Pet Services Market Forecast Report 2022: USD 58.96 Million Market Growth Opportunity by 2026| Technavio
NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet care market size is expected to grow by USD 58.96 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.75% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The popularity of pet fashion among pet owners is a pet care market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Pet owners, especially affluent ones, spend on luxurious and fashionable products for their pets to represent their lifestyles. To cater to this, market competitors are introducing a lot of fashionable products in the grooming and accessories segment, which, in turn, increases the sales growth of the global pet care market.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Pet Care Market Analysis Report by Application, Product, and Geographic 2022-2026".
Pet Care Market - Drivers
The key factors driving growth in the pet care market is the shifting preference toward natural and organic pet care products.
Pet owners have become increasingly conscious of their pets' health due to pet humanization. This has increased the demand for natural and organic pet care products as consumers perceive these products to be of high quality, safe, and more nutritious.
Market competitors consider such factors while manufacturing pet care products to differentiate themselves from their competitors and cater to customers' requirements.
Pet food is one of the major segments of the global pet care market, which has witnessed an increased number of natural and organic offerings from market competitors.
Pet Care Market - Challenges
The growing awareness of pet allergies among people will be a major challenge for the pet care market during the forecast period.
Several animals are carriers of harmful bacteria, such as campylobacter jejuni, and cryptosporidiosis due to their exposure to several kinds of pollution like wind and water. These diseases are often transmitted to humans, especially children. In addition, many furred and feathered animals namely cats, rodents, and birds cause allergies like pet dander in humans.
People with a weak immune system are prone to such allergies. Due to these factors, some people do not favor the adoption of pets.
Some of the key Pet Care Players:
The pet care market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.
Affinity Petcare SA
Aller Petfood Group AS
Ancol Pet Products Ltd.
Beaphar Beheer BV
C and D Foods Ltd.
Cambrian Pet Foods Ltd.
Champion Petfoods LP
Colgate Palmolive Co.
Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc.
General Mills Inc.
heristo aktiengesellschaft
Mars Inc.
Monge and C. Spa
Nestle SA
Pets Choice Ltd.
saturn petcare gmbh
Schell and Kampeter Inc.
Tail Blazers
The JM Smucker Co.
Unicharm Corp.
Pet Care Market: Segmentation Analysis
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)
Dogs - size and forecast 2021-2026
Cats - size and forecast 2021-2026
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)
Food - size and forecast 2021-2026
Accessories - size and forecast 2021-2026
Grooming - size and forecast 2021-2026
Pet Care Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)
North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
The competitive scenario provided in the Pet Care Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Pet Care Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 58.96 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.52
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Affinity Petcare SA, Aller Petfood Group AS, Ancol Pet Products Ltd., Beaphar Beheer BV, C and D Foods Ltd., Cambrian Pet Foods Ltd., Champion Petfoods LP, Colgate Palmolive Co., Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., heristo aktiengesellschaft, Mars Inc., Monge and C. Spa, Nestle SA, Pets Choice Ltd., saturn petcare gmbh, Schell and Kampeter Inc., Tail Blazers, The JM Smucker Co., and Unicharm Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Dogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Cats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.4 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.5 Grooming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
6.6 Market opportunity by Product
7 Customer Landscape
7.1 Customer landscape overview
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
8.13 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
10.4 Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Champion Petfoods LP
11.4 Colgate Palmolive Co.
11.5 Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc.
11.6 General Mills Inc.
11.7 Mars Inc.
11.8 Monge and C. Spa
11.9 Nestle SA
11.10 Tail Blazers
11.11 The JM Smucker Co.
11.12 Unicharm Corp.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.4 Research methodology
12.5 List of abbreviations
