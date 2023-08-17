Petco And DoorDash Team Up: Enhanced Product Access For Pet Lovers Across US

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) announced an expanded partnership with DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) – one of its existing fulfillment partners – to make Petco’s assortment of products available nationally via the DoorDash Marketplace.

What Happened? Through the DoorDash mobile app and website, pet parents will have greater access to Petco’s curated selection of products supporting pets’ whole health for on-demand delivery.

Petco has also unveiled updates within the Petco app, including a streamlined profile for pets’ wellness needs.

The pet profile gives pet parents a centralized, easy way to stay updated on everything they need to care for their pets — including nutrition, vaccinations, and grooming appointment reminders.

Additionally, Petco now offers Klarna’s interest-free “Pay in 4” solution for purchases made within the Petco app.

Why Does It Matter? Darren MacDonald, Chief Customer Officer at Petco, said, “Combined with new digital and in-app capabilities, our expanded partnership with DoorDash makes caring for the whole health of pets more accessible and brings Petco’s differentiated offerings to even more pet parents across the country.”

More than 10,000 products from Petco are now available on DoorDash Marketplace, including food, treats, beds, bowls, toys, and other supplies for various pets, such as dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

To help pet parents transition to fall routines, DoorDash will offer 50% off customers’ Petco orders of $25 or more (up to $20) within the DoorDash mobile app or website from August 21 to August 27, 2023.

Price Action: WOOF shares traded higher by 2.78% at $7.03 premarket on the last check Thursday.

