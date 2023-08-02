Is Peter Pan Mini Golf actually doomed? Why its future is in doubt, but not without hope

A looming change in the control of two prime Austin properties just south of downtown and Lady Bird Lake has speculation swirling about what might happen to the high-profile sites.

One is the Peter Pan Mini Golf course that has operated at 1207 Barton Springs Road near South Lamar Boulevard since 1948. The other is an adjacent, currently fenced-off site where a McDonald's fast-food restaurant was razed this year at the southeastern corner of Lamar and Barton Springs Road.

The properties have leases through the John C. Wende family trust. The trust was set up in 1948 to benefit the orphans of the state of Texas.

The Wende trust controls the land that is home to the mini golf course with its signature, larger-than-life Peter Pan, T-Rex and other statues, as well as the land where the McDonald's formerly operated. Both leases expire in 2024.

More: After furloughs, reorganization, struggling Austin developer enters voluntary receivership

Currently, the board of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department (formerly the Texas Youth Commission) is the trustee for the properties — but that will be changing.

This past regular legislative session, the Legislature mandated that the properties be put under the control of a third-party trustee, instead of the juvenile justice department's board, said Barbara Kessler, a spokesperson for the department. The mandate was part of a package of changes the Legislature passed designed to improve operations.

The state attorney general's office is making modifications to the trust that will enable the transfer to a new trustee, Kessler said. It is unknown how soon a trustee will be appointed.

The attorney general's press office did not immediately respond to a call or an email.

Over the years, the John C. Wende trust, and another similar trust that controls land in Milam and Bell counties that also benefits Texas orphans, have generated funds from leases on the properties to help eligible Texas youths with financial help for higher education or vocational training. The financial aid can be used for tuition, books, room and board, and other expenses. Since 2015, more than 70 formerly incarcerated youth have benefited from scholarships funded by the two trusts.

Story continues

Julio Massad manages Peter Pan Mini Golf, which has two 18-hole courses, and runs the business with his wife, Margaret Dismukes Massad. Margaret's father, Glenn Dismukes, founded Peter Pan with his brothers, Jack and Clifford Dismukes, and it has been in the family continually for 75 years, Julio Massad said.

Julio Massad said Glenn Dismukes was the artist and sculptor of most of the figures that are so well known to Austinites, including the Peter Pan and T-Rex standouts. Glenn Dismukes also designed the layout of the courses, Julio Massad said.

More: Another big apartment project planned for Austin's booming South Lamar area

Peter Pan Mini Golf has been run by the Dismukes family for 75 years.

Peter Pan Mini Golf's lease is due to come up for renewal in April 2024. The change in trustees does not mean a new lease won't be secured.

"We are pursuing — and desire — a renewal of the lease, as we have each time over our 75 years of managing the business," Julio Massad said. He said he has reached out to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department about the renewal, and he is hopeful the small family business will continue to operate on the site.

The Peter Pan lease renewal will be a matter for the new trustee, Kessler said.

Julio Massad said Peter Pan is a throwback to a simpler time, and people relish the feeling of nostalgia it brings.

"The folks just love the old-school flavor," he said. "It's not high-tech, you don't see people on their phones. It's just good old-fashioned fun."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Is Peter Pan Mini-Golf actually doomed? Why its future is in doubt