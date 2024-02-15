Peter Adam Dubens Spends UK£667k On Oakley Capital Investments Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Co-Founder, Peter Adam Dubens, recently bought a whopping UK£667k worth of stock, at a price of UK£4.41. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 0.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Oakley Capital Investments

Notably, that recent purchase by Co-Founder Peter Adam Dubens was not the only time they bought Oakley Capital Investments shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of UK£1.4m worth of shares at a price of UK£4.68 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£4.59). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Oakley Capital Investments insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Oakley Capital Investments

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Oakley Capital Investments insiders own about UK£97m worth of shares (which is 12% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Oakley Capital Investments Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Oakley Capital Investments shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

