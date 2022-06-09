Pet Services Market Forecast Report 2022: USD 58.96 Million Market Growth Opportunity by 2026| Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet care market size is expected to grow by USD 58.96 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.75% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The popularity of pet fashion among pet owners is a pet care market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. Pet owners, especially affluent ones, spend on luxurious and fashionable products for their pets to represent their lifestyles. To cater to this, market competitors are introducing a lot of fashionable products in the grooming and accessories segment, which, in turn, increases the sales growth of the global pet care market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pet Care Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more highlights on the market trends - View the sample report in MINUTES

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Pet Care Market Analysis Report by Application, Product, and Geographic 2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/pet-care-market-industry-analysis

Pet Care Market - Drivers

The key factors driving growth in the pet care market is the shifting preference toward natural and organic pet care products.

Pet owners have become increasingly conscious of their pets' health due to pet humanization. This has increased the demand for natural and organic pet care products as consumers perceive these products to be of high quality, safe, and more nutritious.

Market competitors consider such factors while manufacturing pet care products to differentiate themselves from their competitors and cater to customers' requirements.

Pet food is one of the major segments of the global pet care market, which has witnessed an increased number of natural and organic offerings from market competitors.

Pet Care Market - Challenges

The growing awareness of pet allergies among people will be a major challenge for the pet care market during the forecast period.

Several animals are carriers of harmful bacteria, such as campylobacter jejuni, and cryptosporidiosis due to their exposure to several kinds of pollution like wind and water. These diseases are often transmitted to humans, especially children. In addition, many furred and feathered animals namely cats, rodents, and birds cause allergies like pet dander in humans.

People with a weak immune system are prone to such allergies. Due to these factors, some people do not favor the adoption of pets.

Story continues

To know more about drivers & challenges - Download a sample now!

Some of the key Pet Care Players:

The pet care market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.

Affinity Petcare SA

Aller Petfood Group AS

Ancol Pet Products Ltd.

Beaphar Beheer BV

C and D Foods Ltd.

Cambrian Pet Foods Ltd.

Champion Petfoods LP

Colgate Palmolive Co.

Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc.

General Mills Inc.

heristo aktiengesellschaft

Mars Inc.

Monge and C. Spa

Nestle SA

Pets Choice Ltd.

saturn petcare gmbh

Schell and Kampeter Inc.

Tail Blazers

The JM Smucker Co.

Unicharm Corp.

To know about the vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Pet Care Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

Dogs - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cats - size and forecast 2021-2026

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

Food - size and forecast 2021-2026

Accessories - size and forecast 2021-2026

Grooming - size and forecast 2021-2026

Pet Care Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab an exclusive Report

The competitive scenario provided in the Pet Care Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Pet Care Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Related Reports:

The gene synthesis services market share is expected to increase by USD 1.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.6%. Download a sample now!

The shipbroking market share should rise by USD 41.08 million from 2021 to 2025 at a CAGR of 0.54%. Download a sample now!

Pet Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 58.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.52 Performing market contribution North America at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Affinity Petcare SA, Aller Petfood Group AS, Ancol Pet Products Ltd., Beaphar Beheer BV, C and D Foods Ltd., Cambrian Pet Foods Ltd., Champion Petfoods LP, Colgate Palmolive Co., Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., General Mills Inc., heristo aktiengesellschaft, Mars Inc., Monge and C. Spa, Nestle SA, Pets Choice Ltd., saturn petcare gmbh, Schell and Kampeter Inc., Tail Blazers, The JM Smucker Co., and Unicharm Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Dogs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cats - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Grooming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Champion Petfoods LP

11.4 Colgate Palmolive Co.

11.5 Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc.

11.6 General Mills Inc.

11.7 Mars Inc.

11.8 Monge and C. Spa

11.9 Nestle SA

11.10 Tail Blazers

11.11 The JM Smucker Co.

11.12 Unicharm Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pet-services-market-forecast-report-2022-usd-58-96-million-market-growth-opportunity-by-2026-technavio-301564036.html

SOURCE Technavio