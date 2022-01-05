U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,700.58
    -92.96 (-1.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,407.11
    -392.54 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,100.17
    -522.54 (-3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.00
    -74.87 (-3.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.19
    +0.20 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.60
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    -0.24 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1317
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    +0.0370 (+2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0910
    -0.0350 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,192.42
    -600.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.28
    -68.31 (-5.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.87
    +11.72 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Petal nears unicorn status with fresh $140M in capital to upend 'broken' traditional credit system

Mary Ann Azevedo
·4 min read

In recent years, there has been a growing number of startups that are trying to make credit more accessible to consumers.

One such startup, Petal, announced today that it has raised a $140 million Series D round of funding.

The company’s new valuation is $800 million – more than triple what Petal was valued at when it announced a $55 million Series C round in September of 2020, according to a source familiar with the transaction.

Founded in 2016, New York-based Petal offers two Visa credit card products aimed at underserved consumers with little to no credit history. The startup says its goal is to help people “build credit, not debt.” And it offers that credit based on cash flow rather than credit scores. TomoCredit, which TechCrunch has also covered, has a similar model. (The cards are issued by WebBank, a member of the FDIC).

Specifically, Petal offers "modern" Visa credit cards, along with a mobile app, designed to help people "responsibly" build credit and manage their finances.

Its latest raise follows a year in which Petal has tripled its user base and more than quadrupled its revenue from $11 million to nearly $50 million. Today, there are nearly 300,000 Petal cardholders, which the company refers to as “members.” It has been adding 10,000 to 20,000 new members per month, according to Jason Gross, Petal’s co-founder and CEO. Petal members are largely younger, digitally-native consumers that are building credit for the first time, although the startup has also served many other customer segments as well, including those seeking to rebuild their credit, noted Gross.

Petal operated under stealth until launching its first product, and announcing its first funding, in September 2017. The company says its technology analyzes banking history — assessing creditworthiness by taking into account a person’s income, spending and savings to help people qualify even if they’ve never used credit before. It’s dubbed the process “CashScoring" and says the approach makes credit accessible to a greater pool of people and “on terms tailored to each person’s unique financial situation.”

Image Credits: Petal

A majority of Petal members had thin or no credit history when they first applied for a Petal card, and more than 40% of new members approved for a Petal card in 2021 were first denied credit by a major bank, the company said. The company claims that members who joined with no prior credit history have gone on to achieve an average credit score of 676—a “prime” score qualifying them for auto loans, mortgages "and other financial opportunities previously out of their reach."

Petal’s CashScore became a product of its own in 2021 as the company announced the launch of its first B2B enterprise service, Prism Data. That new B2B platform, designed to help other fintechs startups and financial institutions use Petal’s “CashScoring” technology to grow their own businesses, went live in early 2021 and is described as a "sister company" by Gross. He went on to say that Prism is a “next-generation data intelligence platform that translates raw transaction data into actionable insights and scores," making the CashScore™ technology "available to the broader market for the first time."

Erin Allard, who previously held executive positions with Bloom Credit, Green Dot and The Bancorp, has been named general manager of the company and will lead Prism Data. Petal now has over 160 employees, doubling its team over the last year.

"We’re following in the footsteps of other fintech firms like Lithic and Upstart that have created sizable new B2B platforms by productizing the novel technologies they initially created to solve their own problems," Gross told TechCrunch.

Further, he added that Prism Data was founded on the belief that open banking and access to consumer-permissioned bank account transactional data will change the way consumer finance works.

“With this change, the credit score of the future will be a complete, real-time, and holistic assessment of a consumer's financial position, including their income, cash flows, and assets, in addition to debt and repayment history,” Gross said. “Prism Data exists to give financial providers the tools they need to create next-generation products and capabilities.”

Tarsadia Investments led Petal’s Series D financing, with participation from Valar Ventures (which led its Series C), CUNA Mutual, Encore Bank, Volery Capital Partners, Gopher Asset Management, RiverPark Ventures, Afore Capital, Gaingels and “a number” of other new and existing investors. To date, Petal has raised more than $240 million in equity capital and more than $450 million in debt financing.

Rishi Reddy, head of venture and growth investing at Tarsadia, believes that the traditional credit system is broken and that consumers “are in desperate need of more modern and accessible financial products.”

“In addition to exponential user growth, Petal has proven the power of its tech as evidenced by stellar credit performance and the rapid scaling of Prism,” Reddy said in a written statement. “We are excited to double down on Jason and the team as they pioneer a new way to accelerate financial inclusion.”

Gross said Petal is hiring for over 100 new roles in 2022 and we will use its capital "to add hundreds of thousands of new cardmembers in the coming year." The company also plans to add new features and benefits to its cards.

Valar triples down on Petal, leading $55M Series C round into the credit card disruptor

Recommended Stories

  • 7 Cancer-Fighting Foods to Start Eating More of Today

    Cancer is our country's second leading cause of death (after heart disease), yet about 40% of cancers are said to be preventable. So, how can you lower your odds? The experts weigh in on what foods can make a difference in your diet.

  • Stocks hit sessions lows after FOMC minutes, ARK Innovation ETF continues decline

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the market as stocks tumble after the release of the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting.

