Petersburg Biz Buzz: Restaurant, cigar lounge, plus size boutique, academy for children

Former Trailways Bus Station, a historic transportation terminal building, in Petersburg will soon be a restaurant and cigar lounge. Image taken February 2024.

PETERSBURG — The new venue Griffin Lounge and Restaurant will open soon in the former Trailways Bus Station. Griffin Estate LLC purchased the historic landmark built in 1946 from the city of Petersburg in August 2019 for $135,000. The building is an example of Streamlined Moderne design, which is an offshoot of Art Deco design. The developer has faith it will become a destination for food, shopping, networking, fun, cigars and fellowship.

"Everything is moving right along for our restaurant and cigar lounge. We've submitted the drawing for the sprinkler system for the kitchen. After it's been approved, installed and inspected, we're ready to go," Faris Al-Sanabani, Griffin Lounge and Restaurant owner, said. "We're hoping to be open by early May."

Al-Sanabani and his new crew plan to host community events. Local vendors will have an opportunity to set up in the parking lot to sell their wares or provide information about their business or organization. They will open up opportunities for community engagement.

A sweet, little, old lady who makes delicious, chocolate cakes with a secret recipe would be a perfect vendor, according to Al-Sanabani. He also would like to see a nonprofit organization participate who collects prom dresses to provide to girls who can't afford to buy one.

"It is part of my mission to empower the city and the people through our progress and our success," Al-Sanabani shared. "I came from nothing, and all of my life, it has been a goal of mine to contribute, help and assist others. I wasn't born with a gold spoon in my mouth. I had to walk barefoot to school for hours and days. Community outreach is very important to me."

Griffin Cigar in Richmond, Virginia

Griffin Lounge and Restaurant: What's on the menu?

"We usually go by what the people want," Al-Sanabani said. "From experience, I find that, depending on the area, people tend to enjoy different food. Our cook will test to see what they like. We will definitely have burgers and fried chicken. We'll try steak and seafood to see if diners are interested in that. We're not a big chain so we're flexible. We'll move toward whatever our clients and customers enjoy."

Al-Sanabani is confident Griffin Lounge and Restaurant will become a brunch destination. Diners may sit outside and listen to music while vendors sell art or share positive messages with the community.

"Our brunches on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be a big deal for sure," Al-Sanabani said.

Al-Sanabani has owned and operated Griffin Cigar in Richmond for a decade. It will remain open, but, according to him, it does not have the beauty and history that the Petersburg location does. He can't wait for the community to see the amount of work accomplished to preserve it the same way that it was built in the '40s.

The former bus station was desegregated in August of 1960 following a series of sit-ins held by local civil rights leader Wyatt Tee Walker, the former chief-of-staff to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. At 108 E. Washington St. in Petersburg, Griffin Lounge and Restaurant will be a future destination for all individuals looking to have conversation, a business meeting over a cigar, or to break bread together in a premium environment.

Mrs. P reads to future leaders at Readers 2 Leaders Academy in Petersburg.

Petersburg: Readers 2 Leaders Academy

Readers 2 Leaders Academy in Petersburg opened on January 8. Poria Burleigh Nzoko's new biz offers daytime early education, nighttime care for children of parents who work overnight, and infant care. The inspiration to open Readers 2 Leaders Academy stemmed from Nzoko's passion for nurturing and empowering young minds, and by the joy and wonder that children bring to every moment.

"Witnessing the pivotal role that quality early education plays in shaping a child's future, I wanted to create a safe space where children could thrive in social, emotional and creative development," Nzoko said.

Readers 2 Leaders Academy is dedicated to fostering a love for learning, nurturing curiosity and instilling lifelong skills for success.

Readers 2 Leaders Academy in Petersburg, Virginia

A proud resident of Petersburg, Nzoko graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a BA in Theatre and a BS in Psychology. She is a mother to a genius seven-year-old. In her spare time, she loves to read, write, go to the theatre, travel and spend time with family and friends. She has a big personality and loves to meet new people.

"I love to learn new things from art to cultures to skills," Nzoko said. She is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of children and families in the community for today’s readers and tomorrow’s leaders.

Readers 2 Leaders Academy is open Sunday from 9 p.m. - 12 a.m., 24 hours on Monday-Thursday and on Friday from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Women-owned, Minority-owned, LGBTQ+ owned, Black-owned, Readers 2 Leaders Academy is located at 603 S. Sycamore St. in Petersburg. Visit r2la.org for more information.

Items for sale at Beauti Curve Boutique in Petersburg on February 13, 2024.

Petersburg: Beauti Curve Boutique

Prince George resident Neshanta Harris, Beauti Curve Boutique owner, opened a storefront in Petersburg in January. Her biz specializes in plus size women and men apparel in sizes ranging from large through 4X.

"We offer plus size women clothing and accessories, men clothing and accessories, designer bags and accessories, select children apparel and now plus size wedding gowns," Harris said. "We have a great employee that is always available to assist you. J’Mai is a wonderful asset of Beauti Curve Boutique."

Harris was inspired to operate her boutique by her late sister Virgie Taylor Williams who died in 2019 from cancer.

"I have always loved fashion and became a fashionista. I understand the hardships of finding trendy yet stylish clothing because I was a curvy woman. I want to give plus size women and curvy women a place where they can feel confident and dress classy. At Beauti Curve Boutique, we don’t follow trends, we’re building them," Harris said.

Beauti Curve Boutique owner Neshanta Harris cuts the ribbon at her grand opening in Petersburg on Feb. 1, 2024.

Harris, a Surry County native, loves Petersburg and worships at New Divine Worship Center. The mother to three adults and grandmother to one boy was persuaded to be a part of this historic area of Petersburg because she loves the area and knows that her business will be a great aspect of what the community needs.

"I started Beauti Curve Boutique in 2019 by selling clothing to customers from the trunk of my car. I have been a stylish coach for many women and veteran customers over the years," Harris shared.

The brand Harris built was sold in more than 21 states last year, and she is confident that number will increase. She aims to keep inspiring women to embrace their inner strength and find confidence in their life. She makes it her mission to always make sure to have a lasting relationship with each of her customers.

Beauti Curve Boutique located at 849 S. Sycamore Street in Suite D is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Follow on Instagram @beauti_curve_boutique and Facebook at Beauti Curve Boutique.

Kristi K. Higgins aka The Social Butterfly, an award-winning columnist, is the trending topics and food Q&A reporter at The Progress-Index voted the 2022 Tri-Cities Best of the Best Social Media Personality.

