Releaf is attending Global Pet Expo, and each year the event has proven a valuable place to meet retailers and thought leaders in the industry.

"By seeing our new, innovative products and our continued dedication to quality, we hope attendees take away that we are continuing to raise the standard for pet CBD and supplements year after year, even as we continue to grow and expand," said President and Co-Founder Chelsea Gennings.

New products Pet Releaf is highlighting this year include the new functional line of CBD oils for equine, cats, and dogs, plus, the brand-new CBD grooming line of Skin & Coat Releaf shampoos and conditioners. The best-selling Edibites now come in family-size as well.

Attendees can visit Pet Releaf at booth # 465 throughout the duration of Global Pet Expo.

New Pet Releaf Products at Global Pet Expo Include:

Pet Releaf Functional CBD Oils

Pet Releaf's recently released functional oils expand on the success of their best-selling Edibites. The original pet CBD brand now offers oils in their Stress Releaf and Hip & Joint Releaf categories. The new Stress Releaf CBD Oil is formulated with Certified USDA Organic full-spectrum CBD plus USDA Organic ashwagandha to provide extra calming to pets that need additional support. Pet Releaf's Hip & Joint CBD Oil contains Certified USDA Organic full-spectrum CBD plus USDA Organic devil's claw to help pets with lingering joint discomfort. Both functional oils are formulated by veterinarians and available in two sizes – 300 mg for cats/small dogs and 600 mg for medium/large dogs.

Pet Releaf Skin & Coat Releaf CBD Shampoos & Conditioners

Pet Releaf's new CBD Skin & Coat Releaf Shampoos & Conditioners come in four varieties and give pet owners a safe, plant-based, limited-ingredient option for their dogs. All four products are hypoallergenic, dye-free, vegan-friendly, Pet PH-balanced, detergent-free, and cruelty-free. Continuing their sustainability efforts, Pet Releaf's new line makes grooming better for pets and the planet.

To learn more about Pet Releaf, visit petreleaf.com.

About Pet Releaf

Pet Releaf is the original plant-based pet CBD brand — supporting pets, their parents, and the planet with sustainably made, veterinarian-formulated hemp-based solutions. Since its founding more than a decade ago, the company has led the industry with its commitment to education, transparency, and most of all, effectiveness, and has transformed the lives of more than 5 million pets and their families. Sourced on regenerative farms in Colorado and awarded the NASC quality seal, Pet Releaf's products help reduce discomfort and irritation, support calm behavior and optimal digestion, and promote long-term health and general wellness. Learn more at petreleaf.com.

Media Contact
Miranda Carney
mirandac@petreleaf.com

Pet Releaf's brand-new Skin & Paw Releaf shampoos & conditioners give dog owners a limited-ingredient, plant-based option for bath time.
Pet Releaf's brand-new Skin & Paw Releaf shampoos & conditioners give dog owners a limited-ingredient, plant-based option for bath time.
Pet Releaf will have several new products on display at Global Pet Expo, including functional CBD oils for dogs, cats, and equine, plus CBD shampoos and conditioners for dogs.
Pet Releaf will have several new products on display at Global Pet Expo, including functional CBD oils for dogs, cats, and equine, plus CBD shampoos and conditioners for dogs.
Pet Releaf, the original plant-powered pet health brand. (PRNewsfoto/Pet Releaf)
Pet Releaf, the original plant-powered pet health brand. (PRNewsfoto/Pet Releaf)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pet-releaf-the-original-pet-cbd-brand-showcases-record-selling-products--industry-education-at-global-pet-expo-301777748.html

SOURCE Pet Releaf

