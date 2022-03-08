U.S. markets open in 8 hours 55 minutes

Petco Enhances Revolutionary Vital Care Program to Help Pet Parents Unlock the Best of its Whole Health Offerings

·5 min read
In this article:
Updated membership plan launches with enhanced benefits for dogs and cats, new affiliate offerings, and a dedicated "Petconomics" campaign that illustrates how Vital Care pays for itself

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) is helping pet parents care for their pet's whole health by introducing new benefits for their innovative paid membership plan, Vital Care, making the membership more accessible and inclusive than ever before. At just $19.99 per month, the cost of a Vital Care membership pays for itself when unlocking the best of Petco through exclusive savings on nutrition, grooming, litter, routine veterinary exams and more.

Petco (PRNewsFoto/Petco)
Petco (PRNewsFoto/Petco)

"Over the last two years, families around the country have welcomed millions of new pets into their homes, and with inflation impacting all Americans' everyday lives, our innovative Vital Care program is fundamentally changing the way people care for their pets' health and wellness while keeping their wallet healthy, too," said Jenny Wolski, Senior Vice President of Omnichannel Experience at Petco. "Caring for our pets shouldn't be complicated or break the bank. With benefits valued between $320 and $404 per year, plus helpful resources every step of the way, the plan saves pet parents both time and money. If our pets could do the math, we think they'd agree - Vital Care is just smart Petconomics!"

Launched in October 2020, Vital Care originated as part of Petco's commitment to supporting the overall health and wellness of pets. Today, with nearly 160,000 pets enrolled, Petco has enhanced the program to include even more benefits for dogs and a new plan tailored for cats. At $19.99 per month with an annual commitment, the cost of Vital Care can be offset by what members get in return, including:

  • $15 Pals Rewards every month to use on any health and wellness needs they may have

  • $20 Pals Rewards for every routine exam at the vet of your choice or unlimited routine exams at participating Petco vet locations

  • 20% off full-service grooming for dogs*

  • 20% off all litter for cats

  • 10% off all nutrition**

  • An additional 5% off nutrition and litter when used with Repeat Delivery

  • $20 off pet boarding, dog walking, or pet sitting services on Rover.com, coming soon

To educate pet parents on new Vital Care benefits and tap into the realities of the current inflationary environment, Petco launched "Petconomics," a dedicated marketing campaign that highlights the membership's "Great Dane-sized" benefits at a "Chihuahua-sized" price. Featuring economics-inspired creative, "Petconomics" highlights the win-win that Vital Care presents to pet parents: a healthy pet and a healthy wallet. Beyond annual savings, the "Petconomics" concept also showcases how Vital Care is a convenient and affordable gateway to investing in long term routine care that can help pet parents keep their pets happy and healthy while reinforcing Petco's commitment to providing accessible pet healthcare.

"With personal finances top of mind for everyone right now, clearly and cleverly illustrating the smart 'Petconomics' of a Vital Care membership for pet parents is foundational to our role as their partner in pet health and wellness," said Katie Nauman, Chief Marketing Officer at Petco. "Looking at this membership through the lens of personal finance gave us a timely and relevant way to connect with pet parents while also reinforcing the straightforward wellness and economic upsides to enrolling."

Petco is also launching a Vital Care affiliate program to make the membership's routine care accessible to even more pet parents by extending exclusive Vital Care benefits and discounts to its affiliate partners' employees and customers. Beginning this spring, the affiliate program will launch with several partners, including Rover.com, the San Diego Padres, Companion Protect, Central Garden & Pet, and more. In addition to the business-to-business focus, Petco has teamed up with Hill's Pet Nutrition, which supports shelters through its Food, Shelter & Love program, to offer exclusive Vital Care benefits and discounts to shelters across the country with the goal to provide post-adoption support and ensure adopted pets stay in their loving homes. Jacksonville Humane Society, Oklahoma Humane Society, Brandywine SPCA, Baltimore Animal Rescue & Care Shelter, and Friends of Pima Animal Care Center are each signed on to launch Petco's Vital Care Shelter Affiliate program. If you and your business are interested in participating in Petco's Vital Care Shelter Affiliate program, please reach out to us at VitalCare@petco.com.

Enhanced Vital Care benefits are available now to new and existing members and can be used in-store, online or in the Petco app. To learn more about Vital Care, visit petco.com/VitalCare.

*Full-service baths include deep-cleaning shampoo, blow-dry, 15-minute brushout, scented spritz, gland expression, nail trim and ear cleaning. Full-service haircuts include breed-specific cut and style, deep cleaning shampoo, blow-dry, 15-minute brushout, scented spritz, gland expression, nail trim and ear cleaning. Full-service grooming includes breed-specific cut and style, deep-cleaning shampoo, blow-dry, 15-minute brushout, scented spritz, gland expression, nail trim and ear cleaning." Grooming services for dogs only.

**Nutrition savings does not include treats and chews. Grooming services for dogs only.

About Petco, The Health + Wellness Co.
Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and our own Petco partners. Since our founding in 1965, we've been striving to set new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through our products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. We operate more than 1,500 Petco locations across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 150 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete online resource for pet health and wellness at petco.com and on the Petco app. In tandem with Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), an independent nonprofit organization, we work with and support thousands of local animal welfare groups across the country and, through in-store adoption events, we've helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

Contact:
Danielle Alvarado
danielle.alvarado@petco.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/petco-enhances-revolutionary-vital-care-program-to-help-pet-parents-unlock-the-best-of-its-whole-health-offerings-301497364.html

SOURCE Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc.

