Peter Moses Joins Guggenheim Securities to Expand Consumer and Retail Investment Banking Group

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Peter “P.J.” Moses has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director to expand its Consumer and Retail Investment Banking group.



Mr. Moses joins Guggenheim from Rothschild, where he served as a Managing Director and Head of North America Consumer & Retail. Prior to joining Rothschild, Mr. Moses was a Managing Director in the Consumer and Retail Investment Banking Group at Barclays and prior to that, Lehman Brothers.

“We are delighted to have P.J. at Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities and Head of Investment Banking. “P.J. possesses a wealth of sector knowledge and is a well-respected advisor, as is evidenced by his long-standing client relationships in the consumer and retail sectors. We look forward to P.J.’s success at Guggenheim.”

Mr. Moses holds a B.A. in English and Economics from Amherst College and a M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Guggenheim Securities

Guggenheim Securities is the investment banking and capital markets business of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm. Guggenheim Securities offers services that fall into four broad categories: Advisory, Financing, Sales and Trading, and Research. Guggenheim Securities is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, San Francisco, and Houston. For more information, please contact us at GSinfo@GuggenheimPartners.com or 212.518.9200.

About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a global investment and advisory firm with more than $325 billion1 in assets under management. Across our three primary businesses of investment management, investment banking, and insurance services, we have a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. With over 2,300 professionals based in offices around the world, our commitment is to advance the strategic interests of our clients and to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity. We invite you to learn more about our expertise and values by visiting GuggenheimPartners.com and following us on Twitter at twitter.com/guggenheimptnrs .

* Assets under management are as of 06.30.2021 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $78bn.

Media Contact

Steven Lee

Guggenheim Partners

212.293.2811

Steven.Lee@GuggenheimPartners.com



