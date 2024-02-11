Peter Schoels Bought 170% More Shares In New York Community Bancorp

Investors who take an interest in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) should definitely note that insider Peter Schoels recently paid US$4.15 per share to buy US$415k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 170%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At New York Community Bancorp

Notably, that recent purchase by Peter Schoels is the biggest insider purchase of New York Community Bancorp shares that we've seen in the last year. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$4.90. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 209.61k shares for US$874k. But insiders sold 35.00k shares worth US$411k. In total, New York Community Bancorp insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that New York Community Bancorp insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about US$67m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At New York Community Bancorp Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest New York Community Bancorp insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing New York Community Bancorp. For example, New York Community Bancorp has 5 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