  • Why Intel Popped, but AMD and Nvidia Dropped Today

    It's Jan. 5 and at long last, the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) is underway in Las Vegas. As chipmakers demo their wares today, shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) (a "featured exhibitor" at CES 2022) are enjoying a nice 2.4% pop in afternoon trading, as of 2:22 p.m. ET. In contrast, Intel rivals Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are moving in the opposite direction -- down 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

  • Jim Cramer: 2022 is the year to invest in companies that actually make money — and these 3 stocks fit the bill

    It's time to abandon today’s obsession with empty growth, the CNBC host says.

  • Will Novavax Stock Hit $300 in 2022?

    This year could be a big one for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech company fell behind in the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Novavax just completed its data submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, January 5

    Technology stocks came under renewed pressure on Wednesday while the Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back from a fresh record high. Darrell Cronk, Wells Fargo CIO of Wealth & Investment Management and Sam Stovall, CFRA Chief Investment Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Bitcoin Tanked After the Fed Minutes Were Released. Here’s Why.

    Bitcoin slid sharply after the Federal Reserve released minutes of its December meeting, with policy makers indicating growing unease over inflation and the potential for interest rates to start rising as soon as this March. Bitcoin was down more than 4% to $44,200, falling from around $46,000 soon after the Fed made the minutes public. Fed officials indicated that inflation readings and tight labor conditions could warrant an interest-rate increase “sooner or at a faster pace than participants had earlier anticipated.”

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Toast Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) took a tumble along with the rest of the tech stock market this afternoon, succumbing to interest rate fears after the U.S. Federal Reserve made public its plans to withdraw support from the high-flying U.S. stock market. As of 3:25 p.m. ET, that decision has cost Tesla stock 5.5%. CNBC has the story: From just-published minutes from the Fed's December meeting, it's apparent that officials "are ready to dial back policy help aggressively," in particular, by first slowing then reversing bond purchases (i.e., selling off bonds already purchased) "in the coming months."

  • Nasdaq books worst day in 11 months, S&P 500 skids 1.9% after Fed minutes surprise with talk of shrinking balance sheet

    Stocks swoon, ending at session lows, after the release of the Fed's December meeting minutes show discussion around trimming the central bank's balance sheet.

  • Rivian Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone. Blame Amazon.

    Rivian shares dropped TK% in early Wednesday. News regarding Amazon.com, a Rivian customer and investor, has other Rivian investors vexed.

  • ‘The Fed is going to reverse again,’ DoubleLine’s Gundlach says, ‘and this might be the last time’

    DoubleLine Capital Founder and CEO Jeffrey Gundlach sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi to discuss the probability of a recession in 2023, the Fed, car prices, stock overvaluation, the S&P 500, and China.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop, tech shares sink after Fed minutes hint at earlier liftoff on interest rates; Nasdaq slides by 3.3%

    Technology stocks came under renewed pressure on Wednesday while the Dow set a fresh record high, with investors turning away from tech. and growth stocks in anticipation of higher rates.

  • Stocks: Microsoft slumps, Sony pops on EV announcement, Wayfair sinks

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down how Microsoft is heading for its longest losing streak since September, Sony's new operating company Sony Mobility is entering the EV space, and how Wayfair continues to sink to a 52-week low.

  • Stocks Tumble as Fed Minutes Confirm Rate Hikes Are Coming

    Stocks fell Wednesday after the minutes from the last FOMC meeting confirmed that the Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates as its own concerns about inflation grow. The declined 393 points, or 1.1%, after being in the green before the Fed released the minutes from its December meeting. The release of the Fed minutes is usually a dull affair, as they usually do nothing more than confirm what the Fed had already said at its most recent meeting.

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped 14.1% in 2021's Final Month

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) stock gained 14.1% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company's share price got a bump thanks to favorable analyst coverage, and it looks like investors are warming up to the tech giant after the completion of its infrastructure business spinoff. IBM completed its spinoff off its managed infrastructure services business early in November, with Big Blue retaining a 19.9% stake in the new company, Kyndrl (NYSE: KD).

  • Why Tilray Stock Fell 31% in December

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shareholders lost ground to the market in December, with the stock slumping 31% compared to a 4% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Tilray shares had been up more than 200% in early 2021 but finished the year in negative territory compared to a 27% surge in the wider stock market. December brought two important updates on the pot stock's business.

  • Why AMC and GameStop Shares Are Falling Today, but Sundial Growers Is Rising

    Leading meme stocks were taking investors down more than a notch or two Tuesday as AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) were falling by 5.6% and 4.6%, respectively, heading into noontime trading. On the other hand, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL), after falling more than 2% to start the day, began rallying and managed to break through into positive territory. It's an inauspicious start to the new year for movie theater operator AMC, which lost 2.5% of its value yesterday and has lost nearly 10% over the past month, while GameStop is down even more, falling 15% since early December.

  • ARK's Big Bet on Unity Software

    Catherine Wood sees value in the stock

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    If you are looking for regular dividend checks for decades to come, this trio of high yielders should be on your wishlist.

  • Stimulus Update: You May Be Able to Claim More Stimulus Money Starting at the End of This Month

    Americans across the country are hoping for more COVID-19 stimulus money as new COVID-19 variants spread and continue to cause ongoing economic chaos. Could you be eligible for more stimulus money? You may be able to make a claim for a stimulus payment starting at the end of this month if you are missing any of the COVID-19 relief money you should have already received over the course of 2021.