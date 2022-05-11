Pet Valu Announces Election of Directors
MARKHAM, ON, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu" or the "Company") (TSX: PET) announced at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today that all of the director nominees set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 28, 2022, were elected as directors of Pet Valu.
The results of the vote are set out below:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
#
%
#
%
Sarah Davis
64,398,805
99.59%
268,325
0.41%
Linda Drysdale
64,394,937
99.58%
272,193
0.42%
Clayton Harmon
62,296,161
96.33%
2,370,969
3.67%
Patrick Hillegass
59,751,309
92.40%
4,915,821
7.60%
Kevin Hofmann
63,233,726
97.78%
1,433,404
2.22%
Richard Maltsbarger
64,524,279
99.78%
142,851
0.22%
Rick Puckett
63,287,113
97.87%
1,380,017
2.13%
Steven Townsend
64,398,296
99.58%
268,834
0.42%
Anthony Truesdale
63,575,253
98.31%
1,091,877
1.69%
Erin Young
63,997,306
98.96%
669,824
1.04%
A full report of voting results from the Meeting is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Pet Valu
Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.
