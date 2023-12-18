Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) Looks Inexpensive After Falling 36% But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

The Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) share price has fared very poorly over the last month, falling by a substantial 36%. For any long-term shareholders, the last month ends a year to forget by locking in a 59% share price decline.

Although its price has dipped substantially, Petards Group's price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.2x might still make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the wider Software industry in the United Kingdom, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 2.5x and even P/S above 5x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

How Petards Group Has Been Performing

Petards Group hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining revenue compares poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth in their revenues on average. It seems that many are expecting the poor revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the P/S ratio. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Petards Group would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 14%. This means it has also seen a slide in revenue over the longer-term as revenue is down 30% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 6.1% as estimated by the two analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 10% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we can see why Petards Group is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What Does Petards Group's P/S Mean For Investors?

Shares in Petards Group have plummeted and its P/S has followed suit. It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Petards Group's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior revenue outlook is contributing to its low P/S. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. The company will need a change of fortune to justify the P/S rising higher in the future.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Petards Group (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

