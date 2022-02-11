U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,485.32
    -18.76 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,216.26
    -25.33 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,063.47
    -122.17 (-0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,056.42
    +5.26 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.02
    +2.14 (+2.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.10
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.17 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1399
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0280
    -0.0030 (-0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9120
    -0.1180 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,502.28
    -1,778.80 (-3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.44
    +8.49 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Petco Appoints Veteran Retail Leader Amy College as Chief Merchandising Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • WOOF
    Watchlist

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) today announced Amy College has been named Chief Merchandising Officer, effective Feb. 13, 2022. In this role, College will be responsible for developing and driving Petco's global merchandising strategy across all categories, visual merchandising and merchandising operations. She will also serve on Petco's Executive Committee.

Petco (PRNewsFoto/Petco)
Petco (PRNewsFoto/Petco)

College, who joined Petco in September 2019 as Senior Vice President, Operations & Strategy and Territory General Manager, has played an integral role in Petco's transformation, overseeing a variety of strategic growth initiatives for the company in recent years. Previously, College spent more than 20 years in merchandising and category management leadership roles at Best Buy—from buyer to vendor management to Chief Category Officer. She succeeds Nick Konat, who will be leaving Petco.

"Amy is an accomplished senior merchandising leader with a wealth of experience and a track record of success at Petco," said Petco CEO, Ron Coughlin. "Throughout Petco's transformation, Amy has played a key role in driving our health and wellness strategy and leading high performing teams. As our business continues to evolve, I'm confident she will help Petco deepen the competitive moats around our assortment—including exclusive and owned brands—as we deliver on our mission to improve the lives of pets and pet parents."

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.
Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been striving to set new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 150 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete online resource for pet health and wellness at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

Petco Media Contact:
Ventura Olvera
ventura.olvera@petco.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petco-appoints-veteran-retail-leader-amy-college-as-chief-merchandising-officer-301480539.html

SOURCE Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • What is the Metaverse and should small-business owners be worried about missing out?

    Big companies will pour big bucks into the metaverse, but experts say there is room for small-business owners too. Here's what they should be doing now to prepare.

  • TD wins 2022 BIG Innovation Awards for new digital capabilities and customer innovations

    TD Bank Group (TD) has been recognized by the Business Intelligence Group (BIG) through the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards for innovative digital solutions and for unique internal innovation capabilities. The annual awards program recognizes organizations, products, and people who bring new ideas to life in innovative ways.

  • Target directing store managers to prevent workers from unionizing

    New leaked training guidelines prompt managers to look for warning signs of worker and labor union organizing Target store at Monroe Marketplace in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania. Photograph: Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock Leaked training documents from Target, one of the largest retailers in the US, reveal how the company is directing management at stores to prevent workers from organizing unions. At the end of January 2022, Target emailed store management new training guidelines on labor

  • Nielsen Launches Diverse Media Equity Program

    NEW YORK, February 11, 2021 /3BL Media/ – Nielsen announces the launch of its Diverse Media Equity program, which is designed to elevate the visibility of diverse-owned media companies with adverti...

  • FedEx launches 10th annual Small Business Grant Contest, with biggest prize pool yet

    The delivery service giant’s annual contest is back for the tenth time, with the collective prize pool totaling $365,000.

  • Analyst Report: Criteo S.A.

    Headquartered in Paris, Criteo is one of the leading ad-tech companies in the growing digital ad market. Its technology, mainly the Criteo Engine, allows advertisers to launch multichannel and cross-device marketing campaigns in real time using retarget digital display ads. With real-time return on investment analysis of the ads, the firm’s clients can adjust their marketing strategies dynamically.

  • Carlos Musquez Joins Catalyst Marketing Agency

    Executive creative director brings global creative leadership to the agency.

  • CFIB statement on the extension of the wage and rent subsidy for businesses under local capacity restrictions

    The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) welcomes today's announcement from the federal government that it is extending the temporary expansion of the Local Lockdown Program until March 12. This measure allows any business facing a 50 per cent capacity restriction to access wage support at the same level as those fully locked down, reduces the revenue loss threshold to 25 per cent over the past month and provides a higher level of rent subsidy. This temporary expansion was announce

  • University of Florida launches program for small, diverse construction companies

    The Emerging Small Business Program is a two-year endeavor designed to develop small and diverse businesses within the construction industry.

  • Government Announces $10 Billion Initiative to Boost Small Businesses. How Will Black-Owned Business Fare?

    Black businesses, which already have major challenges in getting funding, have been hard hit by the pandemic. They also failed to receive pandemic government funding […]

  • 7 ways small-business owners can save on taxes in 2022

    In addition, on your federal tax return, it’s usually OK to deduct the business expenses that you paid with the loan money. “The IRS has been clear,” says Meredith Tucker, who leads the Entrepreneurial Services Group at accounting firm Kaufman Rossin in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • India's retail inflation likely reached RBI's 6% upper limit in January: Reuters poll

    India's retail inflation likely accelerated to 6.0% in January, the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band, driven by higher consumer goods and telecom prices along with a comparatively low rate a year ago, a Reuters poll found. Inflation is climbing across the world and India is no exception but price rises have stayed relatively tame by historical standards, allowing the central bank to leave interest rates unchanged for now. The Feb. 7-9 poll of 37 economists predicted inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) rose to 6.00% in January on an annual basis, the highest in seven months, from 5.59% in December.

  • Mortgage Rates Jump Again. Their Rise Isn’t Over.

    The average 30-year fixed mortgage increased to a rate of 3.69% this week. Trade groups see mortgage rates increasing to about 4% by the end of the year.

  • A £3 Billion Loss at the Bank of England Will Soon Be Rishi Sunak’s Problem

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcastMost Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosThe Bank of England’s quantitative easing program is on course to book a 3 bill

  • 4 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In February 2022: Apple Rises

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended January 2022 sharply off its record highs. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in February 2022 are American Express, Apple, Chevron and Microsoft. There are clear winners — and losers — heading into the middle of February.

  • One Way to Spend Less: Spread Out Your Paychecks

    New apps and the rise of the gig economy mean workers can get paid more frequently. That has a downside for people trying to save.

  • Most large cryptocurrencies decline as Litecoin declines

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Friday, with Litecoin (LTCUSD) seeing the biggest move, tumbling 2.33% to $133.06. Seven additional currencies posted decreases Friday.

  • Discovery Sets Date for Shareholder Vote on WarnerMedia Deal

    Discovery investors will be asked to approve the $43 billion deal to combine with WarnerMedia, which AT&T is spinning off, at a March 11 virtual meeting. Discovery announced the date in a letter to shareholders, which it disclosed in an SEC filing Thursday. On that same day, AT&T has scheduled a virtual investor conference where […]

  • Mercedes-Benz beats profit forecast, sees supply chain headwinds in 2022

    Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans expects an adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 14 billion euros ($15.9 billion) in 2021 and sees supply chain headwinds persisting into 2022, it said on Friday. The luxury carmaker predicted an adjusted return on sales of 12.7% in the full year, beating its own guidance of 10%-12% as the jump in electric vehicle sales made up for supply chain troubles, it said as it released preliminary results. But it expects high raw material prices and semiconductor shortages to prevent it meeting strong demand for its products this year, Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm told a call with analysts.