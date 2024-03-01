Peter Kelly Bought 11% More Shares In OPENLANE

Those following along with OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Peter Kelly, CEO & Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$508k on stock at an average price of US$14.95. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 11%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At OPENLANE

Notably, that recent purchase by Peter Kelly is the biggest insider purchase of OPENLANE shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$15.27. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Peter Kelly.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of OPENLANE

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.1% of OPENLANE shares, worth about US$34m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About OPENLANE Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in OPENLANE shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing OPENLANE. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with OPENLANE and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

