Are Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) Investors Paying Above The Intrinsic Value?

The projected fair value for Petards Group is UK£0.049 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Petards Group is estimated to be 22% overvalued based on current share price of UK£0.06

Industry average of 29% suggests Petards Group's peers are currently trading at a higher premium to fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£241.9k UK£214.6k UK£198.5k UK£188.9k UK£183.2k UK£180.2k UK£178.8k UK£178.6k UK£179.2k UK£180.4k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -16.76% Est @ -11.31% Est @ -7.51% Est @ -4.84% Est @ -2.97% Est @ -1.67% Est @ -0.75% Est @ -0.11% Est @ 0.33% Est @ 0.65% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.5% UK£0.2 UK£0.2 UK£0.2 UK£0.1 UK£0.1 UK£0.1 UK£0.1 UK£0.1 UK£0.09 UK£0.09

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£1.3m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£180k× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (7.5%– 1.4%) = UK£3.0m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£3.0m÷ ( 1 + 7.5%)10= UK£1.4m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£2.8m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£0.06, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Petards Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.039. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Petards Group

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

No apparent threats visible for PEG.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For Petards Group, there are three relevant elements you should further examine:

Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for Petards Group that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does PEG's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

