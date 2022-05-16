U.S. markets close in 3 hours 27 minutes

Peter Löscher, Former Siemens CEO, Joins NPS Team as Investor and Executive Advisor

·5 min read

One of the most experienced European Business Executives actively supports NPS with his industry knowledge and as investor in order to deliver the World's First Zero Accidents Autonomous Driving Sensing Platform

PLEASANTON, Calif and MUNICH, Germany, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neural Propulsion Systems (NPS), a pioneer in autonomous sensing platforms, today announced that Peter Löscher, former CEO of Siemens AG, has joined the NPS advisory board as an Executive Advisor. Löscher is recognized as an industrial and thought leader and as a strategic investor who is carefully watching "megatrends" and global business opportunities. His advice is sought and appreciated in the international corporate world. He will now actively support NPS in delivering its autonomous driving technologies to achieve zero roadway deaths.

Peter L&#xf6;scher, former Siemens CEO, joins NPS team as investor and executive advisor
Peter Löscher, former Siemens CEO, joins NPS team as investor and executive advisor

As Investor and as an Executive Advisor, Löscher will work with the NPS executive team to expedite global expansion and growth opportunities and commercial availability of the NPS AtomicSense™ autonomous driving platform.

"I'm truly excited to join Behrooz, Larry Burns, John Marren and the entire NPS team, and am energized by their passion and commitment to advancing the autonomous driving industry," said Peter Löscher. "The bold vision of NPS of zero accidents is critical for safety and societal impact. It is remarkable how much the company has accomplished in demonstrating the advantages of its AtomicSense autonomous driving platform. But what differentiates NPS most from its competitors is that the company is already moving forward to the next phase of autonomous driving based on newly discovered mathematics and game-changing technology. I look forward to applying my experience to help NPS realize its vision of zero accidents with disruptive technology that sets the standard for safety," Löscher said.

Recent advances in radar, LiDAR, AI processors and analytics can enable vehicles to sense what lies ahead on roadways, even around corners, much better and faster than human vision. These advances must become an integral part of future vehicle designs and roadway systems. The better vehicles can detect objects in their paths, the better they can respond (with or without human supervision) to avoid accidents and help the transportation industry achieve the goal of zero roadway deaths.

A recent NPS white paper finds that achieving zero deaths requires sensing and processing a peak data rate of 100 Terabits per second. Sensing and processing 100 Tb/s can be accomplished by combining breakthrough analytics, advanced multi-band radar, solid-state LiDAR and advanced system-on-chip (SoC) technology. This integrated approach will fuel the development of advanced human driver assistance systems (ADAS) and fully autonomous driving systems capable of supporting the zero roadway deaths goal.

"This is a pivotal point in our company trajectory, and Peter is the absolute right person at the right time to guide us in turning AtomicSense technology into a game changer position for autonomous driving," said Dr. Behrooz Rezvani, Founder and CEO at NPS. "By demonstrating never before seen ultra long-range, all weather radar, LiDAR and sensing, we were finally able to overcome the natural skepticism by customers, partners and analysts. Our team is now executing our early engagements to enable an accelerated scaling to the next level and to get connected with leading OEMs of the car industry. Peter's proven track record, his industry wide networks and right experience, combined with the company's breakthrough technology, positions NPS to make a huge impact on the transportation industry. This is truly an exciting time for the company."

Löscher joins the executive advisory team with Dr. Lawrence D. Burns (former Corporate Vice President of Research & Development and Planning at General Motors and advisor to Google Self-Driving Cars/Waymo), VADM David Dunaway (US Navy Ret.), Hinrich J. Woebcken (former president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America Inc.) and Mohsen Moazami (former Sr. Executive at Cisco and Managing Partner at Seif Capital). He will work closely with the board of directors: Behrooz Rezvani (former Quantenna, Ikanos), Bobby Yazdani (Cota Capital), Elizabeth Cross (Ariat) and John Marren (Temasek, AMD and former TPG Capital).

"Naming Peter an executive advisor to NPS will kick off a new phase for the company as it reimagines autonomous vehicle technology that sets the industry standard for both safety and reliability," said Bobby Yazdani, Partner and Co-founder of Cota Capital. "At Cota, we work closely with exceptional leadership and advisory teams who bring enduring ideas to life and are excited that Peter is joining the NPS team to contribute his invaluable perspective."

"NPS is a company with huge potential," said John Marren, Senior Managing Director at Temasek, Director of AMD, and Member of NPS Board of Directors. "We welcome Peter and look forward to leveraging his knowledge, experiences and broad international business perspectives as we continue to lead the autonomous driving transition and execute on the opportunities ahead."

Löscher is the former President and CEO of Siemens AG, along with a professional career that spans over 3 decades in various leadership positions in the industrial, medical and pharmaceutical industries. Currently, he is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, Germany. He is also Board Member of Telefónica S.A., Spain, and Royal Philips, Netherlands. He is Non-Executive Director of Doha Venture Capital LLC, Qatar. He holds several positions as advisor in finance, science and culture related institutions and has a track record as a strategic investor in science and innovation driven companies.

About Neural Propulsion Systems (NPS)
Founded in 2017 by Silicon Valley luminaries, NPS develops AI Technology to enable Zero Accidents. The NPS AtomicSense Platform achieves results that reach the information-theoretic limits of what is mathematically possible. Find NPS on the Web, Twitter and LinkedIn.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

Media Contact:
Gary Bird
FortyThree, Inc.
831.401.3175
nps@43pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peter-loscher-former-siemens-ceo-joins-nps-team-as-investor-and-executive-advisor-301547741.html

SOURCE Neural Propulsion Systems

