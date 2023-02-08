Pet Wellbeing Announces New 'Chewies' Product Line: Herbal, Vet-Strength Soft Chews for Dogs

As a leader in the natural pet supplement industry for 20 years, Pet Wellbeing launches Chewies, the company's first chewable supplement for dogs, featuring their trademark veterinarian-approved, holistic formulas in a soft chew that taste great and are easy to dose

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pet Wellbeing is very excited to announce the launch of their first four Chewies products, the company's first vet-strength soft chew line for dogs. In addition to their existing line of liquid tinctures and powdered supplements, Chewies add a fun and flavorful way to give dogs powerful, all-natural daily health support, while addressing the needs of pet owners for convenience and simplicity.

CEO Darcy Foster says, "We listened closely to what pet parents love about us and where they thought we could improve, and we believe that Chewies can solve all of our customers' pain points." Chewies' products offer the same high-quality herbal ingredients that Pet Wellbeing supplements are well-loved for among pet owners. However, according to Foster, "Chewies are simple to administer, easy to dose, and proven to be delicious to dogs. Removing these obstacles means your dog's quality of life will be back on track faster."

Pet Wellbeing Chewies appear and function like a treat, but provide powerful support to common dog ailments and health issues. Chewies make it easy to select the right dosage in a format that is just as potent, veterinary-approved, and therapeutic as Pet Wellbeing's liquid tinctures. In fact, several Chewies products will offer the exact same all-natural formula as existing Pet Wellbeing supplements, while others can provide complementary support to established products. Most importantly, dogs love the taste of Chewies, making them extremely easy for pet owners to administer.

Developed by a team of holistic veterinarians and clinical herbalists, Pet Wellbeing Chewies contain innovative ingredients, the first of their kind in soft chews for dogs. Careful selection and quality testing were the foundation of this process. According to Product Development Lead and clinical herbalist, Mandy Nivarez, "Pioneering perfect taste and texture without the use of animal ingredients make these unique in the pet industry," as Chewies are one of the few plant-based soft chew supplements for pets.

The leader for 20 years in vet-strength, natural supplements for pets, Pet Wellbeing has taken a bold step into the soft chew market with products specifically designed to support both a wide range of dog wellness issues (immune system, stress, cognition, and aging) along with more specific common ailments (kidney disease and skin allergies):

Epic Mushroom Chewies help dogs bolster their immune system, relax stress & anxiety, and support their cognition with a tasty combination of reishi, shiitake, chaga, maitake, and lion's mane functional mushrooms.

Age Right Chewies support aging and senior dogs with the issues that canines experience in older age: joint mobility, cognitive function, energy levels, and digestive function with a combination of organic hemp seed, algae-derived omega-3s, digestive enzymes, probiotic support, whole-food fruits and vegetables, and antioxidants.

Kidney Support Chewies offer an easy way to help dogs maintain stable kidney function with the same trusted herbal formula found in Pet Wellbeing's Kidney Support Gold liquid tincture that pet parents already love: rehmannia, cordyceps, astragalus, and dong quai.

Itch & Scratch Chewies support skin allergies and itch discomfort in dogs by soothing the skin with a classic four-herb formula used in traditional Chinese medicine: Chinese pearl barley, phellodendron, black atractylodes, cyathula; along with skin-supportive nutrients omega-3 essential fatty acids and vitamins C and E.

In addition, Chewies packaging will show that Pet Wellbeing is just as passionate for the planet as they are about pets. Committed to lessening their environmental impact, Pet Wellbeing has "set an industry standard with our new Earth-friendly, 100% recyclable, sustainably-sourced paperboard packaging," says Product Development Specialist and clinical herbalist, Paulina Nelega.

Founded in 2001, Pet Wellbeing makes vet-strength, natural products that are easy to access and help pets live happier, healthier lives. As a group of holistic veterinarians, herbalists, and passionate pet owners, when our own pets needed support, we searched for the best herbal solutions to improve their quality of life but found there weren't many options easily found on the market. So we decided to do something about it!

Contact Information:

Mandy Nivarez

Product Formulation Specialist

media@petwellbeing.com

1 877-633-2401



Shawn Hache

Community & Outreach Coordinator

shawn@petwellbeing.com

+16044404826



