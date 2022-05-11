U.S. markets open in 8 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,012.00
    +15.25 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,162.00
    +75.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,446.75
    +97.75 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.20
    +6.30 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.04
    +2.28 (+2.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.90
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.99
    -1.76 (-5.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2333
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3120
    -0.1180 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,679.42
    +331.11 (+1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    735.94
    +18.74 (+2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,218.82
    +51.72 (+0.20%)
     

Pet Valu Announces Election of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PET.TO

MARKHAM, ON, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu" or the "Company") (TSX: PET) announced at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today that all of the director nominees set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 28, 2022, were elected as directors of Pet Valu.

Pet Valu (CNW Group/Pet Valu Canada Inc.)
Pet Valu (CNW Group/Pet Valu Canada Inc.)

The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

#

%

#

%

Sarah Davis

64,398,805

99.59%

268,325

0.41%

Linda Drysdale

64,394,937

99.58%

272,193

0.42%

Clayton Harmon

62,296,161

96.33%

2,370,969

3.67%

Patrick Hillegass

59,751,309

92.40%

4,915,821

7.60%

Kevin Hofmann

63,233,726

97.78%

1,433,404

2.22%

Richard Maltsbarger

64,524,279

99.78%

142,851

0.22%

Rick Puckett

63,287,113

97.87%

1,380,017

2.13%

Steven Townsend

64,398,296

99.58%

268,834

0.42%

Anthony Truesdale

63,575,253

98.31%

1,091,877

1.69%

Erin Young

63,997,306

98.96%

669,824

1.04%

A full report of voting results from the Meeting is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

SOURCE Pet Valu Canada Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/10/c9367.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • Here's Why Upstart Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) plunged 56% on Tuesday after the artificial intelligence-powered lending platform slashed its full-year growth forecast. Upstart's revenue soared 156% year over year to $310 million in the first quarter. Upstart's operating income, in turn, surged 123% to $34.8 million.

  • Upstart stock crashes after the lender cut its full-year outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Upstart stock.

  • ARK's Wood sees global recession, blames market selloff on Fed hike plan

    The global economy is in recession and recent stock market volatility is a sign investors believe that the Federal Reserve's plan to continue hiking interest rates is too aggressive, star stock picker Cathie Wood said in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF outperformed all other U.S. equity funds during the pandemic rally in 2020, said slowing economic growth will likely benefit the type of innovative companies that the fund invests in.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • Altria's Surprise Drop Was Small Compared to This After-Hours Mover Tuesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) still fell on the day, but both the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were able to regain their footing and post modest gains to claw back some lost ground. One surprising source of declines came from tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which until now had been a relatively secure defensive play that had held up well. Could Altria lose its closest partner?

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • Cathie Wood shocks the market after dumping $12.7 million of Tesla stock to snap up some in General Motors

    The tech über-bull trimmed her holdings in Elon Musk’s carmaker amid a recent slump to put a bet down on GM’s fledgling robotaxi business.

  • Coinbase earnings: Analyst details crypto company’s ‘biggest strength’

    Lisa Ellis, a partner at MoffettNathanson, breaks down Coinbase's latest earnings results and highlights the crypto company's key strengths and weaknesses.

  • SoftBank Faces Record Loss as Masayoshi Son’s Bets Tumble Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Masayoshi Son is poised to set another record -- and not the good kind. When he reports earnings for the March quarter Thursday, SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund investment unit may have lost more money in one quarter than it ever has before. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees

  • Roblox posts mixed first-quarter earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Roblox's Q1 revenue miss.

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Upstart's Stock Just Crashed. Buy the Dip?

    Shares of Upstart had fallen close to 60% after the company reported recent earnings results. Is this a buying opportunity?

  • Coinbase Stock Keeps Sliding After Earnings Report

    Shares of the largest U.S. crypto exchange, which reported quarterly results late Tuesday, are off sharply from their November high as the company’s users declined from the previous quarter.

  • Tesla, Nvidia, and 10 Other Beaten-Up Stocks That Look Like Opportunities

    Companies with rising earnings estimates and falling stock prices can be a good buy. There are plenty of stocks that meet that criteria in this market.

  • Coinbase Earnings Revealed a Large Loss. The Stock Is Sinking.

    Coinbase Global stock was tumbling after the Bitcoin broker reported a larger-than-expected loss. Coinbase shares fell 14% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, after dropping 12.6% ahead of the earnings report. Coinbase stock is down 83% from an all-time high of $368.90 last November, when price also peaked at $67,802.30 per coin.

  • Looking for Bargains? 2 Oversold Stocks Insiders Are Buying Right Now

    This first half of 2022 has seen a serious selloff in the stock market, with the NASDAQ falling 25%, and the S&P 500 down 16%. Rapid losses of this magnitude are sure to leave some otherwise sound stocks in oversold territory, with prices down despite a solid base for future gains. And retail investors will need some signal to recognize these stocks. Enter the corporate insiders. Company officers, operating inside their firms, have a clearer view to the factors that are going to impact share pri

  • Pfizer acquires Biohaven for $11.6 billion in cash

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses reports that Pfizer will acquire biopharmaceutical company Biohaven in an all-cash deal.

  • The Market Doesn't Like SoFi's Accidentally Leaked Earnings Results. Is It a Buy?

    First-quarter earnings results for the one-stop financial services provider SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) were accidentally leaked early today, prompting the stock to fall more than 18% before trading was halted. Revenue in SoFi's lending segment came in at $252 million and the division had a contribution profit of $132.7 million, both the highest each has generated. Its lending division generated more than $2 billion of personal loan originations, while student loan originations of $984 million fell significantly from the previous quarter, largely because of the student loan moratorium extension.