Pet Valu Announces Election of Directors
MARKHAM, ON, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu" or the "Company") (TSX: PET) announced at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today that all of the director nominees set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 23, 2023, were elected as directors of Pet Valu.
The results of the vote are set out below:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
#
%
#
%
Sarah Davis
53,171,061
83.89 %
10,214,395
16.11 %
Clayton Harmon
51,425,674
81.13 %
11,959,782
18.87 %
Patrick Hillegass
51,158,366
80.71 %
12,227,090
19.29 %
Kevin Hofmann
61,971,815
97.77 %
1,413,641
2.23 %
Richard Maltsbarger
61,953,208
97.74 %
1,432,248
2.26 %
Lawrence Molloy
54,199,557
85.51 %
9,185,899
14.49 %
Anthony Truesdale
63,316,335
99.89 %
69,121
0.11 %
Erin Young
55,838,322
88.09 %
7,547,134
11.91 %
A full report of voting results from the Meeting is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Pet Valu
Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.
