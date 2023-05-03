The Petcube Cam is one of our favorite pet cameras and Amazon has it for up to 40% off

Keep a close eye on your pets with the Petcube home security camera on sale at Amazon.

Today is the last day of Amazon Pet Day, which means it's your last chance to save big on home essentials for your furry friends. One of the best things to get for your pet is something to make sure they're safe whether you're home or out and about, like a security camera. Fortunately, one of the best deals at Amazon Pet Day is the compact smart Petcube camera available for a deal as good as any snuggle with your four-legged friend.

With Pet Day ending tonight, May 3, it's your last chance to get the user-friendly smart camera for $29.99. Typically listed for $49.99, the Petcube is now available for 40% off. If you want to keep an eye on more rooms in your home, you can get a two-pack of cameras for 15% off at $55.75 or a three-pack of cameras for $80.74 thanks to a $14.25 price cut. However many you need, you'll get the quality of the Petcube camera for a price much easier on your budget.

We named the Petcube the best value smart pet camera we've ever tested, matching its great price with equally-great qualities. Its compact size, magnetic base and peel-and-stick tape make the Petcube able to slide into (or onto) any surface in your home. Wherever you placed it, the camera captures high-quality 1080p HD footage with up to 8x digital zoom and night vision up to 30 feet away. It has a solid 110-degree viewing angle and top-tier two-way audio that helps you hear what's going on at home and communicate to your pets if they're trotting too close to a bad spot.

The Petcube camera gets you immediate access to a live stream of whatever your dog or cat is doing at home.

The Petcube's smart features are also something to behold. You can control it through the Amazon Alexa smart assistant or sign up for Petcube's Care Membership to get smart alerts, web viewing, video history and instant access to veterinary assistance. When you connect the camera to the Petcube mobile app, the live stream starts the second you open the app and you can even set the camera to record as soon as motion and sound are detected.

The Petcube is stacked with value and features to keep your pet as safe as possible. Grab it today before the savings scurry away.

