Pet Telemedicine Platform Pawlyclinic Expands to Indonesia To Make Veterinary Care More Easily Accessible Across Southeast Asia

A one-stop platform that is redefining veterinary care, Pawlyclinic features various services, from teleconsultation to seamless access to medical records so that that pet parents can safeguard the health of their pets

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based pet telemedicine platform, Pawlyclinic, announces its expansion into the Indonesian market, providing pet owners with on-demand access to expert veterinary care beyond the Lion City. Gone are the long wait times and traumatic experiences with physical clinics as busy pet parents can now reach qualified veterinarians more seamlessly and quickly with Pawlyclinic, allowing them to better manage their pets' health and overall quality of life.

The COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a significant increase in the number of pet adoptions in Indonesia, as many have experienced the positive impact that animals have had on them during their extended time at home. In fact, pet ownership is growing at a rate of 20% per year, with Java accounting for 60% of the market .

Tong Junyong, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pawlyclinic shares: "Indonesia has one of the largest pet populations in Southeast Asia. However, its pet care spending per capita is amongst the lowest, which indicates significant under-penetration and massive potential for growth. As one of the fastest-growing internet economies in the region and based on early positive responses from local pet owners, we are confident that the country's young and digitally savvy population will welcome the convenience of telemedicine for their pets." Tong adds, "Furthermore, we are grateful to have received the generous support of our Indonesian partners as we do our part in assisting local pet owners in proactively safeguarding the health of their furry companions."

While Pawlyclinic is not intended to replace physical in-clinic care, the platform complements it by providing on-demand access to veterinary care for pets with non-emergency conditions such as those on long-term palliative care or who are experiencing nutritional deficiencies, health concerns, or behavioural changes. Such convenience encourages pet parents to practise preventive pet healthcare by increasing the frequency of general check-ups for their pets, boosting their chances of survival when illnesses are diagnosed early on, even without symptoms.

Launched in September 2021, Pawlyclinic aims to not only ensure a stress-free experience for pets and their owners through teleconsultation but also enable vets to analyse the pet's living conditions for a better assessment and diagnosis. Each consultation starts from Rp100,000 per consultation per pet, depending on the rates set by each vet or vet clinic. If in-clinic care is required, Pawlyclinic provides in-app referral support, offsetting the teleconsultation cost from the total in-clinic bill if the visit occurs within 48 hours of the initial virtual contact. This allows pet parents to avoid being charged twice for the same service.

"While we aim to provide best-in-class service to both pets and their owners, we would like to remind the public that telemedicine is unsuitable for emergencies. This includes more serious instances involving loss of consciousness, large bleeding wounds, breathing difficulties, vehicular accidents, and falling from heights. These emergencies require immediate, in-person vet consultation. Nevertheless, our platform aims to continuously champion quality of life for all pets across the region by providing convenient everyday access to a trusted ecosystem of qualified veterinarians," said Co-Founder and Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Rachel Tong, who also helms Spring Veterinary Care, Pawlyclinic's affiliate vet practice in Singapore.

In addition to benefitting pet owners, the platform assists veterinary practices on Pawlyclinic with easy registration and consultation scheduling, whether on the platform or in person. Once registered, third-party vets or vet clinics can practise telemedicine using the full suite of tools on the platform. This eliminates the administrative process, streamlining resources and helping veterinary partners digitalise in a hassle-free manner as they can now provide advice to pet parents at any time and from any location. For more information, please contact www.pawlyclinic.co.id.

SOURCE Pawlyclinic