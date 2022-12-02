Pet Valu Announces Inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu" or the "Company") (TSX: PET), the leading Canadian specialty retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies, today announced that its common shares will be added by S&P Dow Jones Canadian Index Services to the S&P/TSX Composite Index effective Monday, December 19, 2022, prior to the open of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

The S&P/TSX Composite Index includes the largest companies on the TSX and is the principal benchmark measure for the Canadian equity markets.

"We are very pleased to be included in the S&P/TSX Composite Index and honoured to be considered amongst Canada's leading public companies," said Richard Maltsbarger, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pet Valu. "Reaching this significant milestone would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our people, together with the unwavering support of our shareholders. With our upcoming inclusion, we look forward to reaching an even broader range of investors."

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada's leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 700 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 40 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Pet Valu's neighbourhood stores offer more than 7,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.

Forward looking and other cautionary statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual information form dated March 8, 2022. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Pet Valu does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

