Pet Supplies Plus, TerraCycle begin recycling program at Lubbock stores

TerraCycle recycling bins can now be found at Pet Supplies Plus and Wag N' Wash locations.

Pet owners will now be able to recycle at Pet Supplies Plus locations.

The pet-friendly franchise, Wag N' Wash, and TerraCycle announced a partnership this week. The partnership will create an in-store recycling program, where people can drop off "eligible empty flexible plastic pet food and treat bags" at designated bins at Pet Supplies Plus or Wag N’ Wash locations.

Lubbock's locations are at 5715 82nd St. and 5120 34th St.

“With the launch of this sustainable initiative, pet parents can help reduce the impact of plastic packaging waste in their own communities by responsibly recycling empty pet food and treat bags,” said Tom Szaky, CEO and Founder of TerraCycle. “This innovative collaboration between Pet Supplies Plus, Wag N’ Wash and TerraCycle helps pave the way for a greener future with pets, people and the planet in mind.”

The materials will be sent to TerraCycle to be cleaned, sorted and reduced into material that can be used to make recycled products. A list of recyclable products can be found at petsuppliesplus.com and wagnwash.com.

