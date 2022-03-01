Peter Ruzicka new Chairman of Royal Unibrew A/S

Royal UNIBREW A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 4/2022 – 1 MARCH 2022

Following the Company Announcement No 2/2022 on 25 February 2022, the Board of Directors has elected Peter Ruzicka as new Chairman of the Royal Unibrew Board of Directors.

Peter Ruzicka was elected to the Board of Directors in April 2021.





