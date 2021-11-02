U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,603.50
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,782.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,880.00
    -14.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,357.70
    +3.40 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.24
    +0.19 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.60
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    +0.0180 (+1.16%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.15 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3653
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0670
    +0.0690 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,899.68
    -801.61 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,492.91
    +29.40 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,556.81
    -90.27 (-0.30%)
     

Petal Search Empowers Businesses to Flourish

·5 min read

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A year after its launch, Huawei's intelligent mobile search engine Petal Search has seen a remarkable market share expansion and is committed to helping businesses flourish alongside its progress. At the annual Huawei Developer Conference 2021 (HDC 2021), Huawei announced a host of fresh Petal Search capabilities that enterprises and developers, can draw on. From fresh entrants on the scene to established players, Petal Search offers ground-breaking tools to meet the needs of businesses aspiring to grow.

Petal Search forges strategic partnerships to give businesses a boost

By collaborating with Petal Search, businesses will be able to leverage on the mobile search engine's ecosystem and technological openness to achieve their desired business strategies and goals.

Petal Search's growth trajectory has been impressive, and shows no signs of slowing down. As of September this year, the mobile search engine has recorded an increase of 32 million monthly active users. Additionally, Petal Search is one of the major mobile search engines in most regions – and its sizeable user base translates into a wide audience for each of Petal Search's partners.

Petal Search 2.0 delivers a vast array of tools to help its global partners efficiently distribute content, including the Petal Merchant Center, Petal Travel Center and Business Connect, which provide tailor-made services custom fitted for each business's unique needs and challenges. Petal Merchant Center provides merchants tools to list their products and deliver commercial promotion to gain visibility, Petal Travel Center caters to the tourism and hospitality sector, and Business Connect to e-commerce retailers and entity sellers.

Empowering partners with next-generation capabilities

Petal Search also opens up its suite of tools to businesses and developers via Search Kit, enabling partners to quickly provide optimal mobile app search experience. The Search Kit comes equipped with multiple smart functions, such as Visual Search, Voice Search, OCR Translation, Text to Speech, Shopping Search, Hotel Search, and more, giving users access to Academic Knowledge, Entity Linking, and Knowledge Graphs.

The kit also comes with a whole suite of solutions such as Autosuggest, News, Video, Web, Shopping, Hotel search and more, allow businesses the flexibility to reach out to relevant audiences based on their customisable needs.

As one of the 69-class kits of HMS Core 6 with over 21,738 API distributions, the Search Kit enriches apps with its search capabilities, enabling businesses and developers' offerings soar to new heights.

Enhance sales performances with Petal Merchant Center

Designed to support e-commerce innovation, Petal Merchant Center is a one-stop online product launch and management platform which allows retailers to configure how products on their websites will show up in Petal Search's results, affording businesses greater autonomy to coordinate product information to realise their business potential and unlock boundless opportunities associated with mobile shopping to bolster their sales performances.

For its e-commerce partners, Petal Search has a great deal of commercial solutions at their disposal, with functions such as intelligent on-site recommendation to improve product recommendations on merchant sites via Petal Search's AI recommendation service, and the Smart Assistant, an intelligent AI guide to enhance user interaction on retail websites.

Fly high with Petal Travel Center

The mobile search engine's Petal Travel Center, a dedicated portal for travel, gives users end-to-end support throughout their entire journey, from planning their flights to picking a hotel.

Aiming to bring even more features to its commercial partners, Petal Travel Center was specially formulated for online travel agents (OTA) and channel manager（CM）. The simplified portal enables partners to manage their travel trade platforms, products, and product statuses. For businesses looking to examine their productivity in day-to-day operations, additional performance and click-through tracking is also available on the Petal Travel Center.

Thanks to its search optimisation, Petal Travel Center makes information about flights, hotels and tourist attractions in a city readily available at users' fingertips. Hotels, specifically, can manage information, lists, pricing and landing pages to optimise touch points and increase traffic and engagement. The Hotel Search function recommends hotel brands to users, and takes them to official sites of the brands, giving prospective customers easy access to these brands. Hoteliers can leverage on PTC to upload hotel feed data and gain organic search traffic within the vast HMS ecosystem. Moreover, additional performance reporting is available for enhanced accuracy of business results tracking.

With over 2 million hotel listings currently hosted globally, Petal Travel Center has seen success amongst its partners.

Move ahead of the game with Business Connect

Dedicated to local enterprises, Business Connect allows business owners to create or claim their businesses on Petal Search, verify their businesses via email or phone to safeguard against unauthorised changes, post engaging promotional information, including photos and videos, to attract a broad customer base, as well as add working hours, contact information, photos, and available services for the benefit of customers. Currently, over 6,000 businesses use the portal to reach out to millions of users.

With multiple display options for diverse categories of local businesses, from restaurants to attractions, and premium slots for local ads, as well as content management, account management and business analysis features, Petal Search's Business Connect helps entrepreneurs stand out from the crowd.

Petal Search offers thriving possibilities

Petal Search's myriad of versatile, intelligent features offers vibrant opportunities for businesses looking to enhance their productivity, from aspiring self-starters to established brands aiming to go global. Bringing the latest tech advancements to the table, Huawei's search engine works hard and smart for its audience of 730 million global device users across over 170 countries, creating value for partners and users alike.

