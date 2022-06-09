U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,129.00
    +15.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,994.00
    +105.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,662.50
    +46.75 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.60
    +8.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.75
    -0.36 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.20
    -7.30 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.17 (-0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.00
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2542
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7360
    -0.4960 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,334.39
    -104.89 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    657.86
    +6.23 (+0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.55
    -38.45 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,246.53
    +12.24 (+0.04%)
     

Pet Services Market Forecast Report 2022: USD 58.96 Million Market Growth Opportunity by 2026| Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet care market size is expected to grow by USD 58.96 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.75% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The popularity of pet fashion among pet owners is a pet care market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Pet owners, especially affluent ones, spend on luxurious and fashionable products for their pets to represent their lifestyles. To cater to this, market competitors are introducing a lot of fashionable products in the grooming and accessories segment, which, in turn, increases the sales growth of the global pet care market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pet Care Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pet Care Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

 For more highlights on the market trends -View the sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Pet Care Market Analysis Report by Application, Product, and Geographic 2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/pet-care-market-industry-analysis

Pet Care Market - Drivers 

  • The key factors driving growth in the pet care market is the shifting preference toward natural and organic pet care products.

  • Pet owners have become increasingly conscious of their pets' health due to pet humanization. This has increased the demand for natural and organic pet care products as consumers perceive these products to be of high quality, safe, and more nutritious.

  • Market competitors consider such factors while manufacturing pet care products to differentiate themselves from their competitors and cater to customers' requirements.

  • Pet food is one of the major segments of the global pet care market, which has witnessed an increased number of natural and organic offerings from market competitors.

Pet Care Market - Challenges

  • The growing awareness of pet allergies among people will be a major challenge for the pet care market during the forecast period.

  • Several animals are carriers of harmful bacteria, such as campylobacter jejuni, and cryptosporidiosis due to their exposure to several kinds of pollution like wind and water. These diseases are often transmitted to humans, especially children. In addition, many furred and feathered animals namely cats, rodents, and birds cause allergies like pet dander in humans.

  • People with a weak immune system are prone to such allergies. Due to these factors, some people do not favor the adoption of pets.

To know more about drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Pet Care Players:

The pet care market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

  • Affinity Petcare SA

  • Aller Petfood Group AS

  • Ancol Pet Products Ltd.

  • Beaphar Beheer BV

  • C and D Foods Ltd.

  • Cambrian Pet Foods Ltd.

  • Champion Petfoods LP

  • Colgate Palmolive Co.

  • Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc.

  • General Mills Inc.

  • heristo aktiengesellschaft

  • Mars Inc.

  • Monge and C. Spa

  • Nestle SA

  • Pets Choice Ltd.

  • saturn petcare gmbh

  • Schell and Kampeter Inc.

  • Tail Blazers

  • The JM Smucker Co.

  • Unicharm Corp.

To know about the vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Pet Care Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

  • Dogs - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Cats - size and forecast 2021-2026

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

  • Food - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Accessories - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Grooming - size and forecast 2021-2026

Pet Care Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

To know about the market contribution of each segment -Grab an exclusive Report

The competitive scenario provided in the Pet Care Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Pet Care Market Forecast Report -  Buy Now!

Related Reports:

  • The gene synthesis services market share is expected to increase by USD 1.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.6%. Download a sample now!

  • The shipbroking market share should rise by USD 41.08 million from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 0.54%. Download a sample now!

Pet Care Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 58.96 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.52

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Affinity Petcare SA, Aller Petfood Group AS, Ancol Pet Products Ltd., Beaphar Beheer BV, C and D Foods Ltd., Cambrian Pet Foods Ltd., Champion Petfoods LP, Colgate Palmolive Co., Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., heristo aktiengesellschaft, Mars Inc., Monge and C. Spa, Nestle SA, Pets Choice Ltd., saturn petcare gmbh, Schell and Kampeter Inc., Tail Blazers, The JM Smucker Co., and Unicharm Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Dogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Grooming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Champion Petfoods LP

  • 11.4 Colgate Palmolive Co.

  • 11.5 Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc.

  • 11.6 General Mills Inc.

  • 11.7 Mars Inc.

  • 11.8 Monge and C. Spa

  • 11.9 Nestle SA

  • 11.10 Tail Blazers

  • 11.11 The JM Smucker Co.

  • 11.12 Unicharm Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pet-services-market-forecast-report-2022-usd-58-96-million-market-growth-opportunity-by-2026-technavio-301564036.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Fire at Key US Gas Export Terminal a Blow for Fuel-Starved World

    (Bloomberg) -- An explosion at a Texas liquefied natural gas plant that promises to reduce exports for weeks, lowering prices for the fuel in the US while boosting them in Europe. Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All Retailers

  • Gas prices: 'Demand destruction' has already started, says strategist

    Gasoline prices at all-time highs may be starting to put a dent in demand at the pump. Yahoo Finance spoke to several strategists to get their take on when consumers start buying less gas amid rising energy costs.

