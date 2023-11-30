Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Petco Health and Wellness Company is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.03 = US$166m ÷ (US$6.7b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

So, Petco Health and Wellness Company has an ROCE of 3.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 12%.

Check out our latest analysis for Petco Health and Wellness Company

roce

In the above chart we have measured Petco Health and Wellness Company's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Things have been pretty stable at Petco Health and Wellness Company, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last four years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Petco Health and Wellness Company to be a multi-bagger going forward.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Petco Health and Wellness Company's ROCE

In summary, Petco Health and Wellness Company isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors may be expecting the fundamentals to get a lot worse because the stock has crashed 75% over the last year. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

One final note, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Petco Health and Wellness Company (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

While Petco Health and Wellness Company isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.