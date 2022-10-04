U.S. markets open in 4 hours 57 minutes

Peter Kjærgaard is leaving Nykredit Bank's Executive Board - Nykredit Bank A/S

Nykredit Bank A/S
·1 min read

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Peter Kjærgaard is leaving Nykredit Bank's Executive Board
Peter Kjærgaard, Head of Nykredit Wealth Management and member of Nykredit Bank's Executive Board, has resigned his position effective today as he has accepted a new position outside the Nykredit Group.

Peter Kjærgaard will also leave his positions as Chair of Nykredit Portefølje Administration A/S and Director of Sparinvest Holdings SE.

Peter Kjærgaard joined the Nykredit Group in 2013 and has held the position as Head of Nykredit Wealth Management since 2019. Nykredit Wealth Management has delivered growth for many years now, and the business area is one of Nykredit’s strategic priorities.

Group Chief Executive Michael Rasmussen says:

”I would naturally have preferred that Peter had continued the strong development and growth path that he and our Wealth Management division have followed in recent years, leading up to our currently strong position in the wealth management and investment area. I want to thank Peter for his dedicated efforts and wish him all the best in his new role.

A new Head of Nykredit Wealth Management has not been appointed yet.

Contact:
Questions may be addressed to Nykredit Press Relations at tel +45 27 58 95 88.

Attachment