  • 4 reasons high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault—and one critical way he’s adding to the problem

    “Biden didn’t help the problem, but he didn’t create it either,” says Jay Hatfield, CIO of Infrastructure Capital Management. Here’s how he’s not helping with high gas prices.

  • Novavax CEO: There’s ‘a large market globally for our vaccine’

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for the upcoming FDA advisory meeting vote regarding the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, stock data, and the outlook for the future of COVID-19 vaccines.

  • As Boeing slows, MAX inventory rises in Wichita

    Spirit CEO Tom Gentile said Wednesday that around 85-90 737 MAX fuselages are now in storage in Wichita.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty adjusts up 1.3%

    Bitcoin mining difficulty recovered slightly on Wednesday, recording a 1.3% increase from the previous downward adjustment two weeks ago, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: Beijing banned crypto mining, so China miners went underground Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 30.28 trillion at a block height of 739,872, according to […]

  • Oil Fluctuates as New Shanghai Curbs Counter Strong Fuels Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased an earlier gain as renewed lockdown in parts of Shanghai was weighed against a robust market for refined fuels around the world.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersWest Texas Intermediate fu

  • 10 Best Coal Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best coal stocks to invest in. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the coal industry and the latest market situation, go directly to 5 Best Coal Stocks To Invest In. Energy produced from coal fulfils nearly one third of the global demand for power. Countries such […]

  • SEC Chief Gensler considers new rules governing market makers, payment for order flow after GameStop drama

    SEC Chairman Gary Gensler is launching and effort to comprehensively overhaul stock market structure for the first time in nearly two decades,

  • Altria Group shares stumble after Morgan Stanley says inflation is taking away Americans’ COVID stress relief: cigarettes

    Investment bank cuts its price target for cigarette maker from $54 to $50 as inflation bites into Americans' newly rediscovered smoking habit.

  • Exclusive-Russia has no extra oil to sign deals with two Indian buyers - sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Russia's Rosneft is holding back on signing new crude oil deals with two Indian state refiners, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as it has committed sales to other customers. Indian refiners have been snapping up cheap Russian oil, shunned by western companies and countries since sanctions were imposed against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, which Russia calls a "special military operation". A lack of new term supply deals with Rosneft may push Indian refiners to turn to the spot market for more expensive oil.

  • Ford Hedges its EV Bets While GM Goes All In

    The automaker announces huge new investments in electric and gas-powered vehicles, but its split strategy may not work in its favor.

  • Altria Stock Gets a Downgrade. Why Gas Prices Are Partly to Blame.

    Morgan Stanley warns of consumer constraints due to increasing gas prices and competition from other major tobacco manufacturers.

  • Cantourage and Clever Leaves intensify strategic partnership for distribution of medical cannabis in Germany

    European medical cannabis leader Cantourage GmbH ("Cantourage") and Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) ("Clever Leaves") a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, have continued to intensify their strategic partnership for the distribution of medical cannabis flowers throughout Germany.

  • Exxon’s Stock Hits First Record High in Eight Years

    The sharp gain this year for the oil company’s shares has coincided with a surge in crude prices.

  • Do People Still Use Keurig K-Cups?

    Before big players like Starbucks and Dunkin' came onto the scene, Keurig 's K-Pods were ubiquitous and almost exclusively associated with single-use pod coffee. "Since their debut in the 1990s coffee pods and capsules have become incredibly popular," reporter Jimmy Stamp wrote for Smithsonian Magazine in 2012. As with many cases of market dominance, it wasn't long before some tried to unseat Keurig from its place at the top.

  • Global supply chain is ‘still not stable,' HPE CFO explains

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. reported earnings last week that missed Wall Street estimates. According to the HPE CFO, the global supply chain is still the biggest hurdle for the company.

  • Exclusive-Russia hikes oil exports from major Eastern port to help offset EU ban

    Moscow has said it hopes to reroute energy exports from the West to Asia, but doing so via long tanker voyages from European sea ports is expensive and complicated by Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, such as on shipping. Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft has already increased the amount of crude pumped to Kozmino on its main Asian oil route, the East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) by using chemical additives to speed up oil flows, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Moscow also plans to send an extra 80,000 bpd of so-called ESPO Blend crude to Kozmino via rail from Meget, a route previously used to supply Kozmino and domestic refineries when the ESPO pipeline was being built, the sources said.

  • China’s Appetite for Commodities Sapped by Virus, Surging Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks disruptions in global trade. Sign up here.Most Read from BloombergTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleHedge Fund D1 Borrowed Billions for a Hot Bet That Now Faces ReckoningAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForMusk’s Twitter Bid Includes Financier Linked to Russian TycoonTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersChina’s appetite for many of its key commodities remained subdued in May as

  • Transocean Surges Towards a Major Upside Breakout

    Transocean is up sharply Tuesday on very heavy trading volume and has moved closer to an important upside breakout on our charts. In our March 28 review of RIG we wrote that "Traders should use available price weakness to start building a long position in RIG.