SOURCE Huawei

Recommended Stories

  • VMware’s Solo Act Should Sing

    Completion of its spinoff from Dell should help the software maker shed its conglomerate discount.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. Ark's portfolio is built around disruptive innovation.

  • The Tragedy of the Third Coin

    There is always the “third coin” in cryptocurrency. This is the rotating coin that occupies the third position in market capitalization behind bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH). The third coin is usually characterized as a challenger to the two incumbents.

  • The Metaverse Is Going to Need WiFi. Chip Stocks to Play the Trend.

    Anyone looking for stock plays that would gain from the emergence of the metaverse has options beyond Meta Platforms, the new name for Facebook.

  • Hyundai and Kia team with Factorial Energy on solid-state batteries

    Massachusetts startup Factorial Energy claims its solid-state battery technology is "safer than conventional lithium-ion technology, extends driving range by 20 to 50 percent, and is drop-in compatible for easy integration into existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing infrastructure." Hyundai's Cradle division — the concept tech folks who brought its Elevate walking vehicle to CES 2019 — has been working with Factorial for a while, now the mothership is getting involved. Hyundai and Kia have signed an agreement to jointly test and develop Factorial's solid-state for future Hyundai Group vehicles, the agreement including the OEM making a "strategic investment" in the startup.

  • Beats Fit Pro review: AirPods Pro with a different look and name

    Beats' new Beats Fit Pro are a compelling pair of earbuds that rival Apple's own excellent AirPods Pro.

  • Is the Metaverse Really Going to Happen? Nvidia Is Betting Yes

    (Bloomberg) -- When Facebook Inc. renamed itself last week in a full-scale embrace of the metaverse, it drew criticism that the concept was either unrealistic or downright dystopian.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?Atlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe company, now called Meta Pl

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – November 1st, 2021

    After hitting all-time highs last week, Bitcoin and Ethereum would need to breakout from last week’s highs to avoid a pullback in the week ahead. Avoiding the pivots will be key.

  • Shiba Inu Investors Riding High

    Investing in memes has now been a viable option for crypto investors in 2021. Retailers are attracted to lower-priced tokens

  • Binance Temporarily Disables All Crypto Withdrawals, Cites Backlog

    Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has temporarily disabled all crypto withdrawals on its platforms due to a large backlog.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Buy That Just Crushed Earnings

    Three Fool.com contributors think there's still plenty to like about Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) after they crushed earnings. Google's parent company Alphabet beat expectations during the summer months, reporting a respective 41% and 61% year-over-year increase in revenue (to $46.2 billion) and free cash flow ($18.7 billion). Bear in mind Google's core advertising business had already returned to growth mode this same period last year after a brief dip in Q2, so this isn't a simple story of a business clearing an easy hurdle from 2020.

  • Apple Working On iPhone Features To Detect Car Accidents: WSJ

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) aims to launch a product feature called "crash detection" for iPhones and Apple Watches in 2022, the Wall Street Journal reports. Crash detection uses data from sensors built into Apple devices, including the accelerometer, to detect car accidents as they occur, for instance, by measuring a sudden spike in gravity, or "g," forces on impact. Apple's latest iPhone operating system can evaluate the walking steadiness of users. Apple products have already detected over 10 mi

  • Who's building the metaverse?

    Facebook changed its name last week to Meta Platforms Inc to signal its focus on the metaverse, which it thinks will be the successor to the mobile internet. The metaverse broadly refers to the idea of a shared virtual platform that people can access through different devices and where they can move through digital environments. Well before Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's splashy demos featuring giant robots and digital time travels to ancient Rome, dozens of companies were crafting the software and hardware that could be used for this "Ready Player One" future.

  • Crypto.com Becomes Top Google Play App In The US (And The Ad With Matt Damon Probably Helped, Too)

    Cryptocurrency financial services application Crypto.com became the most downloaded in the U.S. app store for Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Android operative system, according to mobile application data service Sensor Tower. Major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Giobal Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) is third while crypto broker Voyager Digital Ltd (OTC: VYGVF) is tenth. What Happened: Crypto.com's surge in popularity follows the recent launch of the firm's advertising campaign featuri

  • Biden Administration Targets Stablecoin Digital Currency for Banklike Oversight

    A Treasury-led panel asked Congress to set up a regulatory framework to address growing risks.

  • Burger King to Give Crypto Rewards With Robinhood

    Fast-food chain Burger King is partnering with brokerage platform Robinhood to give away crypto as prizes to its customers.

  • Get the updated Apple AirPods Pro at Black Friday 2021 prices on Amazon now

    Take advantage of Black Friday savings at Amazon today with this discount on the top-rated Apple AirPods Pro.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Move Through $62,500 Would Bring $65,000 into Play

    Recovering from early losses, Bitcoin would need to break through to $62,500 levels to give the Bitcoin bulls a run at $65,000 levels. Avoiding a return to sub-$61,200 will be key, however.

  • 14 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas

    Treat the tech-head in your life to something special from our round-up packed with the latest launches

  • Sky Glass users complain of technical issues

    The company will release a software update this week to address the problems.